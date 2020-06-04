17 Spiritual Crystals To Wear When Pregnant

I believe in the power of crystals!

Spiritual crystals are great to wear when pregnant. Lots of people and societies have traditional customs that relate to wearing crystals during pregnancy and birth.

When you believe in a crystal's power, truly believe, that's when they can impact your life the most.

It's important for you to trust in their power, both you and your partner.

The best thing to do is let the crystals work their power to clear your aura and encase you in a level of protection that you need from the spiritual world.

What are the best spiritual crystals to wear when pregnant?

Some crystals can also take away negativity and promote your fertility.

So, you really have to know which stone works the best for what you are looking for during pregnancy.

Using crystals is a way for you to connect with mother nature and the feminine energy out there in the world.

These crystals can also make you feel happier, relieve your anxiety, and make you feel stronger.

But there are even more ways crystals can benefit your life during your trimesters.

Here is a great list of crystals for you to refer to when you decide which ones you need to have during your pregnancy.

Spiritual crystals to wear during pregnancy: Rose Quartz

The rose quartz crystal is associated with love and feelings.

When you have rose quartz around you, you will notice that you are full of a loving energy that promotes a sense of peace.

And you will also have a higher sense of calm during your pregnancy.

This crystal helps you find more self-love and self-confidence during pregnancy with all your body changes that happen during this time.

Also, you will find a deeper connection to your baby.

You will want to establish love, compassion, a firm foundation for your child even more.

Spiritual crystals to wear during pregnancy: Amethyst

The lovely amethyst will bring you great feelings of protection and stability.

You will feel purified.

All tensions will be relieved from you both physically and emotionally.

Spiritual crystals to wear during pregnancy: Lepidolite

The purple lepidolite brings great soothing energies to expecting mothers.

When you wear lepidolite, you will feel all your anxieties just let go.

You will also feel lighter in mood, peaceful and happy.

There will be no fear you will be feeling or any self-doubt.

Spiritual crystals to wear during pregnancy: Unakite Jasper

The unakite jasper is a great fertility stone because it helps women center themselves very deeply and it promotes your nurturing side.

You will also find a gentle, peaceful, and uplifting feeling when you wear this stone.

And it will bring you patience and persistence when you need them the most.

Spiritual crystals to wear during pregnancy: Carnelian

The bright orange Carnelian crystal stimulates hormones and helps women get pregnant.

It just takes that pressure off of getting pregnant that is giving you the conceiving jitters.

Spiritual crystals to wear during pregnancy: Aquamarine

The blue aquamarine brings a soothing energy to your mind.

It helps you during pregnancy to let go of your worries and fears associated with bringing your beautiful baby into the world.

Your energy during your pregnancy will be helped by this crystal because it will bring you the flow you need to enjoy your pregnancy.

Spiritual crystals to wear during pregnancy: Emerald

The bright emerald will bring you all sorts of emotions when you wear it.

You will feel calm, patient, and compassionate.

You also will have unconditional love and a special connection with your baby.

Spiritual crystals to wear during pregnancy: Tiger's Eye

The tiger's eye crystal is a great balance producing crystal for your body. It balances hormones and gives you the courage you need to make these changes in your life when it comes to motherhood.

You will also find that you are able to focus a lot better and pay attention to the finer aspects of life.

It will also bring you a greater emotional physical and mental strength that you will need to to tackle childbirth.

Spiritual crystals to wear during pregnancy: Red Tiger's Eye

The red tiger's eye inspires passion within women.

It brings you motivation and it makes you feel such a connection with your partner.

You will also feel a boost in your confidence and this stone will also promote your self-care and self-love.

It just helps give you that little push to take care of yourself some more.

Spiritual crystals to wear during pregnancy: Leopardskin Jasper

Leopardskin Jasper is a great crystal for you to wear because it will bring you strength and stability when you are pregnant.

This crystal will bring you harmony and happiness by removing all your self-deprecating thoughts and replacing them with happier ones.

Spiritual crystals to wear during pregnancy: Moonstone

The moonstone is associated with feminine energy.

That's why it has such a deep connection to fertility and pregnancy.

The moonstone is associated with new beginnings and it can produce a gentle aura that can bring stability to a woman's body and hormones.

Spiritual crystals to wear during pregnancy: Black Onyx

The black onyx is a great stone for you to have when you are searching for stamina and strength during childbirth.

You will feel so much stronger with black onyx by your side.

Spiritual crystals to wear during pregnancy: Chrysocolla

You will feel soothed when you wear chrysocolla.

It will also bring you relief from labor pains.

Spiritual crystals to wear during pregnancy: Malachite

The Malachite stone helps ease any pains you may feel during birth.

You will feel some relief while you bring your beautiful baby into the world.

Spiritual crystals to wear during pregnancy: Orange Calcite

The lovely orange Calcite helps promote positivity with good thinking.

Your feelings of stress, fear, and tension will just release from your body when you wear orange calcite.

You will also feel more connected to your body.

Spiritual crystals to wear during pregnancy: Peridot

The peridot helps alleviate postpartum depression.

So for mommy, you will feel better and more relieved after giving birth.

Spiritual crystals to wear during pregnancy: White Agate

The white agate helps keep both mom and baby safe from harm.

It creates a band of protection around them.

It also helps soothe any labor pains or nasty feelings may have during pregnancy.

White agate will also help you produce enough milk for the baby.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Emily Francos is a writer who covers astrology, spirituality, love and relationship topics.