Who Is Trouble's Girlfriend? New Details On Attorney Nicole Moorman, Who Is Reportedly Dating Atlanta Rapper

Atlanta rapper Trouble may not be as well-known in the mainstream as, say, 50 Cent or Eminem. But in the world of hip hop, he's catching a bit of fire. Born Mariel Semonté Orr, Trouble first began rapping at the tender age of 14. In 2011, he dropped his debut mixtape December 17th, which was named one of Complex Magazine's Top 25 Mixtapes of 2011. And he's collaborated with everyone from Waka Flocka Flame to Lupe Fiasco.

In short, he's a successful man who seems to stay out of everyone's way, and just does the job of rapping.

However, now he's making headlines because he's got a new girlfriend.

Who is Trouble's new girlfriend, Nicole Moorman?

Let's look at what we know about the lovely lady.

Her name is allegedly Nicole Moorman.

Trouble took to his Instagram stories to share information about his new woman. On his stories, he played the romantic DeAngelo song, "Lady," alongside a picture of Nicole Moorman. Her name was deduced by some eagle-eyed Internet sleuths.

She's a criminal defense attorney who previously defended rapper Lil Durk.

Moorman is a criminal defense attorney based in the Atlanta area. She is a member of the firm Arora & LaScala, and her face is prominently featured on the front page of the firm's website. The firm, which specializes in criminal defense in addition to DUI's and drug offenses, had a very high profile client in the form of rapper Lil Durk.

Trouble took to Twitter to defend his choice of mate.

Naturally, when the Internet started gossiping about Trouble's new choice of mate, he took to his Twitter page to immediately defend Moorman. He made clear that it wasn't a "lawyer falling in love with his client" situation, snarked on TMZ, and concluded with "it ain't nobody's business." He also strongly implied that he and Moorman were married, calling her "his wife." You can check out his lengthy defense below.

I dont giva damn Bout what noBody thinks, But at the same time what yall Blogs n shit aint gon do is disrespect my woman’s morality. The respect I got for her stems from the respect she has for herself! She was NEVER my lawyer. So NO, the lawyer didn’t fall in love with a client — Trouble (@TroubleDTE) May 20, 2020

If u aint heard it from the actual person people speakin on, yall gotta learn to stop just runnin wit shit an sprayin it!.. Unless yo dream is to work for Tmz or some shit.. Where da fukk do yall even Be komin up wit some of these stories — Trouble (@TroubleDTE) May 20, 2020

Stop playin wit me an stop playin wit my wife name! I watch her day an night go tooooo hard for everyBody she and her team represents.. Dats why they all Be komin home from what I see. For street niggaz dats all we kare Bout. Who gon get us home to our families! An my wife do dat — Trouble (@TroubleDTE) May 20, 2020

But, if u gon hate spread gossip n lies, make sho u do dat shit from the noseBleed cause I catch you sidelide its UP Bout my wife on LORD!! — Trouble (@TroubleDTE) May 20, 2020

Previously, Trouble was in a relationship with a Love & Hip Hop star.

This isn't the first time that Trouble's relationship has made headlines. In August 2019, Love & Hip Hop star Alexis Skyy took to her Instagram to announce that she was in a relationship with the "Scoob Fresh" rapper. In a since-deleted photo, the couple can be seen kissing and hugging one another. And while they seem to have gone "back and forth" with their relationship, they seem to have broken up a while ago.

Little is known about Moorman outside of her career.

Moorman, for her part, has kept her private life relatively private. Her Instagram page doesn't have any photos of her and Trouble together, but it does have more than a few photos of both her work efforts and her young son. It's unclear who the father of her child is, however.

Moorman hasn't confirmed the rumors about her dating life.

Through his tweets, Trouble has seemed to confirm that he's dating a lawyer, though whether it's Moorman remains subject to specific confirmation by him. However, Moorman hasn't commented in either direction about the rumors.

Whatever the case, however, congrats are in order for the couple — if they're a couple.

