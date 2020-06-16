The R&B singer has a new man!

Monica has certainly gone through it in her personal life. Her first serious boyfriend, Jarvis Weems, died by suicide in front of her at a friend's funeral. She briefly dated rapper C-Murder, but they split when he was convicted of and sent away for murder. She met her longtime boyfriend, Rodney "Rocko" Hill, shortly after Weems' suicide, and they had an off-and-on relationship that concluded in 2010. The couple, who share two sons, still have a bit of a rocky relationship. And her most recent relationship with Shannon Brown also ended in divorce, though she walked out of the relationship with a beautiful daughter.

So, if anyone deserves a bit of happiness in her life, it's her. And she seems to be very happy about her new boo!

Are Monica and Allen Iverson dating?

The rumors started after she posted photos of them together on her Instagram page.

Rumors about Monica and Allen Iverson dating began swirling a few days ago after the "Angel of Mine" singer posted photos of herself with Iverson on her Instagram page. You can check out the photos below. In the photos, Monica referred to Iverson as a legend and "our brother." While that doesn't seem overly-romantic, it was certainly enough for the blog-osphere to begin speculating that the pair were dating.

Iverson has been linked to several high-profile women in the past.

Iverson has history with dating some high-profile women in the past. He was rumored to be dating Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore at one point, but that rumor was never confirmed or denied. But he'd also been linked to the rapper Trina, to Nas's baby mama Carmen Bryan, and to rapper Foxy Brown.

Iverson was married for many years, too.

Iverson was married to his wife, Tawanna Turner, for more than 10 years before calling it quits. The couple shares five children: Tiaura, Allen II, Isaiah, Messiah, and Dream.

Iverson and Turner were high school sweethearts.

A quick perusal through Iverson's Instagram page shows many photos of him together with Turner from when they were teenagers. As it turns out, the couple were high school sweethearts, having first gotten together when they were 16. She even stood by Iverson throughout various arrests that nearly cost him his basketball future. And when he was first drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers, Turner was by his side as well.

But there had been nstances of rumored domestic violence.

When Iverson and Turner first began divorce proceedings, allegations of all their past drama began playing out in the media. According to Turner, Iverson was both an abusive husband and an absentee father. A biography of Iverson further revealed that he once threatened to have Turner killed, and he even once allegedly threatened her with a gun. It was the threat with a gun that finally forced Turner to file for divorce, even though Iverson reportedly begged her not to go through with the filing.

Neither Monica nor Iverson have commented on the dating rumors.

For what are probably obvious reasons, neither Monica nor Iverson have commented about the dating rumors surrounding them. However, we will keep you posted if anything changes in that regard.

