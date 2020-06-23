Ron Jeremy Sexual Assault Charges: In-Depth Look At Porn Star's Four-Decade History of Sex Abuse Allegations

This is not the first time he's been accused of sexual assault.

When we think of the adult entertainment industry, we think of a place where "anything goes" when it comes to sex. But the reality is rape and sexual assault is just as prevalent in the adult entertainment industry. What's more, because of the often-false perception that adult film stars enjoy sex more than "regular" women, their rapes and sexual assaults go unreported and when they are reported, they're often sadly dismissed.

This brings us to Ron Jeremy. Known as being a legendary porn star with decades of experience under his belt (literally), he was recently charged with four counts of sexual assault.

What we know about the Ron Jeremy sexual assault charges:

He was charged with four counts of sexual assault.

On June 23, 2020, Ron Jeremy — whose given name is Ron Jeremy Hyatt — was charged with four counts of sexual assault. The charges stem from different assaults that happened beginning in 2014. Jeremy was charged with three counts of forcible rape and one count each of forcible oral copulation and sexual battery.

NEWS: The L.A. District Attorney's Office charges Ron Jeremy with Sexual Assault of 4 Women.@CourthouseNews pic.twitter.com/1zX9ffjN0I — Nathan Solis (@CNSNathan) June 23, 2020

Prosecutors are requesting a high bail.

When news of Jeremy's sexual assault charges were released, so too was the recommendation that his bail be set as high as possible. As of this writing, prosecutors have recommended that Jeremy's bail be set at more than $6 million. If Jeremy is convicted as charged, he faces a maximum of 90 years in prison. Jeremy's formal arraignment is set to be sometime this afternoon, California time.

Jeremy has been accused of sexual assault by adult entertainers for more than 30 years.

As far back as the 1980s, Jeremy has been accused of sexual assault. However, the allegations first came to light in 2017, when porn star Ginger Banks recorded a video of several adult film stars from years past accusing Jeremy of sexual assault, and detailing their experiences with him. You can watch the video above.

Jeremy denied Banks' accusations, and it all seemed to be "swept under the rug."

In a statement, Jeremy denied both Banks' accusations, and the accusations from the other adult film stars, about his alleged sexual assault. "For over 40 years fans and fellow performers pay money and wait in long lines to meet me. They want autographs, pictures, to flirt with me, physically grab me in different areas (usually my clothed penis), they ask me to touch them and many ask to have me sign their boobs. When I take photos with fans and other performers at these conventions, signings or events, I do sometimes kiss people on the lips or the cheek, sign boobs or whatever they want. There is ‘put on’ flirting and touching for the photos. This is exactly what people pay me for at conventions. If you watch these videos that Ginger Banks put out of me ‘groping,’ you see that everyone in the videos is laughing and ‘groping’ too. That I’m not running up to them, they come to me," he said.

But he was also accused of raping "regular women" going as far back as the 1990s.

Adult film stars weren't the only women who accused Ron Jeremy of sexual assault. In 1997, a woman in Ann Arbor, Michigan, claimed that Jeremy raped her after his appearance at a strip club in nearby Ypsilanti. However, the woman's witness claimed that the encounter was consensual, and no charges were ever filed.

Jeremy admitted to "being a groper."

In 2007, a woman accused Jeremy of grabbing her breast and signing it without her consent. When confronted about the accusations, Jeremy admitted to "being a groper." "As for the charges of Groping, I say yes, I AM A GROPER. And by groper, I mean I get paid to show up to these shows, events, and photo shoots and touch the people and they touch me. I’m not the young stud I was, but I still draw a crowd," he said.

He also claimed he wasn't like Kevin Spacey, Bill Cosby, or Louis C.K., and he said that "if you were going to be around Ron Jeremy, wouldn't you expect me to be touchy-feely?"

Bernadette Giacomazzo is an editor, writer, publicist, and photographer whose work has appeared in Teen Vogue, People, Us Weekly, The Source, XXL, HipHopDX, The Los Angeles Times, The New York Post, BET.com, and more.