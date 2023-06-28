65 Songs About Travel & Adventure For The Ultimate Wanderlust Playlist

There's nothing better than having music in your life that encompasses what you are doing or how you are feeling. And what better time to have music explain your feelings than on vacation?

Whether you're looking for the perfect songs to accompany your travel videos or are putting together a playlist for your vacation, these songs about traveling will fuel your wanderlust and set the tone for adventure.

65 Best Songs About Wanderlust, Travel & Adventure

1. "Go Your Own Way" by Fleetwood Mac

If you haven't heard this song before, it will likely become your favorite travel song. It's one of those travel songs that's infused with the best travel tips: go your own way.

2. "Leaving On A Jet Plane" by Peter, Paul, and Mary

You can listen to music while traveling by downloading songs to your phone. If you're traveling by plane, this song will definitely set the mood for you. John Denver also has a popular recording of it.

3. "On The Road Again" by Willie Nelson

This song is absolutely perfect for road trips. Pump up the music and sing along with your friends.

4. "Come Sail Away" by Styx

You don't have to be literally sailing away for this song to resonate. Sailing away, metaphorically speaking, can represent leaving home to jump into the unknown.

5. "Road To Nowhere" by Talking Heads

This is a great song to rock out to when you're traveling to a new destination for the foreseeable future. When moving, you might have to wrestle with a lot of bittersweet, complex emotions. This song is perfect for coping with those changes.

6. "Midnight Train To Georgia" by Gladys Knight & The Pips

This Grammy Award-winning song is about traveling from L.A. to Georgia on a train that departs at midnight.

7. "Travelin’ Man" by Ricky Nelson

Or a traveling woman, or traveling person, of course. This song is quite literally about traveling, so it will be perfect for any travel-themed playlist.

8. "Homeward Bound" by Simon & Garfunkel

Ever wanted to travel so you could avoid home? This song is about leaving home and constantly being reminded of it.

9. "Send Me On My Way" by Rusted Root

This is a song about moving forward in life — but being happy and hopeful about it.

10. "Life Is A Highway" by Rascal Flatts

"Life Is A Highway" is a metaphor for living life to the fullest and taking big risks.

11. "Space Oddity" by David Bowie

"Space Oddity" came out the same year that astronauts landed on the moon: 1969.

12. "Fast Car" by Tracy Chapman

If you're driving down the road in a fast car — or even a slow one — this song will be perfect for your travel playlist.

13. "Orinoco Flow" by Enya

In this song, the narrator fantasizes about sailing away and traveling the world.

14. "See The World" by the Kooks

Want to see the world? Turn this song up to the full blast.

15. "Road Trippin'" by the Red Hot Chili Peppers

This song is perfect for your road trip playlist, as it is all about going on a road trip.

16. "Hot Fun in the Summertime" by Sly & The Family Stone

Nothing screams summer vacation like hot fun summertime.

17. "Malibu" by Kim Petras

"Malibu" is such a good vacation song. It's perfect for relaxing and chilling by the beach.

18. "Island in the Sun" by Weezer

"Island in the Sun" is all about sailing away to a fantasy beach. If only escaping your problems could be so easy.

19. "Surfin’ USA" by The Beach Boys

The music was based on “Sweet Little Sixteen” by Chuck Berry. This song covers all of the best surfing locations in the United States.

20. "California Gurls" by Katy Perry ft. Snoop Dogg

California Girls — they're undeniable! If you've ever been — or lived — in California, it might not ring true. But it definitely covers all of the California stereotypes that potential tourists might assume are accurate.

21. "School’s Out" by Alice Cooper

Nothing better than the end of the school year! What's more fun than celebrating the beginning of summer with a little Alice Cooper?

22. "Don’t Worry, Be Happy" by Bob Marley

This carefree song will perfectly put your work-life woes on pause. Close your eyes, take a breath, listen to this song, and enjoy yourself.

23. "Soak Up The Sun" by Sheryl Crow

Traveling to a sunny place? This song is perfect for listening to by the pool or beach.

24. "Vacation" by The Go-Go's

What better way to celebrate your vacation than with a song that's literally called "Vacation"?

25. "It's Nice To Go Trav'ling" by Frank Sinatra

It's nice to go traveling, don't you think? Rocking out to this song is the best way to enjoy your travels.

26. "Meet the Parents" by Kim Petras

In this song, Kim Petras sings about taking someone to the beach, Paris, Miami, and New York.

27. "Galway Girl" by Ed Sheeran

The song is about a narrator that falls in love with a girl from Galway, Ireland.

28. "New York, I Love You" by LCD Soundsystem

What better way to embrace the Big Apple than with this song? Though it's about contradictions and a love/hate relationship with New York City, it's a reminder for anyone traveling that this city has a lot of heart.

29. "Night in Bangkok" by Murray Head

Bangkok is the capital of Thailand, and this song is great for traveling, as it describes what a literal night in Bangkok looks like.

30. "Free Man In Paris" by Joni Mitchell

Ever been to Paris? Ever been to Paris listening to this song? It's perfect for the first or next time your plane lands there.

31. "Paris, Tokyo" by Lupe Fiasco

Lupe Fiasco said he wrote this song because he loves Paris and Tokyo!

32. "American Boy" by Estelle ft. Kanye West

In this song, one of the narrators asks the other to take her to New York and L.A. And if either of those locations is your destination, you can rock out to this jam on the way there.

33. "Destination Calabria" by Alex Gaudino ft. Crystal Waters

This song is about leaving home without a plan set in stone.

34. "Havana" by Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello is from Havana, so who better to sing a song about this beautiful city than a native?

35. "Sweet Home Alabama" by Lynyrd Skynyrd

Whether you're visiting Alabama or just love the tune, it's a great song about never forgetting your roots.

36. "A Thousand Miles" by Vanessa Carlton

"A Thousand Miles" is a fun travel song, especially if you're traveling a thousand miles (or more!) away from home.

37. "I’ve Been Everywhere" by Johnny Cash

This song is great if you've been traveling all over the place and is known to inspire wanderlust in anyone who listens.

38. "Everywhere" by Fleetwood Mac

Though "Everywhere" may not be about travel specifically, it conveys the lovely feeling of being anywhere in the world with your love by your side.

39. "Roam" by the B52s

This song invites you to explore the world, wherever you want, whenever.

40. "My Traveling Star" by James Taylor

"My Traveling Star" explores the tension between home and the road.

41. "Come Away With Me" by Norah Jones

This song is all about asking someone to leave with you.

42. "Shut Up and Drive" by Rihanna

Definitely consider adding this to your road trip playlist, especially if the driver talks too much.

43. "The Long Way Around" by The Chicks

Any song by The Chicks will suffice for your road trip blues.

44. "Route 66" by Nat King Cole

Route 66 is one of the most famous routes in the United States. So if you're planning to drive the entire 2,000-mile stretch, consider adding this one to your wanderlust playlist.

45. "I Left My Heart In San Francisco" by Tony Bennett

This is the perfect song when moving feels more bittersweet than sweet.

46. "Montego Bay" by Amazulu

Montego Bay is Jamaica's third most populous city, and this song is all about relaxing.

47. "Proud Mary" by Tina Turner

Originally performed by Creedence Clearwater Revival, this song is about a steamboat traveling up and down the river. But its deeper meaning has an encouraging message to appreciate the simple things in life outside of bills and work.

48. "On Top of The World" by Imagine Dragons

This song is all about moving forward and letting go of the past. It's an anthem that radiates positivity, and its upbeat energy and empowering message of triumph make it a perfect choice for a road trip or adventure.

49. "I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles)" by The Proclaimers

This song is perfect for road trips. It's one of those songs that everyone loves to sing along to in a car.

50. "Runaway" by Kanye West

This song is perfect for any trip, especially if you're traveling to get away from your problems.

51. Bruno Mars TikTok Song

This Bruno Mars remix is a staple for travel TikTokers.

52. TikTok Snapping Song

Transition your travel videos with a snap with this song in the background for a cool effect.

53. "Sunny Day" by Ted Fresco

This upbeat song adds a fun, lighthearted mood to your travel videos or wanderlust playlist.

54. "Vacation" by The Dirty Heads

This has quickly become the ultimate vacation video song thanks to TikTok.

55. "Paradise" by Bazzi

Show everyone a piece of your own paradise with this wanderlust song.

56. "Knee Deep" by The Zac Brown Band ft. Jimmy Buffet

An ultimate vacation goal is what this song represents. The Zac Brown Band and Jimmy Buffet paint a picture of a peaceful oceanfront property and not worrying about anything.

57. "Empire State of Mind" by Jay-Z ft. Alicia Keys

Anyone going to New York City will be inspired by the glamorous and freeing descriptions of the concrete jungle.

58. "Traveling Alone" by Passenger

The song discusses wanting to travel all over, even if you're alone. So, if you have wanderlust this song is right up your alley.

59. "Down Under" by Men at Work

This classic 80s hit is all about how amazing Australia is. Once you hear it, you'll definitely want to visit the land down under.

60. "Guaranteed" by Eddie Vedder

This song was written for the film "Into The Wild" and won a Golden Globe. Why not add an award-winning hit to your playlist?

61. "Vienna" by Billy Joel

"Vienna" by Billy Joel discusses the importance of slowing down in life and enjoying the moment. It reminds us to take a break and smell the flowers.

62. "Born To Be Wild" by Steppenwolf

If you love riding along the open road, this song is for you. Originally recorded in 1968, it was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

63. "Graceland" by Paul Simon

This recording is a timeless masterpiece that has a vibrant and uplifting musical journey. Its introspective lyrics capture the essence of growth and exploration.

64. "Come Fly With Me" by Frank Sinatra

"Come Fly With Me" was written specifically for Frank Sinatra, and is a romantic song where Sinatra invites listeners to visit exotic places with him, like Peru and Bombay.

65. "Travelin Band" by Creedence Clearwater Revival

This is a high-energy rock and roll classic that captivates listeners with its infectious rhythm and spirited guitar riffs. You have to tap your feet when you hear it!

