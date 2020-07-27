20 Best Non-Alcoholic Drinks And Mocktails For Summer

Summertime sips for the sober-curious.

For those who are sober-curious, are experimenting with a dry summer, or have given up drinking entirely, it can often be tricky navigating social situations that center around alcohol. But it doesn't have to be.

These best non-alcoholic drinks and mocktails taste delicious, are fun to make, create, and sip on!), and satisfy that fun summer drink craving.

From non-alcoholic beers to mocktails to sparkling teas to bubbly prosecco to bitters and soda, we've got something for everyone on this list — and even if you're throwing a booze-filled party, it's always thoughtful to have a few non-alcoholic options to sip on.

Happy summer, happy hosting (in groups smaller than 10, of course!), and happy imbibing — without the hangover!

1. Run Wild Non-Alcoholic IPA

The ultimate IPA for craft beer lovers — and it's so refreshing. Brewed with a blend of five Northwest hops, it has an approachable bitterness to balance its specialty malt body.

(Athletic Brewing, $12.99)

2. Non-Alcoholic Gin Fizz

Like a gin and tonic — but better.

Ingredients:

2 oz. Monday Gin

1/2 oz. Fresh Lime

1/2 oz. Fresh Lemon * 1/2 oz. Fresh Coconut Milk

1/2 oz. Simply Syrup

1 Egg White

Quality Soda Water

Directions: Chill a glass. Add all ingredients to a shaker with ice and shake it. Strain, remove ice, pour goods back into shaker for another round of vigorous shaking AKA “dry shake.” Strain into the glass. Top with quality soda water. If available, mist with orange flower water.

3. Dry Bubbly

Available in summery flavors like watermelon and pineapple, these bubby bottles are superb substitutes for wine or sugary mixed drinks.

(Drink Dry, prices vary)

4. Non-Alcoholic Prosecco

Sip on the stars with this bubbly, non-alcoholic champagne that's semi-dry with floral and tart endnotes.

(Amazon, check for prices)

5. Bitters & Soda

Boldly unsweetened with notes of clove, allspice, bitter root and orange peel, the soda's enjoyable on its own — but if there are people at your party who are drinking, it makes a great mixer, too.

(Amazon, check for prices)

6. Non-Alcoholic Grapefruit Beer

A perfect blend of Clausthaler non-alcoholic beer and a punchy grapefruit drink, this drink practically screams summer.

(Total Wine, $7.79)

7. Non-Alcoholic Negroni

A booze-free spin on a classic stirred Negroni with a pleasing complexity and bite.

(Curious Elixirs, $35)

8. Non-Alcoholic Moscow Mule

From the folks at Conrad New York Downtown who have christened this drink the "Midtown Mule," and it's made with the traditional ginger beer, fresh pineapple juice, and a touch of lime.

Directions:

In a separate glass, add ice and pour in 1 oz. lime

Add 3 oz. pineapple juice and mix

Strain into a separate glass over ice and top with ginger beer

Garnish with pineapple leave and flower and voila!

9. Non-Alcoholic Alexandre

SexyAF Spirits concocted this fun mocktail:

Ingredients:

2oz Sexy AF Viirgiin

1/2oz Sexy AF Triple Sexy

1/2oz Simple syrup

1/4 tsp cocoa powder

2oz half & half cream

Garnish with grated nutmeg

10. Non-Alcoholic Party Punch

Every party needs a punch!

Ingredients:

1 6 oz package flavored gelatin mix

4 cups white sugar

13 cups boiling water

1 1/2 cups of SUNNYD Orange Strawberry

16 ounce bottle of lemon juice concentrate

2 liter bottle of ginger ale, chilled

3 3 ounce packages of fruit (mix of blueberries and strawberries)

1 orange

Directions:

In a large bowl, combine gelatin and sugar. Carefully stir in boiling water until mixture is dissolved.

Stir in SUNNYD Orange Strawberry and lemon juice concentrate. Divide into two containers and freeze until solid.

To serve, place gelatin mixture in punch bowl, and break into pieces.

Pour ginger ale into punch bowl. Slice the orange. Add mixture of fruit to the punch bowl.

Pour into glasses and garnish with orange slice.

11. Non-Alcoholic Raspberry Gose Beer

A sour style raspberry beer with some salt added for a super-light and refreshing summer crusher with a wonderful raspberry tartness.

(Bravus Brewing, $10.99)

12. Non-Alcoholic Alta Cocktail

From the folks at Casamara Club, this spritzy, citrus-forward variation on the Americano, a classic Italian aperitivo, is bright, refreshing, and made for easy-drinking.

Ingredients:

1 oz sweet vermouth

1 oz Campari

3-4 oz Casamara Club Alta, to taste

Directions:

Combine vermouth and Campari in a large wine glass filled with ice.

Top with Alta and stir gently to combine

Garnish with orange wheel.

If mocktails aren't your things, here's a few refreshing non-alcoholic beverages to have on-hand for your summer soirée:

13. Sparkling Tea

Brewed with bright notes of cherry and hibiscus on the front, and cacao on the back — giving you a little chocolate nod at the end.

(Amazon, check for prices)

14. Iced Coffee

This New Orleans-style iced coffee is cold-brewed for 12 hours with roasted chicory and sweetened with organic cane sugar and it's sweet, creamy, and delicious.

(Amazon, check for prices)

15. Sparkling Botanical

A popular alternative to hard seltzer, the botanical ingredients featured in this non-alcoholic beverage — from elderberry to rose water and more — makes this a light, fragrant summertime treat.

(Amazon, check for prices)

16. Blue Lemonade

The combo of three different blue-colored berries (blueberries, blackberries and blue raspberries) plus lemon, creates a unique ocean-inspired flavor.

(Amazon, check for prices)

17. Matcha

This sparkling matcha is infused with hemp-derived CBD and has just the right amount of bubbles.

(Tempo Bev, $29.99)

18. Coconut Water

Pure coconut water made from young, Thai coconuts, it makes for delicious hydration with just the right spark of flavor.

(Amazon, check for prices)

19. CBD Lemonade

A classic summertime lemonade — but with a sparkling CBD twist. A perfect blend of sweet and sour enhanced with just the right effervescence.

(Sparkling CBD, prices vary)

20. Sparkling Water

Sparkling water is all the rage right now — and this one is made from real herbs, fruits and flowers that will make you feel like you’re on vaca drinking water from a luxury spa.

(Aura Bora, $30 for 12-pack)

And don't forget an environmentally-friendly, reusable straws and cute coasters!

Less single-use plastics means opting out of disposable straws. This is a Mother Nature-friendly alternative.

(Amazon, check for prices)

Pssst...

There's nothing worse than drink circles on your furniture. This grey stone marble coaster set with corkboard backing will go with (and protect) anything.

(Red Bubble, $14.60)

