100 Best New Week Quotes To Give You The Monday Motivation You Need

Start fresh today!

Have you been experiencing a cold case of the Monday blues over and over again? These motivational new week quotes may be just what you need to start the week off in the right mood.

Maybe you're going crazy in quarantine — as many of us are right now. The only good thing that has come out of this global pandemic is that we get to chill out and relax in our pajamas all day without being mocked!

The crazy thing about life is that we never know what card we are going to be dealt with. That is why it is important to always make sure that our environment, whether that be at work or home, is well-organized and zen.

It may feel harder to get things done nowadays because of the amount of free time that has been placed on our hands. However, this should not stop you from feeling like you can't complete your to-do list for the day!

One of the best things about Monday motivation is that not only does it help us feel good, but it allows us to pass along those good vibes and energy to the people around us.

We should all be encouraging one another during these times to get through whatever it is we are going through. Maybe you haven't seen your family in weeks, or maybe a family member or friend has passed away.

Do not allow yourself to slip into a dark hole of depression and fail to complete the important things that need to be accounted for. There are tons of resources to use that will stimulate your mind and will have you feeling like a brand new person.

For many of us, a good motivational quote here and there can somehow wake up a part of our brain to start the day with a positive mindset and attitude. So keep that in mind as you look below at our collection of the best new week quotes to start your Monday off right.

Motivational Quotes

1. "The secret of getting ahead is getting started."— Mark Twain

2. "The will to win, the desire to succeed, the urge to reach your full potential... these are the keys that will unlock the door to personal excellence."— Confucius

3. "With the new day comes new strength and new thoughts."— Eleanor Roosevelt

4. "Knowing is not enough; we must apply. Willing is not enough; we must do."— Johann Wolfgang von Goethe

5. "Look up at the stars and not down at your feet. Try to make sense of what you see, and wonder about what makes the universe exist. Be curious."— Stephen Hawking

6. "Optimism is the faith that leads to achievement. Nothing can be done without hope and confidence."— Helen Keller

7. "Good, better, best. Never let it rest. 'Til your good is better and your better is best."— St. Jerome

8. "Accept the challenges so that you can feel the exhilaration of victory."— George S. Patton

9. "Be kind whenever possible. It is always possible."— Dalai Lama

10. "It always seems impossible until it's done."— Nelson Mandela

11. "Failure will never overtake me if my determination to succeed is strong enough."— Og Mandino

12. "If you're going through hell, keep going."— Winston Churchill

13. "Do the difficult things while they are easy and do the great things while they are small. A journey of a thousand miles must begin with a single step."— Lao Tzu

14. "Quality is not an act, it is a habit."— Aristotle

15. "Keep your eyes on the stars, and your feet on the ground."— Theodore Roosevelt

16. "A good plan violently executed now is better than a perfect plan executed next week."— George S. Patton

17. "Life is 10% what happens to you and 90% how you react to it."— Charles R. Swindoll

18. "I've worked too hard and too long to let anything stand in the way of my goals. I will not let my teammates down and I will not let myself down."— Mia Hamm

19. "Well done is better than well said."— Benjamin Franklin

20. "When you reach the end of your rope, tie a knot in it and hang on."— Franklin D. Roosevelt

21. "If you can dream it, you can do it."— Walt Disney

22. "You can't build a reputation on what you are going to do."— Henry Ford

23. "The harder the conflict, the more glorious the triumph."— Thomas Paine

24. "Do the one thing you think you cannot do. Fail at it. Try again. Do better the second time. The only people who never tumble are those who never mount the high wire. This is your moment. Own it."— Oprah Winfrey

25. "Setting goals is the first step in turning the invisible into the visible."— Tony Robbins

26. "There's a way to do it better - find it."— Thomas A. Edison

27. "No bird soars too high if he soars with his own wings."— William Blake

28. "Learning is the beginning of wealth. Learning is the beginning of health. Learning is the beginning of spirituality. Searching and learning are where the miracle process all begins."— Jim Rohn

29. "If you don't design your own life plan, chances are you'll fall into someone else's plan. And guess what they have planned for you? Not much."— Jim Rohn

30. "To begin, begin."— William Wordsworth

31. "Do not wait to strike till the iron is hot, but make it hot by striking."— William Butler Yeats

32. "Your talent is God's gift to you. What you do with it is your gift back to God."— Leo Buscaglia

33. "We should not give up and we should not allow the problem to defeat us."— A. P. J. Abdul Kalam

34. "If you want to succeed you should strike out on new paths, rather than travel the worn paths of accepted success."— John D. Rockefeller

35. "If you fell down yesterday, stand up today."— H. G. Wells

36. "Small deeds done are better than great deeds planned."— Peter Marshall

37. "Set your goals high, and don't stop till you get there."— Bo Jackson

38. "When you fail you learn from the mistakes you made and it motivates you to work even harder."— Natalie Gulbis

39. "Do your work with your whole heart, and you will succeed - there's so little competition."— Elbert Hubbard

40. "The more man meditates upon good thoughts, the better will be his world and the world at large."— Confucius

41. "By failing to prepare, you are preparing to fail."— Benjamin Franklin

42. "We aim above the mark to hit the mark."— Ralph Waldo Emerson

43. "Hitch your wagon to a star."— Ralph Waldo Emerson

44. "We may encounter many defeats but we must not be defeated."— Maya Angelou

45. "The first question which the priest and the Levite asked was: 'If I stop to help this man, what will happen to me?' But... the good Samaritan reversed the question: 'If I do not stop to help this man, what will happen to him?'"— Martin Luther King, Jr.

46. "What is called genius is the abundance of life and health."— Henry David Thoreau

47. "Get action. Seize the moment. Man was never intended to become an oyster."— Theodore Roosevelt

48. "Determine never to be idle. No person will have occasion to complain of the want of time who never loses any. It is wonderful how much may be done if we are always doing."— Thomas Jefferson

49. "Do you want to know who you are? Don't ask. Act! Action will delineate and define you."— Thomas Jefferson

50. "Things do not happen. Things are made to happen."— John F. Kennedy

Funny & Inspirational Quotes About Mondays

51. “Monday?! But, I wasn’t even finished with Saturday yet.”

52. "Thank God It’s Monday”

53. “God gave us Mondays to punish us for the things we did over the weekend.”

54. “This should be the spirit every Monday. Know that something good will always happen.”

55. “Monday is like a math problem. Add the irritation, subtract the sleep, multiply the problems, divide the happiness.”

56. “Dear Radio Stations, please do not play Katy Perry’s “Friday Night” Monday morning at 8 AM during my drive to work.”

57. “Candy is nature's way of making up for Mondays.”

58. “Monday is just a reminder that the weekend has past and there are only a few more days before another weekend gets here.”

59. “Freak out cause it’s Monday again.”

60. “Just once, I would like to wake up, turn on the news, and hear, “Monday has been canceled, go back to sleep.”

61. “Today is Monday, and that reasons enough for me to hate it.”

62. “There should be a holiday dedicated to all the brave people who show up to work on Mondays.”

63. “If we all band together and don’t show up for work tomorrow, we could put an end to this ‘wake up on Monday’ nonsense once and for all. Spread the word.

64. “Mondays are a lot like getting fat. They make you feel sad, sometimes angry and there is not much scope for liking either fat or Mondays for any reason.”

65. "Hello, Monday. May I ask you a question? Why are you always back so quickly? Don’t you have a hobby?”

66. “Things I don’t like: 1) Probably you. 2) Cold coffee. 3) Small talk. 4) Mondays. 5) Having the small talk with you on a Monday while my coffee is getting cold."

67. “Monday, Monday. I can’t trust that day."

68. “When people go to work, they shouldn’t leave their hearts at home.”

69. “But that is beside the point. Here are some funny Monday quotes and sayings to start your week off as good as possible.”

70. “If Monday had a face, I’d punch it.”

71. “On Sunday nights, if you listen closely- you can hear Monday taunting you with the “Jaws” theme.”

72. “I can see smoke on the horizon. God, I hope it’s the rest of Monday burning to the ground.”

73. “Just once, I would like to wake up, turn on the news, and hear, ‘Monday has been canceled, go back to sleep.”

74. “Sometimes it pays to stay in bed in Monday, rather than spending the rest of the week debugging Monday’s code.”

75. “Mondays are the start of the workweek which offers new beginnings 52 times a year!”

76. “Finally, that rare and elusive Monday we like.”

77. “Oh! Yeah, I have to go to work on Mondays and yes everyone hates Mondays. But I look at it a little differently. I don’t have to work, I GET to work. I am blessed to have a job while many don’t have one.”

78. “The toughest activity of a week starts right from Monday morning, it is called “Waking Up”

79. “I can already hear Monday morning whispering Go F***Yourself in my ear.”

80. “Monday is one of my favorite days of the week. My 7th favorite.”

81. “Monday must be a man, it comes too quickly.”

82. “Imagine having Mondays as a holiday and then it would be the best thing. Will someone please assist me in making it an official holiday and solve all our Monday blues.”

83. “Monday is an awful way to spend 1/7th of your life!”

84. “Monday isn’t so bad if you: skip work, get hammered, join a gang, get a piercing, bang a hooker, and buy a giraffe. It’s Tuesday that sucks.”

85. “Monday is great if I can spend it in bed. I’m a man of simple pleasures, really.”

86. “I haven’t had this bad of a Monday since last Monday.”

87. “You know when the police arrive at your job at 9 am on a Monday, It’s going to be an interesting day."

88. “Find a job you like and you will add five days to every week.”

89. “Just reminding everyone that it’s Monday, just in case any of you were feeling overly optimistic.”

90. “There’s no more difficult transition than Sunday to Monday”

91. “Why is Monday so far from Friday but Friday so close from Monday?”

92. “To be successful, the first thing to do is fall in love with your work.”

93. “On Monday mornings I am dedicated to the proposition that all men have created jerks.”

94. “The worst part of my Mondays is hearing you complain about Mondays.”

95. “Mondays are mundane, like Tuesdays minus 24 hours."

96. “Monday is like a kid having for the first time, it came too soon!”

97. “I really need a day in between Sunday and Monday”

98. “Monday is the root of all evil.”

99. “On Monday, when the sun is hot, I wonder to myself a lot. Now is it true, or is it not, that what is which and which is what?.”

100. “Monday morning coffee is just as important as Friday night liquor, almost.”

