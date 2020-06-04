Grace has many different definitions

The meaning of spiritual grace is an important aspect of our society. It mends broken relationships and gives us a chance to spread positive energy to those around us.

It also has a way of helping us eradicate the negativity around us by inspiring others to have love and mercy on others no matter what the circumstances are.

To fully understand to incorporate grace in your everyday life and how to spread it, you must understand the spiritual meaning behind the word.

What is the spiritual meaning of grace?

Grace is a spiritual gift that involves love and mercy given to others even when we feel that they don't deserve it.

The meaning of grace is to give others the love and mercy others have given us throughout our lives.

We see examples of this in our everyday life in the way we treat each other.

It’s present when you go out of your way to help someone (even if you gain nothing from it) and also when someone random helps you and expects nothing in return.

A specific example of this would be the pardoning of a turkey on Thanksgiving Day.

Millions of turkeys are slaughtered during the fall because demand for it skyrockets during the Thanksgiving season.

Pardoning a turkey is a presidential tradition that is meant to symbolize an act of mercy and grace by pardoning the turkey's life every November.

We see this concept in many important leaders throughout history like Martin Luther King Jr, Jesus, and Mohammed, who risked their lives to stand up against injustice for marginalized groups of people.

They were able to spark change in their community by influencing others to treat others the way you would like to be treated and speaking up against those who try to divide us.

Even if there were people who attacked them with aggression, they didn’t give up because in the long run, they knew that good always defeats evil in the end.

Their actions have made such a huge impact on the world we live in today and this act of grace encourages others to look past their differences and invoke a sense of togetherness by spreading positivity.

There are times in our lives where others may not show us the same grace and mercy that we have shown them.

It's important to also remember that the meaning of spiritual grace does not mean it will always be mutual.

There are people who have received grace from others but have no mercy on others.

In order to forgive those who lack a sense of grace, you must first understand that not everyone thinks and feels the same way as you do. Grace is a choice that not everyone decides to practice.

With that being said, this doesn’t mean that having grace doesn’t matter. The point of practicing grace is not to force others to have grace as well.

It’s a decision that someone makes based off of their own morals and standards for themselves.

When someone shows us a lack of grace, it has nothing to do with what we did. No matter what you do, you will never be able to control anything or anybody outside yourself.

The best thing to do is to remain true to your pact to be a graceful person to everyone (even those who don’t necessarily deserve it).

It’s also important to know how to forgive people who lack grace. Everyone is human and we can hold them accountable for their actions but also forgive them for what they did.

Forgiveness is often misconstrued as validating a person’s terrible behavior when in actuality it does the opposite.

It means you no longer participate in the wrongdoing of another person.

When you forgive someone, they longer have the power to make you act out of character.

Grace helps guide us back on track when we are faced with the opportunity to hurt someone who’s hurt us.

Practicing grace throughout, your entire life isn’t easy. Being graceful takes patience and a strong sense of empathy for others.

In order to be someone who has grace, it takes two important steps to practice the spiritual art of grace:

1. First, you must acknowledge your shortcomings.

Nobody in the world is perfect and when you begin to accept your flaws you will appreciate those around you who don’t judge you based off of them.

2. Secondly, you must take that appreciation that you have for them and use it to spread grace in other people's lives.

At first, it may seem like practicing grace doesn’t have an immediate reward which makes people feel like there is no point.

The beauty of being a graceful person is that you now have the power to influence your environment positively and watch how your actions inspire others to do the same.

This however doesn’t happen overnight. It takes time to see change which is why it’s so important to not be discouraged by those who don’t replicate and continue to make a positive impact.

The spiritual meaning of grace is the concept of receiving something from someone and passing it on until the environment around you begins to change drastically.

