Are B. Simone And DaBaby Dating? The Video That Sparked Relationship Rumors

It's getting messy out here!

DaBaby's love life is nothing if not complicated. Though he has an on-again, off-again relationship with his baby mama MeMe — and, reportedly, he has another woman pregnant as of this writing — he also has a series of celebrity women out in the world that are desperate to become the next Mrs. Jonathan Kirk.

And now, thanks to these latest rumors, it seems like DaBaby may have found his latest girlfriend in a star of MTV's hit show, Wild N'Out.

So, are B. Simone and DaBaby dating?

Let's look at what we know.

She's had a crush on him for over a year.

B. Simone is, perhaps, best known for her role on MTV's Wild N'Out. Many people thought that when rumors of her and DaBaby first started swirling, that she'd finally gotten her wish granted. You see, many of her skits on Wild N'Out — and many posts on her Instagram page — focus on her "love" for DaBaby, and it's been this way for over a year.

They recently met up and things got hot and steamy!

After a year of "thirsting" after DaBaby, B. Simone and DaBaby recently had a chance to "link up" and things got very hot & steamy! DaBaby even grabbed B. Simone's butt when they first met! But, as they later revealed, the "meet-up" was nothing more than a promotional stunt for DaBaby's upcoming video, which B. Simone stars in. (DaBaby even called B. Simone a "marketing queen.")

But DaBaby was also rumored to be "kickin' it" with singer DaniLeigh.

In addition to having an on-again, off-again relationship with his baby mama, MeMe, DaBaby was rumored to be "kickin' it" ("friends with benefits") with R&B singer DaniLeigh. The duo recorded a song together, which is how they initially met, but the duo are still reportedly getting close even despite the coronavirus pandemic.

DaniLeigh and DaBaby's baby mama, MeMe, got into a heated exchange on social media because of it.

Even though DaniLeigh denied being anything more than friends with the "Suge" rapper, MeMe took to social media to show receipts of DaniLeigh sending lovelorn text messages to DaBaby. MeMe also took to Twitter to put DaniLeigh on blast, even though she claimed that DaniLeigh blocked her on Twitter. You can check out the heated exchanges below.

DaBaby also reportedly got another woman, LaToia Danet, pregnant back in February 2020.

Back in February 2020, a woman named LaToia Danet claimed that DaBaby got her pregnant and posted her pregnant belly on Instagram. Danet came out with her story after DaBaby's baby mama, MeMe, came out and said that her on-again, off-again baby daddy got another woman pregnant, and posted her "receipts" on Instagram.

But DaBaby ultimately denied these claims in his typical way.

After calling Danet "Mike Wazowski," (after the character of the same name in the hit Pixar film Monsters Inc.), DaBaby took to his Twitter to clarify that despite his baby mama MeMe's claims, he did not get Danet pregnant.

"I ain't never seen shawty a day in my life," he said. "Y'all gotta learn to be more sensitive to ppl feelings on the internet dawg. I'm cool w/ MFs lying on me, it come with the game. But I hate when the lies put me in the position where I gotta potentially hurt somebody else feelings to clear my name. That ain't playa at all. Not even on no motivational speaker type s**t. But y'all gotta keep in mind some people really can't handle allat negative s**t that come from the [cap] that be put out on the internet. A MF a really give up on life behind a bulls**t story made up by someone who wasn't thinking."

