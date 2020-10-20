Bill Cosby’s New Mugshot Shows Him Grinning From Ear To Ear — See The Pic

Bill Cosby's new mugshot is making the rounds.

The disgraced comedian has been serving time in prison since 2018 after he was convicted of sexual assault stemming from a 2004 incident.

And to say that Cosby’s new appearance is quite unsettling may be an understatement.

The former actor’s latest photo looks quite different from the one that was taken in 2018 when he arrived at the State Correctional Institution in Phoenix, PA a little over two years ago.

Bill Cosby’s mugshot is downright eerie.

Bill Cosby’s mugshot, which is the first picture of him in over two years, shows him looking down while smiling with a face mask around his chin.

Bill Cosby’s recent mugshot has been released. pic.twitter.com/5DxpUWNyKN — DatPiff (@DatPiff) October 20, 2020

The mugshot was reportedly taken over a month ago on Sept. 3, 2020 at the SCI in Pennsylvania, where Cosby is currently serving his 3-10 year sentence.

The shade room posted Bill Cosby’s mugshot today and the comments were filled with people saying Free Bill. Do y’all ever think of how the victims feel? This man drugged and raped them and now they have to get on the internet and see thousands of strangers saying free him. Smh — Kaylaaaaaaa (@SickleCellKay) October 20, 2020

Reps for SCI said that they update inmates’ photos every few years because of their changing appearances, and Bill Cosby was due for a new pic.

Bill Cosby’s sexual assault cases shocked the world.

When news of sexual assault allegations against Bill Cosby made headlines, many longtime fans of Cosby couldn’t believe it, as he had always played the part of family man in his shows.

Sixty women came forward with assault allegations against Cosby, dating from 1960 to 2008.

Andrea Constand met Cosby in 2002 at a Temple University women’s basketball game. Bill Cosby is an alum of Temple University.

In 2004, Constand alleged that Cosby had sexually assaulted her in his home after giving her wine and pills. In January 2005, after Constand had told her mother what happened, Cosby called her and insisted the sex was consensual.

In February, Bruce L. Castor Jr., the Montgomery County district attorney (at the time), decided not to charge Cosby, “citing ‘insufficient credible and admissible evidence.’”

Constand then sued Cosby in March 2005, which led to a dozen other women coming forward with similar accusations.

After a private battle in court, the lawsuit was settled and an NDA was signed by both Constand and Cosby.

Cosby’s case was reopened after comedian Hannibal Buress referred to Cosby as a rapist in 2014. The clip went viral, and dozens of other women came forward with allegations against Cosby.

In December of 2015, Cosby was arrested on charges of aggravated indecent assault. Cosby’s case was then declared a mistrial after jurors remained deadlocked after nearly a week of deliberations.

In April 2018, Cosby’s new trial began, where multiple women testified against him. The jury found him guilty on three counts of assault: “Penetration with lack of consent, penetration while unconscious and penetration after administering an intoxicant,” which are all felonies.

A judge sentenced Cosby to 3-10 years behind bars on Sept. 25, 2018.

When did The Bill Cosby Show air?

The Bill Cosby Show aired from 1969-1971. The Cosby Show, which most people are familiar with, was a sitcom that aired from 1984 - 1992 and had a total of eight seasons.

What is Bill Cosby’s net worth?

Bill Cosby’s net worth is reportedly around $400 million.

What is Bill Cosby’s age?

Bill Cosby was born on July 12, 1937, which makes him 83 years old and a Cancer.

Who is Bill Cosby’s wife?

Bill Cosby’s wife is Camille Cosby. Despite his sexual assault convictions and prison sentence, the two are still married. They’ve been married since 1964.

Where is Bill Cosby in 2020?

Bill Cosby is still serving his 3-10 year sentence at the State Correctional Institution in Phoenix, PA.

"When I come up for parole, they're not going to hear me say that I have remorse,” he said in a 2019 interview. “I was there. I don't care what group of people come along and talk about this when they weren't there. They don't know.”

If you or someone you know is a victim of sexual assault, you are not alone.

The National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline is a free and confidential resource that is available 24/7. Log on to RAINN.org or call 800.656.HOPE (4673) to be connected with a trained staff member from a sexual assault service provider in your area.

