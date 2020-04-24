3 At-Home Date Night Ideas You Can Do During Quarantine

Have a fun (and safe!) date night indoors.

By Brittany Christopoulos

Indulging in a date night can help relationships thrive. We all need that time away from reality to focus on each other, communicate and overall have fun.

Moreover, the longer you stay together, the more important they become. But what happens when you’re stuck at home longer than usual?

Stay-at-home dates are the perfect balance between hanging out with your honey and focusing on your romance — all while social distancing yourself from others.

It doesn’t mean that they don’t require a lot of effort, though, since they definitely do.

However, they can be easily organized, especially if you’re craving a different night-in than watching a movie.

1. Take an online cooking class.

Cooking doesn’t always go well, since many complications can occur. But, that doesn’t mean that it isn’t fun.

Initiate a date night by asking your partner to cook together — you can try a new recipe, an old one or even make unique appetizers for a movie night. If you’re competitive, you could even make a contest out of it to see whose meal is done first.

No matter what you do (even if it’s just a dessert), you’re bound to enjoy the time you spend together and share a good laugh as well as a great meal made with love. To make it extra special, you could even set some candles, use fancy glasses and get super dressed up for it.

2. Have a spa night.

Relaxing together amid all the craziness we’re living in these days is the best way to spend some romantic quality time. Order some face/under eye/lip masks online, use ones you’ve had in your bathroom forever, or make some of your own using easy to follow Pinterest recipes.

You could also get your hands on some scented oils and treat yourselves to full-body massages — or at least use lotion and give each other foot rubs. And if you have a big bathtub for the two of you to share, draw yourself a romantic bath with lots of bubbles.

3. Have a movie night.

The movie night date is the most classic one amongst all at-home dates. But before you fall victim to another mediocre movie while snuggling under big blankets with junk food and takeout, try changing your experience slightly.

Set up the room with candles, lights, a ton of big pillows and blankets. Dim the lights and set the mood. Next, order your favorite takeout or get it delivered.

Treat yourself to a fancy glass of wine if you have it and put on a classic movie. You could even build a blanket fort to watch it in and act like kids for the night. Even if it seems childish, it’s still romantic and you’ll find yourselves laughing for hours.

Whether you simply want to curl up on the couch and cuddle or turn your place into a 3.5-star resort, there are many stay-at-home date ideas that can work for you as a couple. They leave you with an excellent memory for the future and break your daily routine.

Date nights don’t always have to be overly expensive or out on the town. The more you get into it, the better it’ll be.

Brittany Christopoulos is a writer who focuses on relationships, dating, and love. For more of her relationship content, visit her Twitter page.

This article was originally published at Unwritten. Reprinted with permission from the author.