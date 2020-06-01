'90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way': Are Melyza And Tim Still Together?

He's moving to Colombia for love. Will it be worth it?

TLC fans are getting ready for the second season of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, a show that follows Americans who are moving abroad to follow their hearts. The hit series highlights the cultural adjustments U.S. citizens find themselves making when they try to live in an unfamiliar country to be with the person they love.

This coming season will feature a man from Texas who is making a move to Colombia to be with his girlfriend there. Tim is leaving behind his life in Dallas to pursue this relationship with Melyza but the pair has some problems to overcome before they can settle down.

'90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way': Are Tim and Melyza still together?

Read on for all the details.

Who are Tim and Melyza?

According to the early press for 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Tim is a 34-year-old from Dallas and Melyza is a 29-year-old from Colombia. They had been dating long-distance for some time with the plan for Melyza to make the move to the United States in order for them to continue their relationship.

How did they meet?

The couples of the 90 Day franchise have often connected online long before they ever meet in person. Audiences are used to seeing airport meet-and-greets where a couple is meeting in person for the very first time. That can lead to some interesting drama when people don't live up to the expectations set by their online persona or deceptive photos. Who can forget the moment Azan Tefou saw Nicole Nafziger for the first time and said, "She is big a little bit," when he realized she was heavier than he expected?

In the case of Tim and Melyza, they met in person before starting the long-distance phase of their dating life. Melyza had been in Dallas working as an au pair. They met at a bar one evening and connected immediately.

She couldn't stay in Texas.

Unfortunately for the couple, Melyza was in the last days of her job as an au pair and needed to head home to Colombia. Au pairs are limited in how long they can stay in the United States and evidently, she was unable to find another way to remain here. They wanted to make a go of it as a couple, however, and agreed to keep dating long-distance while exploring ways for Melyza to return to America.

Tim did something to lose Melyza's trust.

TLC is being coy about explaining why Tim decided to move to Colombia instead of continuing with the process to bring Melyza to the U.S. According to the press on this couple, "Tim did something to lose Melyza’s trust, so to prove his love for her, Tim is now moving to Colombia."

This leaves a lot of room for speculation. The easiest conclusion to jump to is that we might see a storyline about Tim cheating while Melyza was away. TLC has also shown couples who keep secrets about their finances, such as was the case with Mike and Natalie on 90 Day Fiancé. In one other case, Patrick arrived in Paris only to learn that the object of his affection, Myriam, considered him a friend and she had a boyfriend. So, we really can't be sure what the backstory on this couple will turn out to be.

What will Tim be leaving behind?

Unlike other couples on this season of the show, Tim and Melyza aren't active on social media. We couldn't find accounts for them so we really don't know much about their lives beyond what TLC has shared. We know Melyza was an au pair in the United States, which usually includes childcare, but that doesn't mean that she wants to go into childcare or teaching as a profession. As for Tim, we don't have any idea what his career or family life is like yet. In promos, he only says that his life in Texas was secure.

Are Tim and Melyza still together?

Without social media accounts to peek at, we just don't have any idea what is going on with these two now. We'll be watching to see their story unfold, alongside all the other fans of this franchise.

90 Day Fiancé:The Other Way premiers on TLC on June 1.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Rebekah Kuschmider has been writing about celebrities, pop culture, entertainment, and politics since 2010. She is the creator of the blog FeminXer and she is a cohost of the weekly podcast The More Perfect Union.