What Does A Fire Dream Symbolize?

This dream is on fire!

Fire dreams are not uncommon. Fire in a dream is a spiritual symbol whose properties are helpful in interpreting its meaning.

A common dream symbol is that of fire. And unfortunately, it does not bring good messages. Similar to its literal ability, fire in a dream portrays destruction.

What do dreams about fire mean?

So, you’re having recurring dreams about fire, it’s time to do some self-analyzing and discover what needs to change within your life.

Unique symbols, such as a fire in a dream can make you question its meaning. When something appears to you in a vivid manner it can be hard to ignore.

Fire represents creative energy.

At its core, fire represents passion, creativity, and determination — all positive attributes.

Fire is untamed energy.

The high level of energy in fire motivates those that surround it.

Fire is hot. It provides warmth.

Fire is also consuming. There are times when fire cannot be controlled, although it can be used positively to promote regrowth.

Fire symbolizes boundaries.

As we all know, there are some boundaries that must be respected when handling fire.

It shows the value of maintenance and control. If it is not tended to properly, someone could get burned.

Physical fire can be just as ruthless as inner fire. Have you ever heard a fire burns within you? Typically, it’s a compliment suggesting that you are resilient and unstoppable.

Fire is a symbol for the soul.

Some believe that the fire within us is similar to the soul. It’s an ever-burning part of us that seeks to be fed while possessing its own strength.

It’s natural to wonder if what happens in your subconscious relates to what’s going on in your day-to-day.

Symbolism of fire in history

Greek philosophers are responsible for some of the first cherishings of fire. Because of them, fire is considered to be one of the four foundational elements.

When Prometheus stole fire from the sun in order for humankind to survive, he was deemed a hero. Heraclitus made the connection between fire and souls, believing that the soul is made of both fire and water.

He said it was our goal to achieve a soul of pure fire, similar to the idea of enlightenment.

Plato also played a role in expanding the significance of fire as he taught that “fire does not need large numbers of sides to manifest its sharp effect.”

Hindu tradition believes their Deity, Agni, to be made of the sun, lightning, and fire.

Due to the relighting of Agni’s fire each day, he is able to accept offerings, act as a messenger between heaven and earth, and stay young forever.

This portrays fire to be a promoter of communication and immortality. All these philosophies have influenced modern-day perceptions of the fire symbol.

Symbolism of fire in astrology:

If the element of fire appears in the Tarot, it shows transformation and passion.

Some other cards that involve fire signify great power and responsibility. Fire in Tarot can shine light on both inner spiritual nature as well as the world around us.

Fire elements in the Zodiac realm are the signs of Aries, Leo, and Saggitarius.

These people are generally energetic and creative beings. They are insightful and portray passion in any task they are given.

These signs may overlook the sensitivities of others and choose to “rely on their inner light for guidance.” They are often admired for their confidence and ambition.

Symbolism and meaning of fire in a dream:

In general, dreaming of fire means you are consumed by something. Is there something in your life taking up more time and emotion than you would like?

Fire in a dream symbolizes anger.

Fire represents intense bitterness. When you are upset with someone does it make you feel hot or like your body is burning with rage? That's the meaning of fire in your dream, too.

Being on fire in your dream represents a loss you’ve recently faced.

Has someone in your life passed away or did a relationship just end?

Fire represents a loss of control.

Since fires easily run rampant, it’s possible your dream is revealing that a problem in waking life has gone out of control.

Do you feel like you’re lacking control of your life?

Some specific scenarios that present themselves in dreams about fire are seeing a house burn down, setting things on fire, seeing a city on fire, or evil fire that appears to have a life of its own.

Anytime a sense of security has vanished, it takes an emotional toll on whoever is affected.

As the fire in your dreams destroys everything in its path, so has the problem in your life.

If you are responsible for the fire(s) in your dream, it could mean that you are wishing to destroy something in your waking life.

Do you feel trapped in your job? Take a look at what isn’t bringing you joy in your life.

When a whole city is on fire, this represents the destruction of something bigger than yourself.

Fire can be a passionate relationship that is filled with emotion, and the intensity of heat symbolizes pain.

A fire that seems to be alive in your dream represents life.

Have you experienced trauma in your life? Is there something or someone you’re afraid of? Fire symbolizes torment, especially in your dreams.

For the most part, fire means something is off the balance in your waking life. It reflects intense fear or guilt.

To avoid dreams about fire, it’s best to figure out what it is that could be affecting your mental state.

Once it’s sorted out and dealt with, it is likely that you only see the fire in the pit in your backyard.

Dreams can reveal messages that we may not even be aware of.

That’s why it’s beneficial to acknowledge your dreams and their significance in understanding deep emotion.

Although dreams might give rise to good things happening in your life, they can also bring out the bad.

Using dream meaning to further explain everyday events will bring you one step closer to fixing a root issue.

It will also provide insight into the power of your inner thoughts and the importance of expressing them.

