40 Friday Motivational Quotes To Start Your Weekend Off Right

Friday, is that you?

Kick-off your shoes and throw on your weekend outfit 'cause it's Friday, y'all!

If you’re reading this, you have made it to the end of another work week and likely could little use a little Friday motivation.

You’ve endured boring virtual meetings, your neighbor’s yappy dog barking 15 minutes before your alarm, and probably your kids bugging you to make them a second lunch because the first wasn’t enough.

Throw a bone at that dog (and your kids if you’re a rebel) and blast your headphones to the maximum capacity! You do not need to worry about any work until Monday rolls around again.

I love those moments just before the workday ends. You’re patiently waiting for the clock to strike 5 o’clock and all you can think about is the freedom wind that will blow you away.

Although many of us are working from home because of the invisible invader that decided to ruin our lives, there’s no reason we can’t celebrate the weekend.

I’m sure I speak for the majority of us who feel that Fridays are the second-best things in life. First, of course, are taco Tuesdays, am I right?

Beware the feeling of extreme margarita-itis as soon as Friday hits.

Whether you are going into your office again or walking from your bed to the kitchen, Fridays are still an important part of who you are.

It is the feeling of relief, almost like climbing the highest mountain and finally looking down at the rough trail you survived.

Fridays might not be a big deal for some people — I’d like to think of them as the pessimistic Patty’s. But for us, the wild ones, we value every Friday equally!

Never mind those pesky peeps. Friday is here and ready for you to enjoy the weekend! I’ve gathered some of the funniest and motivational Friday quotes that will surely pump up your spirits. They will definitely encourage you to go for a morning stroll or even host a virtual “All You Can Drink” night with the girls.

Best Motivational Quotes for Fridays

1. “Shoot for the moon. Even if you miss you’ll land among the stars.” — Les Brown

2. “Choose a job you love, and you will never have to work a day in your life.” — Confucius

3. "The only way to do great work is to love what you do." — Steve Jobs

4. “Pleasure in the job puts perfection in the work.” — Aristotle

5. “Let the beauty of what you love be what you do.” — Rumi

6. "If you can dream it, you can do it." — Walt Disney

7. “I learned the value of hard work by working hard.” — Margaret Mead

8. “Don't you ever let a soul in the world tell you that you can't be exactly who you are.” — Lady Gaga

9. “The more people love you, the more there's going to be people that hate you.” — Kylie Jenner

10. "The best career choice is can make is one in which you hate to see Friday come because you love your work." — Catherine Pulsifer

11. "It always seems impossible until it's done." — Nelson Mandela

12. "Think of all the beauty still left around you and be happy." — Anne Frank

13. "It is the set of the sails, not the direction of the wind that determines which way we will go." — Jim Rohn

14. "Every morning when I wake up I can choose joy, happiness, negativity, pain… To feel the freedom that comes from being able to continue to make mistakes and choices today I choose to feel life, not to deny my humanity but embrace it." — Kevyn Aucoin

15. "At the end of each day write down on a calendar the best thing that happened to you that day." — Brenda Shoshann

16. "I never have written every day. When I'm writing a book, I write Monday through Friday. I always try to take Saturday and pretend to have some sanity." — Maya Angelou

17. "People wait all week for Friday, all year for summer, all life for happiness." — Raimonda B.

18. "Weekends are a bit like rainbows; they look good from a distance but disappear when you get up close to them." — John Shirley

19. "Life begins on Friday night." — Unknown

20. "The rhythm of the weekend, with its birth, its planned gaieties, and its announced end, followed the rhythm of life and was a substitute for it." — F. Scott Fitzgerald

Funny Friday Quotes

21. “The famous F word we thank God for every week, Friday!” — Unknown

22. "On Friday, I like to high five myself for getting through another week on little more than caffeine, will power, and inappropriate humor." — Nanea Hoffman

23. "I am always happy to meet my friend, and my friend is my weekend." — Debasish Mridha

24. "Hands up if you're ready to do something you'll regret this weekend. Go forth! You have my blessing." — Florence Welch

25. "If you've got some news that you don't want to get noticed, put it out Friday afternoon." — David Gergen

26. "I believe that it is a mandatory Law of the Universe that on Fridays, you have to do something a little fun." — Hanna Rhoades

27. "If you must have the motivation, think of your paycheck on Friday." — Noel Coward

28. “I Would Like To Thank God And Ice Cube For Friday!" — Unknown

29. “Friday is like a superhero that always arrives just in time to stop me from savagely beating one of my coworkers with a keyboard.” — Unknown

30. "Although I understand that all days are equal with 24 hours each, most of us agree that Friday is the longest day of the week and Sunday the shortest." — D.S. Mixell

31. "I know each day is a gift, but where's the receipt for Mondays? I want to exchange it for another Friday" — Unknown

32. "It's 4:58 on Friday afternoon. Do you know where your margarita is?" — Amy Neftzger

33. "Man was made at the end of the week's work when God was tired." — Mark Twain

34. "Youth is like a long weekend on Friday night. Middle age is like a long weekend on Monday afternoon." — Richard Nelson Bolles

35. "If my boss knew how unproductive I am on Fridays, he wouldn't want me here either." — James Johnson

36. Life must be terrible for working people, considering they spend every Friday night celebrating a two-day break from it." — Robert Black

37. “It’s Friday and I’m thirsty.” — Unknown

38. “Oh Friday, let me hug you.” — Unknown

39. “Start the day with a smile and end it with a glass of champagne.” — Unknown

40. "Pretend like it's the weekend… We could pretend it all the time." — Jack Johnson

