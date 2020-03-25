20 Best Products For Stress-Induced Skin Irritation

Self-care means healthy skin.

It's a really rough time in the world right now dealing with a global coronavirus pandemic. We all know stress can exacerbate skin conditions, and the first place a stress rash can show up is your face.

If we're going to feel bad, we don't have to look bad too. That's why the best thing you can do for your skincare is to find ways to alleviate your stress, including taking a walk, practicing yoga or meditation, reconnecting with a friend, or writing down what you are grateful for.

The most important thing to remember during COVID-19 panic is to take care of yourself and your skin.

Says Dr. Hadley King, "Although we do not yet have a thorough understanding of the mechanisms, we do know that stress and anxiety can impact most inflammatory skin conditions, including acne, rosacea, psoriasis, eczema, hives and alopecia areata. We know that stress elevates cortisol levels, and cortisol levels affect the immune system, and the immune system is responsible for creating inflammation."

Given that cortisol can also affect other hormone levels, this can play a part in skin conditions.

"For treatment, we treat stress-related flares of any of these conditions in the same way that we would treat the condition otherwise (for example, oral antihistamines for hives, intralesional cortisone injections for alopecia areata, and emollients and topical cortisones for eczema), plus stress management techniques like meditation, therapy and exercise are helpful, as well as anti-anxiety medications, when needed," advises Dr. King.

In general, being stressed out will create problems in both big and small ways. So, what can we do for our skin?

Suggests board-certified dermatologist Dr. Yoon-Soo Cindy Bae, “When it comes to skin, a great tip to prevent your skin from reacting to all this stress is good skincare. Take short showers with warm (not hot) water using gentle cleansers, pat dry and moisturize immediately after. Dry skin can cause itch and trigger eczema, psoriasis, acne, and other inflammatory skin conditions, so taking good care of your skin at baseline is imperative... Take care of your skin with a hypoallergenic and fragrance-free moisturizer, which can tackle the dryness by mitigating the extent of the flare.”

Another thing to keep in mind? Look for products with moisturizing ingredients like hyaluronic acid or glycerin. For body moisturizers, look for emollients like petrolatum, and occlusives like dimethicone.

If you have a specific concern or are experiencing an acne break out or flare-up, it’s important to see a dermatologist to address these specific concerns.

But for less severe rash skin, these products are great options. Just remember to give yourself some stress relief in the meantime.

1. Cure Water Treatment

Stressed out skin often feels super dry, and this all-in-one cream lasts for a long time, helping to prevent evaporation of moisture from skin. It has an ingredient known as Activated Hydrogen Water, which helps to maximize skin's energy conversion rate, helping keep skin hydrated without oil.

2. C’est Moi Mello Marshmallow White Clay Facial Mask

Skin needs self-care just like we do. This mask is a smoothing and nourishing DIY treatment that helps to refine and smooth skin. It’s the perfect product for stress relief during this difficult time, plus, it’s great for sensitive skin and gives you a nourishing glow.

3. Floramye Snow Quartz Facial Gua Sha

This feels new agey, but it’s a practice that has been around for centuries. Gua sha is a "practice that involves gently sweeping the skin with a curved massage tool to increase circulation and move stagnant energy." And this gemstone tool will rejuvenate your skin and calm irritation.

4. Heraux Molecular Anti-inflammaging Serum

This super-luxe serum contains HX-1, which helps to shield skin from the effects of stress, and works on regeneration versus inflammation. This helps to stop the inflammaging process — which is fueled by aging and stress — in its tracks.

5. Elina Organics Rose Water Mist

Sometimes, relaxing and refreshing is all about going natural, like with this blend of essential oils and roses. This botanical mist is perfect for moisturizing, soothing, and energizing skin. But it also helps with mood enhancement and working on a positive atmosphere.

6. This Works Deep Sleep Pillow Spray

Stressed out skin comes from stressed out people, and stressed out people need to work on better sleep. Sleep helps our skin cells repair and detox, and this aromatherapeutic blend of lavender, vetivert and camomile helps to calm both mind and body, soothing you to sleep.

7. UMA Pure Calm Wellness Oil

This is another essential oil blend that helps destress and achieve a sense of balance from the inside out. Made with Roman chamomile and lavender essential oil, use it on your pulse points and make sure to take a deep breath.

8. Aveda Chakra-1 Balancing Pure-Fume Mist

Any yoga instructor will tell you that it’s all about balancing your chakras. This body mist balances our root chakra, which is in charge of helping us ground ourselves and take care of our basic needs. This mist is made of pure essential oils and essences of organic olibanum patchouli and vetiver.

9. Drunk Elephant F-Balm Electrolyte Waterfacial Mask

This water facial mask the ultimate self-care. It works as a cooling, hydrating overnight mask that leaves skin feeling healthy and plump via electrolytes that support the skin.

10. Tatcha The Serum Stick: Treatment & Touch Up Balm

This serum stick packs a serious punch. It's a great concentrated treatment and touch-up balm made with 80 percent squalane, hyaluronic acid, and Japanese lemon balm, which all target dryness and signs of aging.

11. Glow Recipe Banana Soufflé Moisture Cream

For anyone whose dry, stressed skin is craving a soothing, lightweight moisturizer, this cream is perfect. And it smells delicious too! Made of a sweet soufflé of banana, magnesium, turmeric, and cica, it boosts hydration and replenishes skin.

12. Dr. Barbara Sturm Glow Drops

This complexion-boosting and wrinkle-preventing serum is perfect for revitalizing tired, dull, uneven skin. Just use after your moisturizer, during the day, under or over makeup, or mix with your foundation or primer for all the benefits of Polygonum Bistorta Root, Wild Rose Extract, and purslane.

13. Caudalie Vinosource SOS Intense Hydration Moisturizer

For skin in need of a boost, this is an intense moisturizing cream with antioxidant-rich grapes to deeply hydrate skin. It repairs, reduces redness, and calms using ingredients like Grape Water, Grape Seed Polyphenols, and Squalane.

14. Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cream

Another great cream, this product has been around for decades and was made to continually absorb moisture from the air. This lightweight face cream supports the skin barrier and delivers up to 24-hour hydration.

15. Doll 10 Anti-Stress Skin Perfector

This is a doctor-formulated, clinically-proven solution for stressed skin. It's a skincare and makeup hybrid made to erase imperfections, smooth away texture, fight skin-stress, and leave your skin with a radiant finish. Formulated with 10 powerful ingredients like Aloe Vera Extract and Vitamin C, it gives your skin the TLC it craves.

16. Dr. Hauschka’s Spruce Warming Bath Essence

This bath essence soothes and invigorates, while the fresh evergreen scent encourages deep, cleansing breaths. This products offers warmth and comfort during the cooler months, and in times of stress or exhaustion, which is right now.

17. Alpyn Beauty Calming Midnight Mask

Get your hands on this restorative overnight treatment mask to calm, soothe, hydrate, and repair skin while you sleep. It contains melatonin, Wildcrafted Dandelion Leaf, Bakuchiol, and fresh mountain actives sustainably sourced in Jackson Hole, WY.

18. Ginger Chi Rose Quartz Roller

Rose Quartz is a wonderful healing stone said to be the crystal of Venus, the goddess of love and beauty. And the rose quartz roller is the perfect tool to incorporate into your self-care and beauty regime. Just apply your chosen face serum or oil, and use the roller over meridians as instructed to balance face chi, stimulate blood circulation, and clear away toxins.

19. Indie Lee Clearing Mask

This clay mask deeply cleanses and nourishes congested skin. It's made with Glycolic and Salicylic acids to gently exfoliate the skin and unclog pores, as well as Hyauluronic Acid, Zinc Oxide, and Red Seaweed extracts to calm and promote long-lasting hydration.

20. ALASTIN Regenerating Skin Nectar

Designed to support skin, this product works with skin's natural regeneration process and improves appearance. Says dermatologist Dr. Marina Peredo, "It has a high antioxidant activity that is deigned to calm down the skin and reduce the appearance of redness, as well as support the skin’s natural ability to produce new, healthy elastin and collagen, which keeps the skin healthy and clear."

