Are Winnie Harlow And Kyle Kuzma Dating? The Subtle Hints These Two Are A Couple

They make a cute couple — if they're really together!

He's a forward for the Los Angeles Lakers.

She's a supermodel with a devoted following thanks to her striking good looks and her popular appearance on America's Next Top Model.

And thanks to the current COVID-19 pandemic, they're quarantining together — and this has led to speculation that they're dating.

It'd be a match made in heaven, for sure. But we still decided to do a little digging to get to the bottom of things.

Are Winnie Harlow and Kyle Kuzma dating?

Let's look at what we know about this potential power couple!

There are photos of the duo in quarantine together.

Even though most of the dating receipts appear on social media, the biggest "tell" that Harlow and Kuzma are dating is a picture that Harlow posted about a week ago, which you can see below. In the picture, she posing with Kuzma's adorable husky puppy. Then there's this picture, which Harlow posted with the caption "good moaning," which prompted a salacious comment from Kuzma: "she's a B U Tee." And then there's this picture, which Kuzma posted at his poolside, and Harlow commented with a "drooling face" emoji.

Kuzma started following Harlow on social media last month.

The duo seemed to only be aware of one another last month, when Kuzma started following Harlow — and Harlow returned the favor. Since that time, they started leaving flirty and sexy comments on each other's Instagram pages, further fueling rumors that they're more than just good friends.

By the way, check out Kuzma's photo below, which features him with the same adorable husky puppy that Harlow was pictured with. This is definitely his four-legged friend!

They also appeared on Zack Bia's IG Live party together.

Instagram influencer Zack Bia became a celebrity almost overnight, when quarantine forced many people to turn to their phones for a source of entertainment. Since then, he's hosted a variety of Instagram Live parties that has special guests like Drake, Bella Hadid, and Virgil Abloh "dropping in," in a manner of speaking.

Two of Bia's other famous names on his digital guest list include none other than Kuzma and Harlow. It might not be the same as "seen leaving the club together," but in these times, "coming to the same IG Live party" is something.

Prior to dating Kuzma, Harlow was rumored to be dating Wiz Khalifa and Maluma.

Prior to being linked to Kuzma, Harlow had her fair share of high profile boyfriends. She was in a relationship with rapper Wiz Khalifa, and even made headlines when the "Black and Yellow" bar-spitter found himself a new flame. You see, Harlow was asked for her opinion of Khalifa's new girl, and she commented, "Leave me out of it! She's pretty, though!"

Harlow was also linked to rising star Maluma.

Kuzma was recently linked with Kendall Jenner, and was also rumored to be dating Vanessa Hudgens.

Kuzma has also had his fair share of high-profile relationships prior to dating Harlow. In addition to being linked to Vanessa Hudgens, Kuzma was very publicly dating Kendall Jenner. In fact, when Jenner was first linked to Kuzma, fans of the NBA player made a sexist comment about her dating history. Jenner clapped back with the response, "they act like I'm not in full control of where I throw this cooch."

Neither Harlow nor Kuzma have confirmed or denied the dating rumors.

As of this writing, neither Kuzma nor Harlow have confirmed the dating rumors. However, we will keep you posted of any developments that come up.

But we will say this: if this is indeed a true rumor, we have no choice but to stan!

Bernadette Giacomazzo is an editor, writer, publicist, and photographer whose work has appeared in Teen Vogue, People, Us Weekly, The Source, XXL, HipHopDX, The Los Angeles Times, The New York Post, BET.com, and more.