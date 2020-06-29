'Million Dollar Listing LA': Who is David Parnes' Wife Adrian Abnosi Parnes?

They have been married since 2017.

David Parnes is one of the British agents who took LA by storm on Bravo's Million Dollar Listing LA. Like his business partner James Harris, he hails from London but met his wife in America. Three years ago, Parnes married Adrian Abnosi is a gorgeous ceremony in France. In 2018, they welcome their first child together.

Adrian Parnes, as she is now known, is happy to play a supporting role in her husband's life. She and her daughter and their dogs make his house a home. But the couple definitely has some famous friends and they're living the glamorous LA life together. The new season of Million Dollar Listing LA gives audiences a glimpse into their fabulous life.

Who is David Parnes' wife Adrian Abnosi Parnes?

The couple met in the states.

Parnes is originally from London but moved to Los Angeles after spending summers there in the past. He moved permanently in 2009 and started working in high-end real estate at the time along with his partner James Harris. He met Adrian at a restaurant in West Hollywood and claimed he couldn't take his eyes off her when they first met. The got engaged in 2016 in a picture-perfect proposal in Capri, then married the following year in France.

She lost her mother to cancer.

In a tragic turn of events, Parnes lost her mother to cancer just before she met her husband-to-be. She shared a throwback photo of herself as a child with her mom in 2013 and spoke of wishing for a speedy recovery. That wasn't to be, however. She credits her husband's love with helping her through one of the hardest times of her life. "I met David just weeks after I lost my mother to cancer, and the amount of light and love he has brought into my life is truly unbelievable," she recalls.

Parnes and her late mother.

She's teaching her husband to cook during quarantine.

With everyone on lockdown, even busy real estate agents have more time to try new things. In a recent interview about how his routine has changed, David Parnes shared some of his experiences working from home with the couple's 2-year-old daughter India. He also shared that he has tried to take up some of the cooking for the family. "I’m cooking so much now," he said. "My wife [Adrian] has always cooked, [but] I’ve never really done that much before. I'm cooking all these dishes that I never would have even taken on before."

She and her husband are close to Kyle Richards.

No Bravo star wedding would be complete without at least one Real Housewife in attendance and the Parnes nuptials didn't disappoint. Real Housewives of Beverly Hill star Kyle Richards was in attendance. It wasn't just that they were all connected by reality TV that brought them together; Richards' husband Mauricio Umansky worked with Parnes at The Agency, a LA real estate firm, before Panres and Harris started their own company.

She is also friends with Lilly Ghalichi.

The Bravo universe is seriously interconnected. Before Parnes was on Million Dollar Listing, she was hanging out with Shahs of Sunset cast members. In 2013, she was posing at parties with Lilly Ghalichi's and posting about it on Instagram. At the time, Ghalichi was in the middle of her two-season stint on the reality show.

Parnes with Ghalichi in 2013.

She also knows Mohamed Hadid.

In another 2013 Instagram post, she can be seen posing with Mohamed Hadid and his ex-girlfriend Shiva Safai. She and Safai seem to be close friends.

They even like Fredrick Eklund.

While co-star Josh Altman famously resents newcomer Fredrick Eklund, the Parneses seem happy to hang out with them. Elklund and his twins were at the Parnes home on Father's Days, and they all seemed to be having the time of their lives playing with their kids.

Million Dollar Listing LA airs on Tuesday nights on Bravo.

