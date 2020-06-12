Who Is Ainsley Earhardt? New Details On Sean Hannity's Rumored Girlfriend

She's also a Fox News personality.

On June 3, 2020, Sean Hannity shocked the world when he announced that he and his wife, Jill Rhodes, had divorced after more than 20 years together. The couple, who share two children, had reportedly divorced in 2019 — and were living separately prior to that — but kept the split under wraps. However, during the COVID-19 pandemic, Hannity and Rhodes weren't spotted together, which led to the proverbial cat being let out of the bag.

Now, however, Hannity has reportedly found a new love in one of his fellow Fox News personalities.

So who is Ainsley Earhardt, Sean Hannity's rumored girlfriend?

Let's take a look.

Ainsley Earhardt is one of the hosts of Fox & Friends.

Earhardt first began working at the Fox News Channel back in 2007, after years of working in local broadcast journalism. She was personally hired by Roger Ailes to the network. Her first appearance on the Fox News Channel, incidentally, was on Hannity's show, when she had her own segment called Ainsley Across America. Currently, however, she's one of the co-hosts of Fox & Friends.

She's currently separated from her second husband.

A native of South Carolina, Earhardt has been married twice before. Her first marriage was in 2005 to Kevin McKinney, whom she divorced in 2009. In October 2012, she married Will Proctor, who was a former quarterback at Clemson University. The couple shares a daughter named Hayden. However, in 2018, Earhardt announced that Proctor had been unfaithful to her in their marriage, which Proctor denied. Shortly after this announcement, Proctor filed for divorce. The couple is currently separated, and the divorce is not yet final.

Earhardt and Hannity are reportedly "The First Couple of Fox."

When Fox & Friends weekend host Pete Hegseth married Fox producer Jennifer Rauchet, Hannity and Earhardt attended the wedding together. The couple arrived in grand style, of course, entering the wedding reception in a helicopter that Hannity chartered for the wedding party. And it was at this party that speculation of Hannity and Earhardt's relationship first began arising, in which they were dubbed "The First Couple of Fox."

Hannity and Rhodes are amicable, but trying to co-parent their children.

When word of their divorce first got out, Hannity and Rhodes both made clear that they were merely trying to co-parent their children, and doing their best to keep things amicable. "Sean and Jill are committed to working together for the best interests of their children. Amicable agreements were entered into over four years ago between Sean and Jill. They maintain a close relationship as parents to their children. Neither will have any further comments and ask for the sake of their children that their privacy be respected," the couple said in a joint statement. Friends of the couple say that Hannity and Rhodes still maintain friendships with each other's family members as well.

Were Hannity and Earhardt on lockdown together?

At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, rumors began circulating that Hannity and Earhardt were on lockdown together. These rumors started because Hannity was quarantined out on Long Island, as was Earhardt and they were reportedly "spotted together."

Both Hannity and Earhardt denied rumors of their affair or that they're dating.

In separate statements, Hannity and Earhardt denied the rumors of their affair.

"I do not discuss my personal life in public," Hannity said through a Fox News spokesperson.

“Right now I am focused on raising my daughter. As anyone at Fox News will tell you, Sean is a wonderful person and whomever he chooses to date will be extremely fortunate," Earhardt said through a Fox News spokesperson.

Bernadette Giacomazzo is an editor, writer, publicist, and photographer whose work has appeared in Teen Vogue, People, Us Weekly, The Source, XXL, HipHopDX, The Los Angeles Times, The New York Post, BET.com, and more.