3 Penumbral Lunar Eclipse & Capricorn Full Moon Rituals To Find Clarity On July 5th

Capricorn is a major influence.

Welcome to the Penumbral Lunar Eclipse and the Full Moon in Capricorn!

The word "penumbral" refers to shadows, and in the case of the eclipse, it's literally about moon shadows — that darkened area we've come to know that replaces the moon when it is in eclipse.

With this in mind, it's a good time to take care of those personal "shadows."

The Full Moon always comes with a degree of psychic power, and during an eclipse, that power is challenged; and so it is in life, as well. Our powers are tested now and then, so it is up to us to contrast full moon rituals that bring us back to our power.

During this Full Moon in Capricorn, we need to concentrate on three different rituals.

With Capricorn as our main influence, we will concentrate on business, on order and on clarity. And practicing these Full Moon rituals is the best way to do it.

Full Moon Ritual #1: Business

Facing East, keep your hands in prayer pose. Focus your concentration on nothing but the idea of cash flow.

Imagine money falling down from the heavens, golden coins at your feet. Imagine the sound of the coins as they touch the ground where you are standing.

Let your hands fall to your sides and open them, palms up, facing outwards. Imagine that money is flowing from your own fingertips.

It's a give and take. It's imperative for you to know that if you draw money to you, that you must release money in the same fashion. The flow of currency is all about give and take.

Take this time to honor money. Money is not your enemy, it is merely the currency we use to get by with. So, make money your friend. Never fear it, and never assume that without it you have nothing.

You have everything you need, and if you affirm the concept that you are abundantly wealthy and secure, so you shall be. Let the power of the moon make manifest your desire for wealth.

Bring your hands back up to prayer position, bow your head, and say, "Thank you."

Full Moon Ritual #2: Order

Capricorn's influence on the Full Moon is a call for order in our lives. It's an opportunity for us to to bring back some of the discipline that we've let go of in recent months.

So, get yourself a piece of paper and a pen, and start making two lists.

Name the first list: The Past. On this list, write all the bad habits you've developed over the last few months. All of them — overeating, overindulging, lack of exercise. Be brave and be honest; it's not going to look pretty, but you have to face it in order to move past it.

On the other side, make your second list: The Now. Woah, what about The Future, though? Not your concern. The only moment is now, and it's going to be the Now Moment where you consciously change the past to the present.

Start that list up with where you'd like to be — take off a few pounds, get better sleep, meditate. You name it, it's your list. Take a look at how you've let yourself go downhill in the past. By writing down your wish for the Now moment, you give yourself a jump start to begin manifesting it.

Remember, you have to write it down, and when you are finished looking over both your lists, offer thanks to the Moon above, for the strength you have to manifest the Now moment.

Full Moon Ritual #3: Clarity

The Full Moon in Capricorn reminds us that we are worthy, and that there is no longer room for self-doubt. We've spent too much time depending on others for approval, and we've felt the damage we've inflicted upon ourself in doing so.

The clarity we seek is the clearheaded belief in our own self — we are all we need. The Full Moon reveals this power to us. We are here to know ourselves as the power we seek.

Beneath the Full Moon, make a ritual of looking in the mirror. Look into your own eyes. Know that the person who looks back at you has struggled, perhaps even lost themselves.

Continue to look into the eyes of your reflected image. Talk to that person. Tell them it's all okay, and that they needn't look any further for approval — it's all there.

Self-acceptance is key here; the clarity that reveals itself during this Full Moon is all about believing in one's autonomous self. We are here to share the planet with others, but not to depend on them for that which we can bring about on our own.

Let the power of the Full Moon inspire you to love yourself, as you are. Hold your arms out while looking in the mirror, and say, "I am all that I need."

Ruby Miranda is a New Yorker who learned astrology, I Ching and all types of cartomancy and numerology from her crazy, gypsy mother. She currently writes for a wide range of esoteric publications.