15 Best Skincare Fridges For Preserving Your Beauty Products

These mini fridges are the trendiest way to store your skincare.

Did you know that lots of skincare and makeup products go bad over time? Many natural products don’t use preservatives and aren't designed to be left at room temperature. (Trust me, I've a melted Lush cleansing bar as proof.)

Any products with ingredients like vitamin C, retinol, and botanicals are highly susceptible to degradation. Luckily, there's a solution.

For preserved items, refrigeration keeps their quality for longer. And a growing trend is using a skincare fridge.

But what is a skincare fridge? It isn't like a regular fridge in your kitchen, right?

According to dermatologist and Visha Skincare founder, Purvisha Patel, MD, “Cooling the skincare products helps inhibit bacterial and fungal growth once the product has been contaminated with fingers... Once products get exposed to air, they also get oxidized. Refrigeration slows down the oxidation process and keeps the products from becoming inactive.”

Plus, applying chilled products helps soothe inflamed skin and eases redness.

If you feel weird about your serums and face masks sharing shelf space with yogurt and salsas, it might be time to invest in a skincare fridge.

Storing your skincare away from food will prevent them from absorbing any unwanted odors. I don’t know about you, but I don’t usually go for face masks that smell of onions!

What are the best skincare fridges?

First, you’re going to want to go for something cute to avoid frat room vibes. Second, choose a mini fridge so there isn't wasted space.

These mini fridges will keep your skincare preserved and make for stylish decor options!

1. Makeup Fridge

This is an obvious choice for keeping your serums and masks chilled, and it's so popular that it’s currently only available on preorder. This company only produces makeup fridges, so you know you’re getting a specialized product.

(Makeup Fridge, $79.99)

2. FaceTory Portable Coral Beauty Fridge

How adorable is this pink mini fridge? This is a popular choice for preserving skincare products and even comes with a car charging port so you can keep your skincare cool while you road trip.

(Check reviews and prices on Amazon)

3. Sephora Collection Skincare Fridge

Everybody’s favorite beauty store designed this cute blue fridge for all your skincare needs. What I love about this one is that it features warm settings as well as cool ones. This is great for warming towels or your sleeping mask for at-home spa nights.

(Sephora, $60)

4. Koolatron Mirrored LED Mini Cooler

This is the perfect choice for a desktop fridge. The mirrored door and LED light can double as your makeup mirror so you don’t have to worry about running out of space on your vanity.

(Check reviews and prices on Amazon)

5. Gourmia Mini Fridge Cooler and Warmer With Bluetooth Speaker

If you love blasting tunes while you get made-up, or enjoy winding down for bed with some serene sounds, this fridge doubles as a speaker for all your musical needs. If you’re into monochrome, this fridge is a sleek black that won’t ruin your interior design.

(Check reviews and prices on Amazon)

6. The Beauty Spy Mini Beauty Refrigerator

This vault-style fridge looks great on a vanity. It’s compact and even has its own handle so you can easily carry it when you want to move it out of sight. It also comes with some cute stickers so you can decorate your fridge or skincare pots.

(Urban Outfitters, $60)

7. Teami Blends Skincare Beauty Fridge

This one might be just a little bit of a splurge, but if you own a lot of products this larger option is worth it. The marble design is the perfect glam decor item for your bathroom.

(Ulta, $119.99)

8. VaygWay Mini Fridge Portable Cooler

To counter that luxe option, here’s one that won’t hurt your wallet. This fridge is a little on the smaller side (4 liters, to be exact), but when you take the price into consideration, you'll be willing to sacrifice some space.

(Check reviews and prices on Amazon)

9. Chefman Mini Portable Eraser Board Personal Fridge

This is a regular mini fridge, but it does the same job as any skincare fridge. The eraser board door can be used to keep track of your skincare expiration dates or just to write yourself some little notes.

(Check reviews and prices on Amazon)

10. MOMD Silent Thermoelectric Cooler

No one wants a humming noise keeping them up at night. If you plan on keep your fridge in your bedroom, go for this silent, compact fridge so you can get a restful night after your soothing skincare routine.

(Check reviews and prices on Amazon)

11. Frigidaire Mini Portable Compact Personal Fridge

Fridges can be pretty harmful to the environment, so choosing an eco-friendly option is a good way to reduce some of the guilt of having two fridges on the go at once. This one is not only cute to look at, but is free of harmful CDCs and refrigerants.

(Check reviews and prices on Amazon)

12. Flawless Mini Beauty and Skincare Refrigerator

I love this one for makeup storage, in particular! The basket on the door is awesome for storing liquid eyeliners and other smaller products that have expiration dates.

(Check reviews and prices on Amazon)

13. Cooluli Classic 4 Liter Small Mini Fridge

Is this cow print cute or am I losing it? If you want a funky decor piece that also serves a function in your skincare routine, this one is so fun. If not, the same fridge also comes in red, blue, pink, white and black.

(Cooluli, $49.99)

14. SMad Mini Fridge

A lot of skincare serves an aesthetic function and acts as decor on the vanity. That’s why this fridge that features a see-through door is so cool. This acts as a cute display case for your products while keeping them chilled.

(Check reviews and prices on Amazon)

15. COLD Skincare SelfCare Fridge

This fridge is elegant and sleek — perfect for a chic room. The shelves are all adjustable so you can customize it to fit lots of small products or a couple of large ones.

(Check reviews and prices on Amazon)

