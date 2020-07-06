10 Fun Road Trip Games And Other Great Ways To Pass The Time While En Route

Get your road trip on!

There’s no better feeling than the freedom of the open road. The destination that awaits you evokes excitement and joy.

Where are you going? Maybe you’re traveling to the hot spot of the summer or visiting your boyfriend, putting a stop to long distance.

You can feel the energy building up inside you on this journey to somewhere new. But what do you do when the road trip seems never-ending?

It can be hard to keep your mind occupied behind the wheel or in the passenger seat. No matter where you’re sitting, there are ways to make the trip more bearable.

Whether you’re alone or with friends, it’s beneficial to have some go-to activities for the car. Here are 10 fun road trip games and other great ways to pass the time while you’re en route.

Fun Road Trip Games to Play with Friends

1. Categories

Start off by picking a category such as colors or vegetables and take turns naming something in that category until someone is stumped. Red, green, yellow, pink...you lost! This is a fun way to use your brainpower and react quickly to someone possibly taking your answer.

2. The license plate game (part 1)

It’s inevitable that you’ll pass some out-of-state drivers. Take advantage and see how many of the states you can find before you reach your destination. Feel free to print out a map before your trip and mark which states you discover.

3. The license plate game (part 2)

Most license plates contain three letters and this game makes use of them. Interpret each potential acronym in a funny way. For example, PMP could be “purple mashed potatoes” and LSB could be “Lexi smells bad.” Be creative!

4. Celebrity

One person chooses a famous person and plays out their character. They will answer questions as if they are this celebrity and the first person who guesses correctly, wins. It will then be their turn to take the stage.

5. Alphabet

Take turns going through the alphabet and find letters in the car or passing license plates and road signs. This simple game gives you a chance to search for things instead of focusing on the time it’s taking to get where you need to be.

Good luck to whichever player gets X.

6. My father owns a grocery store

A fun guessing game that involves some deep thinking. Begin by saying, “My father owns a grocery store and in it he sells something that begins with the letter...” Once someone has guessed the food item you were thinking of, it’s their turn.

7. Going on a picnic

This memory game continues to build until you mess up or forget. The first person says, “I’m going on a picnic and I’m going to bring…”

Then the next person says “I’m going on a picnic and I’m going to bring…” and must list the first person’s item before adding their own. As the list grows, it becomes harder to remember all of what was said.

8. Deep questions

Pull out your phone and head onto Pinterest or the Internet for some great conversation starters. You’ll be sure to get to know your friends better while exploring your own answers to some deep questions.

9. Guess the song

Put a playlist on shuffle and see who knows music the best. Whoever can name the song and artist first, wins. This competitive game allows you to work on your listening skills and maybe come across some new music.

10. Story

You may not have thought of yourself as a writer until now. One person says a word to begin a story and all the players take turns adding another word to the story. It will be fun to see where the story ends up.

Ways to Pass the Time on a Solo Road Trip

1. Listen to a podcast.

One of my favorite things to do on solo road trips is to listen to my most-loved podcast. Time seems to escape when I’m listening to the girls of Self-Helpless. It also makes the drive seem less lonely because I feel like I have company in them.

2. Talk to yourself.

As weird as it may sound, sometimes all a girl needs is to talk to herself. Vocalize your thoughts and listen to your own voice. If there’s something weighing on your mind, let it out and come up with a solution.

Who gives better advice than you?

3. Listen to your favorite songs.

Alone time in your car is the perfect opportunity to sing your heart out. It’s always nice to have a road trip playlist with some of your favorite songs. Play it on repeat and get excited about where you’re heading!

4. Call a friend.

Another great way to pass the time is to talk with a friend or family member. Always be safe and use your speakerphone. But enjoy some good conversation with a person you don’t normally get to talk to.

5. Listen to an audiobook.

If you love storytelling, this is the perfect thing for you. Before you leave for your trip, download the book you’ve always been wanting to read. When you’re in a good headspace and ready to listen, play the audiobook and enjoy the story.

6. Think about what you will do when you reach your destination.

Sometimes there’s nothing better than some future thinking. If you don’t already have plans set in place, now’s the time to figure out what you’ll do once you get to where you’re going. This will also make you excited and help the drive go faster.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Isabella Pacinelli is a writer who covers relationship, self-love, spirituality, and entertainment topics.