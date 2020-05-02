11 Indoor At Home Date Night Ideas To Electrify Your Relationship

There are tons of fun (and romantic) things to do indoors.

By Alexandra Hall

Considering the fact that you are spending all your time at home now in order to keep yourself safe from this god-awful pandemic, things might get a bit monotonous.

Even if you are living with your partner, has romance become a bit stale? Well, there are few indoor date night ideas that can change that!

Quarantine and isolation can get to you sometimes, and things might become so boring that you will feel like you are going crazy. No matter how much you love your partner, doing the same thing day in and day out, can turn things really banal sometimes.

The best way to prevent that from happening is by indulging in some fun and romantic indoor date night ideas with your partner. Here are 11 indoor date night ideas that will pump up the romance.

1. Rustle up delicious dishes.

Yes, this might be a common one, but surely one of the best ones.

Nothing speaks romance like cooking together. Since both of you won’t be able to go out to your favorite restaurants, why not whip up each other’s favorite dishes at home?

Light a few candles, turn on some romantic music and get down to cooking your hearts out! Good food always finds a way to make everything better and is one of the most sure-fire ways of winning your partner’s heart.

2. Build a fort.

No matter how old you are, forts are always fun.

Bring out your childish side by building a fort inside your living room with just some bed sheets and a few pillows. Turn your room into a love nest, and make it as cozy as you can with your partner.

Don’t just stop there! Once both of you are done with the fort, camp out in there for the whole night with some snacks, wine and a whole lot of cuddles, and just feel the romance set in.

3. Indulge in a spa day.

You might not be able to go for a couples’ massage to a spa, but that does not mean you can’t bring the spa home, does it? Soothing music, scented candles, and both you and partner — the perfect recipe for a relaxing and sensuous spa day!

Take turns massaging each other, and just feel the anxiety and panic leaving your bodies. This will not just give your relationship a much-needed boost of romance, it will also lead to some sensational action between the sheets... later.

4. Plan your own film festival.

Both of you must have made lists of various television shows and movies, which you always planned on watching, but never really got the time.

Well, now that you have a lot of time on your hands, start ticking off all your favorites from the list. A movie marathon can never disappoint!

Movies and television shows are a welcome distraction from all the scary things happening outside, so grab a bowl of popcorn and some ice cream together, and retreat into your own bubble of peace, comfort, and love.

5. Sweat it out together.

With almost the whole world under lockdown, everyone is trying their best to be fit by exercising.

So, get your partner and start working out together. Download a workout app or build your own workout routine and sweat it out.

By working out together, you will not just get into shape, but it is also one of the best ways you can bond with each other. After all, the couple who works out together, stays together, right?

6. Bake some delectable desserts.

Desserts are evergreen and never fail to put a smile on everyone’s faces.

Bake some delicious chocolate chip cookies or a decadent double chocolate cake together, and feel the romance between you touch the sky. Prior to this lockdown, both of you might have been too busy to bake together, but now is the perfect time to tick this off your bucket list.

You will not just be trying out something new and have fun, but both of you will get an amazing opportunity to spend some quality time together, and of course, bond emotionally.

7. Play some board games.

Come on, admit it. Board games are always fun and there is no specific age for playing them.

If you are bored with your household chores, then just take out a few board games like Monopoly, Taboo, or Life and start playing them with your partner.

Give the internet and television a break, and indulge in some good old-fashioned board games. This will not just help you and your partner kill some time, it will also help you get in touch with your inner child and make you nostalgic about your childhood.

8. Build up your bucket list.

Everyone has a bucket list, and you must, too.

If you have never got down to creating one, then this is the perfect time to accomplish that. Write down all the things you want to do with each other, once this lockdown is over and the situation normalizes.

Be it traveling to the Alps or witnessing the Aurora Borealis together, build a list of all those things both of you wish you could do now. Building a couple bucket list is not just therapeutic, but also exciting!

9. Go for personality tests.

You and your partner might know each other very well, but there is absolutely no harm in knowing more, is there?

Sit down with your partner, and take some fun personality tests together. This will give both of you a golden chance to know each other better, and will also make sure that you have an entertaining time.

Be it the Love Languages Test or the Temperament Test, personality tests can help you understand each other more deeply, both from an emotional and physical standpoint.

10. Spruce up your home.

How many times have you and your partner talked about giving your home a makeover?

Well, now’s a great time to finally get down to doing it. Both of you have a lot of time on your hands, so invest some of it in sprucing up your home.

Clean out all the necessary junk in your attic, re-paint your walls if you want, organize your kitchen, or Marie Kondo your wardrobes — there is so much you can do to make it look like you just renovated your entire home!

11. Take on a puzzle together.

If you haven’t worked on a puzzle together ever, then this is the best time to do it.

Puzzles are famous for having cognitive benefits and can go a long way in improving you and your partner’s brainpower and intelligence. So, bring that complicated puzzle out of your loft and get down to solving it together.

You will not just get to spend a lot of time together, but you will also become smarter. Win-win, isn’t it?

Dates do not always mean going out to a restaurant or bar. It’s a date as long as both of you are together and enjoying each other’s company.

Just like you can have fun in a nightclub, you can have the time of your life at home, too with these indoor date night ideas.

Alexandra Hall is a writer who focuses on dating, relationships, and love. For more of her relationship content, visit her author profile on The Mind's Journal.

This article was originally published at The Mind's Journal. Reprinted with permission from the author.