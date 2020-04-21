Does A Hangover Patch Really Work To Cure Hangovers After A Night Of Heavy Drinking?

There are lots of hangover cures out there, but does this one work?

We live in a world of planning and thinking about the future. Got a test to take? Study. Got a big presentation? Practice.

But, so far, there has been no way to prevent a hangover that actually works, other than not drinking alcohol completely. Until recently, that is.

A new trend of hangover patches can help you prepare for the inevitible hangover with the help of a little sticky square.

But does a hangover patch work? I invested in some hangover patches to find out.

Yes, I used the word invested. Although these bad boys are a lifesaver, they’re not the cheapest. I don’t drink alcohol a lot, but I was fascinated by the idea of a hangover patch that could possibly cure a hangover. Or at least prevent it from happening. Or being so intense.

Let's say it's your friends 30th birthday party and you know you’re planning on drinking all day, but you have a busy day the next day, so you're worried you'll be suffering from a hangover. Slap one of them on and you’ve supposedly got one less thing to worry about.

Rumor has it that people buy IV drips at festivals, and some people have a certified nurse come to their home and give them the nutrients required to cure a hangover. But all that seems a bit excessive and time consuming, so I started looking into alternative options for hangovers — something more effective than taking an ibuprofen.

For my first try of the hangover patch, I went for the Bytox Hangover Patch. It's a seemingly magical patch which is said to contain 12 organic and all natural vitamins, nutrients and antioxidants. They retail for about $5 a patch.

Their website instructs users to apply the patch to your skin at least 45 minutes before consuming alcohol — placing it somewhere on your body where you don't have much body hair. From personal experience, I found the inside of my upper arm worked the best. (A good tip to note: If you use the patch on a regular basis, they advise you to switch up where you choose to place it.)

Keep the patch on for at least 8 hours after you stop drinking, but don’t keep it on for more than 24 hours. When trying these patches, I learned to proceed with my regular day, drinking and eating as I would normally, and when I took a shower I just took the patch off at that point.

It sounds crazy, but there is a science to it. Alcohol is known to be a diuretic and it naturally depletes from your body as you consume alcohol.

The vitamin B complex that is in the patch helps restore and balance your body and help replenish the vitamins your body is craving.

I ended up loving using the hangover patch so much, I even had some of my friends try it on their own and they were shocked by the way the patches work as well.

So far, when I've used a hangover patch correctly, I never woke up with a hangover, let alone felt groggy. They have no side effects and are harmless little guys that will actually prevent you from suffering a nasty hangover.

So, I'd say that's as close to a hangover cure as you can get.

Cassidy Layton is a writer who covers astrology, pop culture and relationship topics.