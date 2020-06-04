10 Best Jade Rollers & How To Use A Facial Roller In Your Beauty Routine

This Ancient Chinese beauty technique has made a resurgence in recent years.

I’m a sucker for any little hack to soothe skin and I love the idea of having a spa-like experience in my nightly skincare routine. That’s why jade rollers have become my latest fascination when it comes to my beauty routine.

What is jade rolling?

Jade rolling is believed to date back to Ancient China where wealthy women would use this process to preserve their appearance as they age. This precious gemstone is believed to be a source of power and immortality.

And if that’s not a concept you can get behind, it's also supposed to have great benefits for anti-aging and lymphatic drainage. It’s a pretty self-explanatory process: you roll a jade stone across your skin. But how does this simple action benefit your skincare routine?

Are jade rollers legit or just a pretty decoration for your vanity?

This isn’t a yes or no answer because, like all skincare products, it depends on what your goals are.

There's no such thing as a cure-all for breakout or wrinkles, but that doesn’t mean this handy little tool won’t help out in the process. Science doesn’t exactly back up the uses of jade rolling, but some experts have still weighed in on its benefits.

What are the health benefits of jade rolling?

1. Jade rolling promotes lymphatic drainage.

Our lymphatic systems are responsible for removing the body’s toxic waste and relies on the natural movements of muscles to do so.

Removing toxicity can improve your skin’s health. Pushing on the skin aids this process, particularly on the face where our muscles tend to move a little less.

According to Dr. Jennifer Chwalek, a dermatologist at Union Square Laser Dermatology in New York, “Whenever there’s stagnant circulation or swelling at all in the face, massage can help that lymph fluid drain into the [proper] channels and away from around your eyes and certain areas where it tends to settle.”

2. Jade rolling helps skin absorption.

If you’re a serum fanatic, jade rollers are believed to help these topical products penetrate deep into the skin.

This is a source of debate among experts, but now that we’re all avoiding touching our faces, jade rolling could be the key to promoting quick product absorption. Plus, you won’t wake up with facial oils on your pillowcases.

3. Jade rolling increases circulation.

Increased blood flow has so many amazing benefits for reducing fine lines, wrinkles, and acne as well as just fighting a dull complexion. The motion of jade rollers prompts the vessel in your face to get that blood pumping.

Aimeé Bowen, a licensed esthetician from Florida, is an avid fan of facial massages. “I am a firm believer in facial massage and stimulation for good circulation. [This promotes] a healthy glow and is a natural, chemical-free way to promote healthy skin,” she explains.

4. Jade rolling calms the face and mind.

Beauty benefits aside, who would say no to a nightly massage? If you’re a believer in the holistic properties of jade and other stones, rollers are a great way to relax your facial muscle as well as your mind.

“Jade is used for its calming properties, and [is believed to help heal] ailments from heart to kidney issues. It’s said to be helpful on the nervous system as well,” Bowen notes.

How do you use a jade roller?

Whether you’re in pursuit of the physical or mental benefits of jade rollers, it’s important to use these tools correctly to optimize results.

Many people store their rollers in the fridge to make the most of the stone’s cooling properties. And jade isn’t the only stone you can use. Different stones have different properties depending on your needs. Rose quartz, amethyst, and obsidian rollers are also common.

Here's how to use a jade roller:

When using the roller, it’s important to roll lightly without pressing too much into the skin. Think of the direction you want your skin to sit. No one wants sagging cheeks or wrinkled forehead. Push up and out toward your hairline or jaw.

Use the roller as the final step in your skincare routine to lock in your moisturizer or oils. Clean your roller after each use by rinsing it in warm, soapy water.

Neck: For your neck, roll downwards from the jaw to the collarbone. Starting here opens channels of circulation, inviting blood flow up toward your face.

Cheeks: Push outwards, starting in the middle of your face. Pull the roll along your cheeks toward your ears.

Forehead: Take the roller between your brows and pull it horizontally toward your temple and repeat on the other brow.

Eyes: To ease dark circles, roll horizontally from the outer corner of your eye toward the inner corner and repeat on the other eye. Do so very gently to avoid pulling the skin too much.

What are the best jade rollers?

To get you started, here are some of the best best jade rollers, also called facial rollers, on the market.

1. Mount Lai De-Puffing Jade Facial Roller

This is a great, standard jade roller without any fuss. The stone is removable for easy cleaning, and it comes in a small box that can be easily stored on your vanity or in the fridge.

(Sephora, $34)

2. Sephora Collection Rose Quartz Facial Roller

Rose Quartz is supposed to be great for increasing cell turnover, and fighting acne and pigmentation issues. Buyers of this one loved its cooling properties for redness and inflammation.

(Sephora, $20)

3. Rosejoice Amethyst Roller

People looking to tighten their pores as well as increasing circulation often opt for Amethyst rollers. This one is highly rated by buyers and won’t hurt your wallet.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

4. Finishing Touch Flawless Contour Vibrating Facial Roller & Massager in Rose Quartz

For a little extra blast of circulation, this vibrating roller is sure to get your blood flowing. The vibration will work out any tensions in your neck.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

5. Sephora Collection Sculpting Set

A lot of fans of facial rollers also use stones as a way to create definition on the cheekbones and jaw. These stones work similarly to roller but fit into the contours of your face perfectly to achieve a chiseled look.

(Sephora, $32)

6. Roselyn Boutique Jade Roller and Gua Sha Set

To get the benefits of jade rolling, as well as a sculpting gua sha, this set has it all. One review even claims it helps relieve headaches!

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

7. Mei Apothecary Mini Jade Facial Roller Beauty Tool

If your makeup bag is already bursting with beauty products, this mini roller will be easy to squeeze in. It’s perfect for traveling and is also the cheapest option on this list.

(Target, $9.99)

8. InnoCreation Stone Face Massager Kit

If you’re unsure about which stone is right for you, this 3-in-1 set allows you to sample both jade and rose quartz. It also comes with a gua sha if rolling isn’t for you.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

9. EcoTools Jade Roller Duo

The handle of this roller is made from renewable bamboo. This means its production is less harmful to the environment than plastic alternatives. It will also naturally biodegrade if you ever decide to toss it.

(Target, $14.99)

10. Sephora Collection Crystal Facial Roller Set

This product allows you to sample all three of the popular rolling stones: jade, rose quartz, and amethyst. The head is interchangeable, which makes it great for sharing in your household, as each person can choose their favorite stone.

(Sephora, $34)

