21 Fun Activities & Outdoor Games For Kids

It'll be a breath of fresh air for your children!

Times are really tough for kids right now. Gone are all their options to play at recess, go to the playground, or even attend school altogether. Children can’t even have playdates with their friends right now.

While families are quarantining and practicing social distancing, kids' only choices are basically to entertain themselves, with many "attending" school remotely. But what can they do when school time is over?

Thankfully, parents can introduce fun activities to keep children energized, socialized, and relaxed. And that's just what these outdoor games for kids will do.

Hopefully, your home has outdoor space in the front or back where your kids can safely play. If not, the park is always an option, as long as you are practicing safety protocols.

While old-school and classic games are a great way to make sure kids are getting exercise, there are plenty of modern games as well. The rest of the family can join in too while not sacrificing all-too-important social distancing.

1. GoSports Classic Cornhole Set

While many adults are used to playing cornhole at bars and backyard barbeques, this classic game could lead to hours of fun. Everything you need comes in one set, including 2 foldable cornhole boards, 8 all-weather regulation bean bags, and portable carrying case.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

2. Wnvivi Hopscotch Ring Set

Hopscotch is a return to our own childhoods, and it's so easy to set up. If you lack yard space, you can set this one up in your livingroom. The movable rings let kids use their imagination, and it's a great way to help younger children build strength and develop their gross motor skills.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

3. Ravenox Natural Twisted Cotton Rope

Tug-o-war is a fun game kids can play outside — all they need is a sturdy rope! This one has fun colors, is strong enough to withhold serious grip, and can even be part of a family obstacle course.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

4. Fun-Here High Capacity Super Soakers

These powerful water guns are perfect for cooling down on a hot day... or for taking on your siblings in a competition. These are more powerful than they look and can shoot up to 36 feet!

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

5. 5-in-1 Kids Party Games Carnival Set

Let their imaginations run wild as they design their own backyard obstacle courses. This 38-piece carnival game set includes ring toss with 6 colorful cones, and 10 tossing rings to develop hand-eye coordination.

(Sears, $29.21)

6. Family Scavenger Hunt Game

The best part of this scavenger hunt is that it all comes in a box. Kids learn focus, attention to detail, and how to work together. Plus, the whole family can get in on this one because adults deserve fun, too!

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

7. Glow in the Dark Capture the Flag

If the kids are playing around the neighborhood at dusk or night time,a glow in the dark game is an awesome idea for keeping them safe and entertained. This set includes 25 light-up game pieces, 12+ hours of batteries, and 12 different ways to play.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

8. WAKA Official Kickball

For big families, why not play a game with everyone involved? Kickball is an old-school game, but you can also turn it into a rousing game of dodgeball if you have more than one.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

9. Lifetime 32" Youth Portable Basketball Hoop

Have a future Michael Jordan on your hands? Set up this basketball hoop in the garage, yard, or even the basement. This 32" Youth Impact backboard with 15-Inch folding rim is made of steel and an all-weather nylon net. Plus, you can easily adjust the height.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

10. Simplay3 Garden View Cottage

If you have younger kids who are quite imaginative and are in their "playing house" phase, this play cottage will provide hours of fun. Winner of the National Parenting Product Award, this spacious indoor/outdoor play house features a kitchenette with a pretend oven, stovetop, and cupboard storage.

(JCPenney, $279.99)

11. Olive & Cocoa Foxhill Croquet Set

This is another great game for the entire family. Ideal for all ages, this set includes four wooden mallets, four wooden balls, four stakes and bendable wickets. And it comes in its own wooden box for storage, so you can put it away neatly after playing.

(Olive & Cocoa, $99)

12. Slackers NinjaLine Outdoor Training

Is your kid inspired by American Ninja Warrior? Set up their very own obstacles with this set, which includes a traverse ring, 36-foot Ninjaline, gym rings, monkey fist knots, and monkey bar holds.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

13. All Surface Swingball Game

This set puts a new spin on tetherball. Your kids can play swingball on any surface (grass, concrete, and even sand), and when they're done whacking around the bat, it all fits into a storage base.

(Fantasy Toyland, $44.95)

14. Moulin Roty Explorer Play Kit

For kids who want to go camping in the backyard or have a treasure hunt, this set comes with a compass, water bottle, binoculars, travel diary and treasure box.

(Rose & Rex, $65)

15. Twee Fortune Cookie Chalk

You really can't go wrong with sidewalk chalk! But this chalk is shaped like fortune cookies, and it's up to the kids to find out which ones actually have a fortune.

(Rose & Rex, $25)

16. Doorway Bean Bag Toss

Set up this bean bag toss game on the clothesline outside, or bring things indoors and hook it up to the door frame. Then, have the kids throw the bags through the colorful cutouts, and turn it into a fun game!

(Crate & Barrel, $39)

17. Jump Power Magic Carpet Swing Set

If your youngins are itching to swing, but you can't get to the park, this swing set is perfect for outdoor play. It's easy to set up and is weather and UV-resistant, waterproof, and has a sturdy powder-coated steel tubing and frame.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

18. Shuffleboard Shuffle Zone

Maybe the kids have seen grandma and grandpa play shuffleboard and want to try! Now they can with this colorful court made of quality indoor/outdoor carpet. The set also includes two wooden cues and ten wooden pucks.

(Hearth Song, $109)

19. Crocodile Hop Floor Game

Set this hopping game up on the grass and watch as your children learn skills like color and shape recognition, numbers and counting, problem-solving, and gross motor.

(Learning Resources, $39.99)

20. Yard Dice

While kids probably won't want to play Yahtzee, get them in the mood for some family competition with these jumbo dice. They're made of solid pine wood, and come in a rustic drawstring bag that includes rules for four different games.

(Uncommon Goods, $50)

21. My Picnic Pretend Play Set

If the weather is right and your kid is so over being inside, bring their picnic to the yard. This set comes with a picnic basket, forks, knives, plates, a bowl, glasses, a pitcher, napkins, and a tablecloth. And seriously, how cute does this look?

(Uncommon Goods, $42)

Aly Walansky is a NY-based lifestyles writer who focuses on health, wellness, and relationships. Her work appears in dozens of digital and print publications regularly. Visit her on Twitter or email her.

YourTango may earn an affiliate commission if you buy something through links featured in this article.