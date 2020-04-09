21 Best Beauty & Skin Care Products On Amazon Right Now

Your skin will thank you.

Since the majority of us now have more time for self-care, that means improving your beauty and skin care routine. And that can mean shopping at the same plaice for both.

Amazon is a great resource for both skin care products and beauty products. Not only can you can see ratings and reviews, but it's a good way to compare different options for similar needs, as well as find many price points and package sizes. And, in many cases, your items can be delivered in a few days.

Many are trying to minimize outings and shop more from home (everyone is social distancing for a reason, after all).

Because of that, Amazon is a great idea for a one-stop shop. And you can pick up products for all your beauty and skin care needs.

Here are a few products to add to your cart (and your self-care routine).

1. Pai-Shau Something To BeLeave-In

Something To BeLeave-In is a spray that enhancers color, protects against heat, and reduces frizz. The brand's unique Signature Tea Complex includes a blend of five steeped teas, all working to nourish and replenish hair.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

2. StyleCraft Scrubs Gentle Sonic Cleansing Brush

Your face can show your stress, and in times like these, it's important to take care of your skin. This brush deep cleans and removes impurities, helping to soothe skin. Plus, it provides the anti-aging benefits of a sonic facial massage.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

3. HAIR IQ 10-in-1 Leave-In Treatment

Give your hair some extra TLC and repair damage. This treatment utilizes hair rescue technology and skin care science for a serum that provides 10 hair care benefits. Its nutrient-packed formula also nourishes damaged locks.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

4. Natural Formula Ampoule Intense Hair Mask

Give your hair a treat with this mask designed to restore color to dry and damaged hair, making it shiny and silky. Its micro-ampoules release restorative nutrients found in a blend of high-quality natural oils, rebuilding and repairing damaged hair 3 times more effectively.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

5. HERLA Beauty Kakadu Plum Antioxidant Multivitamin Cream

Nourishing and hydrating your skin is so important now that you're washing your hands often. This cream has vitamins B3, B5, and B6 to strengthen your skin’s barrier, while avocado butter and argan oil moisturize and give a luminous glow.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

6. HERLA Beauty Damask Rose Nourishing and Firming All Day Cream

Another hydrating cream, this Damask Rose lotion prevents premature aging, leaving your skin radiant. It contains Ginkgo biloba, grapes, rooibos plants and milk thistle, as well as vitamins C and A to smooth out wrinkles and lines, and improve your skin's elasticity. Plus, it's vegan and cruelty-free.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

7. Soapbox's Deep Moisture Body Wash

Choose from three delicious scents to use in the shower or bath: Coconut Milk & Sandalwood, Vanilla & Lily Blossom, and Citrus & Peach Rose. Not only does it nourish skin with a luxurious lather, but it makes skin feel renewed and hydrated.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

8. PRIORI Skincare DNA Eye Recovery Cream with Retinol

Even though you won't be going outside too much, this lightweight eye cream shields skin from the whole spectrum of light, including blocking 43 percent of harmful HEV blue light emitted from everyday electronics. It also contains DNA repair enzymes that help skin cells recover from environmental damage.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

9. Crépe Erase Overnight Facial Plumping Treatment

Sleep your way to better-looking skin with this treatment that smoothes and firms fine lines and wrinkles and restores elasticity. It contains echinacea extract and a blend of 9 Super Hydrators to plump tired-looking skin.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

10. Mademoiselle Provence Smoothing Hand Cream

Your hands carry all that is important to you, and with washing them so often, you need to care for them even more. Indulge in scents of organic rose and peony extracts, with your hands feeling moisturized and delicately perfumed.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

11. Amarté Daily ExfoliPowder

This plant seed-based polishing cleanser removes dry, dull skin. The advanced formula uses a unique combination of botanicals and natural exfoliants, and is recommended for all skin types. It's so gentle, you can use it every day.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

12. Farmstead Apothecary Natural Lip Balm

These lip balms are not only vegan and cruelty-free, but also feature 100 percent biodegradable eco-friendly paper tubes. It contains the purest blend of organic shea butter and coconut oil, and uses organic beeswax to keep your lips smooth and silky.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

13. Oars + Alps Wake Up Eye Stick

It's a stressful time in the world, meaning you need something to keep you refreshed and awake. This roller stick helps to reduce eye puffiness and bags, as well as fine lines and dark circles with its comforting massage.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

14. KBShimmer Shade Shifter Multi-Chrome Nail Polish

With salons closed and being forced to remove acrylics on your own, why not settle for a natural look? This polish relies on the light to flip to colors, including cyan, blue, red orange, purple, and more.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

15. Bio-Oil Multiuse Skincare Oil

This oil improves uneven skin tone, replenishes dry and aging skin, and is dermatologist recommended for scars and stretch marks. Just apply a little to your fingertips, and rub into your skin for 30 seconds.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

16. Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Salicylic Acid Exfoliant

Made with 2 percent Beta hydroxy acid, this exfoliator unclogs pores, removes dead skin cells, smoothes wrinkles, and brightens and uneven skin. It also fights redness and blackheads for those with acne-prone skin.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

17. Mario Badescu Drying Lotion

Though Mario Badescu may be considered high-end, treat yourself to this award-winning solution meant to target pimples. Apply the drying lotion before bed, and when you wake up, you'll have diminished redness and zits.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

18. Beuti Skincare Organic Beauty Sleep Elixir

Meant to be applied as a spot treatment, this elixer is packed with antioxidants and anti-inflammatory ingredients. It helps counteract irritation while sleeping so you can wake up to beautiful skin.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

19. Bliss That's Incredi-peel Glycolic Resurfacing Pads

This is a spa-quality peel that releases glycolic acid overnight to target fine lines and discoloration for brighter skin. Alpha hydroxy acid reduces dead skin cell build-up and enhances skin’s moisture, leaving your skin soft.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

20. TULA Probiotic Skin Care Glow & Brightening Eye Balm

This eye balm instantly hydrates, cools, and fills in fine lines around your eyes. It's perfect for reducing dark circles and puffiness, and its topical brightening particles give a natural dewy glow.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

21. Ambi Fade Cream for Dark Spots

Hopefully, being stuck inside has given you the chance to get a good night's rest. But if you still need some lightening, this cream gradually fades dark areas for even skin, and even has sunscreen to prevent darkening from reoccurring.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

Aly Walansky is a NY-based lifestyles writer who focuses on health, wellness, and relationships. Her work appears in dozens of digital and print publications regularly. Visit her on Twitter or email her.

YourTango may earn an affiliate commission if you buy something through links featured in this article.