10 Hummingbird Spiritual Meanings

Let's figure out the spiritual meaning of a hummingbird together.

When you see a hummingbird, it means that something spiritual in your life is about to begin.

Not only is a hummingbird one of 350 subspecies, but they are relatively small for a bird, and they don't, you know, necessarily hum.

(I'm so sorry if you were expecting that from a hummingbird, but you're going to be straight-up disappointed.)

What does it mean when you see or dream about a hummingbird?

Just like all animals, a hummingbird has its own unique spiritual meaning.

For one, the spiritual meaning of a hummingbird means that you should enjoy life and be present.

When you see a hummingbird, it's time to be independent, too.

Hummingbirds are a symbol of happiness, so be playful. Get rid of negativity and be resilient.

While that was a lot to take on, let's unpack that.

Seeing a hummingbird implies being fully present and aware of your surroundings so you know what's happening.

Ways to do this can include:

Get off of your phone.

Take a social media break.

Enjoy nature rather than photograph everything for social media so you can "remember the moment forever and ever."

Here's what seeing a hummingbird means, spiritually:

1. A hummingbird arrives at a time when you'll remember something the most.

Being present at that specific moment can remind you to have fun without needing to take something away from that experience.

2. A hummingbird means you need to be self-sufficient.

The deal with being independent is that it means that you're able to take care of yourself without having to rely on others.

Sure, we need human connection to function, but that doesn't mean that you get to use other people for your overall benefit without providing anything in return to the other person.

3. When you see a hummingbird, it means you are enough.

Hummingbirds tend to take up space.

They connect with other hummingbirds by chirping at other hummingbirds when they see one.. or two... or three, but that doesn't mean that they're using the other hummingbirds for their own benefit.

This means that we shouldn't have to rely on others for anything, including our overall well being, which is also known as being self-sufficient. Maybe this will also help with being more self-aware, I'm not sure, but it's just a thought.

4. Seeing a hummingbird means it's time for you to relax.

Hummingbirds are playful, and what that means is that you shouldn't take everything so seriously.

Seeing a hummingbird might also be a sign that you need more rest.

According to science, when a hummingbird rests, they actually go into such a deep sleep that they hibernate. Resting gives them energy to handle tough times.

5. Seeing a hummingbird can mean that you need to loosen up a bit and laugh a little.

As a hummingbird doesn't hum, which seems unnatural for one by name, it's also unnatural for human's not to laugh.

Laughter's healthy, and you don't need to be convoluted up so tightly that you can't have fun.

Pretend that you're a kid all over again and let nothing get in your way of having fun. I promise you'll have a blast.

6. If you frequently see a hummingbird, check your relationships.

In terms of getting rid of negativity, seeing a hummingbird means to leave that toxic relationship with whomever you have it with.

(At the time you see a hummingbird, your spiritual guides are saying that you shouldn't hold onto people in your life just because they exist.

The symbolism of a hummingbird tie to being swift and to being resilient.

You can (and you should) be able to cut out negativity quickly while not letting it get to you.

Sure, you're allowed to have feelings and feel sad from time to time, but you need to be strong enough for yourself to get through the rough patches.

7. Hummingbirds are always working toward their goals while remaining balanced, so you should too.

For you, this means that you should enjoy the process of getting what you want while staying on track to obtain such.

With a hummingbird, staying on track is important since things are always changing.

When you get off track, you might end up being confused, but that doesn't mean that you should be a stickler about staying on track.

The thing with hummingbirds is that you don't go out sighting them unless you're a bird sighter.

8. Suddenly seeing a hummingbird means to pay attention.

Just like most birds, hummingbirds come out of nowhere, supposedly just like the small things in life that tend to occur.

Not that you have to be on the lookout for the small things that are going to occur since you don't know that they're going to occur, but you should also have some awareness regarding when things might happen.

When you either come into contact with a hummingbird or think of a hummingbird, this means that the Universe is communicating to you.

Take this time to reflect and to let the spirit speak with you since there might be an important message that it has for you.

9. Another part of a hummingbird's spiritual meaning is that it represents learning from past mistakes.

Hummingbirds want us to be independent and represent love, happiness, and life itself.

This doesn't mean beating yourself up over something that happened five years ago, but to learn from it and to incorporate any lessons from it into your life.

10. If you see a hummingbird near a flower, take note.

This might remind you to act promptly and to be able to take quick action with how you respond to nature. This type of spiritual symbolism can reveal your relationship with the Universe.

A hummingbird needs a flower and you may need to get out more often.

The hummingbird is giving you a sign that you should immerse yourself with nature if you haven't already.

You can do this by going outside for a walk, sitting in the park, or sitting on a nearby bench close to your place of residence.

The opportunities are endless, but when a sign is given to you, listen to it.

Liz Abere is a writer who covers astrology, spirituality, love, and relationship topics.