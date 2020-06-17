50 Motivational Workout Quotes To Inspire You Toward Your Fitness Goals

Whatever your fitness goals may be, these inspirational quotes are perfect for keeping you on track.

If you need some help getting motivated to workout these days, well join the (non-fitness) club.

It doesn't have to stay that way, though.

The 50 inspirational fitness quotes below will inspire you to kick your new workout routine into high gear and get your exercise game on.

For some of us, having our own ideal vision of our best possible summer body is all the motivation we need to start working out. After all, who doesn’t want to look and feel amazing in their favorite bathing suit?

But for others, putting in the hard work to make that vision a reality simply doesn't come as naturally. When fitness doesn't exactly run in your genes, squeezing your glutes into a bikini may not have quite the same appeal.

Fitness isn't only about looks, and exercise is important for your health whether or not you could care less about losing even an ounce of weight.

And no matter who you are and what fitness goals you dream of reaching, each and every one of us knows the hardest part of achieving anything is often finding the first burst of strength to get up and get started.

This is especially true when it comes to starting a new exercise routine. You have to get your body used to working out again or in a new way, which is rarely fun.

You'll be sore. Sometimes it may feel painful. It'll even be boring at time. But once you get into a rhythm, exercise has a way of becoming the best kind of daily habit.

Ultimately, when you finally do get into the habit of working out, you feel amazing. That’s the feeling that makes it all better in the end — when you feel healthy, inside and out.

If you’re like me and need some serious inspiration before you start working out, then keep scrolling.

Here are our picks of the best 50 best fitness and workout motivation quotes to inspire you to get out there and exercise!

1. You will see (and hear) the results of your hard work.

​"In two weeks, you'll feel it. In four weeks, you'll see it. In eight weeks, you'll hear it."

2. Once you start, you won't want to stop.

"Motivation is what gets you started. Habit is what keeps you going."

3. Perseverance is key.

​"Sore today. Strong tomorrow."

4. Keep the future in mind.

"It hurts now, but one day it will be your warm up."

5. Don't forget why you started.

​"When you feel like stopping, think about why you started."

6. Enjoy it.

"Exercise is a celebration of what your body can do. Not a punishment for what you ate."

7. Always remember this.

"Work out. Eat well. Be patient. Your body will reward you."

8. Better yourself.

"I will beat her. I will train harder. I will eat cleaner. I know her weaknesses. I know her strengths. I've lost to her before, but not this time. She's going down. I have the advantage because I know her well. She is the old me."

9. Don't quit.

"When you think about quitting, think ​about why you started."

10. Convince your mind.

"Your body can do it. It's time to convince your mind."

11. You have to put in the work.

"You get what you work for."

12. Don't discourage yourself.

"You are stronger than you think."

13. I wish you the best.

"May the next few months be a period of magnificent transformation."

14. Everyone goes at their own pace.

​"No matter how slow you go, you're still lapping everybody on the couch."

15. Keep your mentality strong.

​"Your legs are not giving out. Your head is giving up. Keep going."

16. Don't get in your way.

"You're far too smart to be the only thing standing in your way."

17. Do what's on your mind.

"If you can't stop thinking about it, don't stop working for it."

18. Work for what you want.

"I go to the gym because I think my great personality could use a banging body."

19. No excuses.

"No pain. No gain. Shut up and train."

20. Think about the consequences.

"I never regret it when I do it, but I always regret it when I don't."

21. Think about the results.

"It always seems impossible until its done." — ​Nelson Mandela

22. Do it for yourself.

"Note to Self: You gotta do this for you. This is for you. This isn't about anybody. Live for you. Honor you. Never lose sight of that."

23. Work it.

"Wish less. Work more."

24. The hardest things are worth it.

"If it doesn't challenge you It doesn't change you."

25. Get serious.

"When a girl is working out and tightens her ponytail, you know it's about to go down."

26. Never give up!

"I already know what giving up feels like. I want to see what happens if I don't." —​ Neila Rey

27. Become an inspiration.

"At first they'll ask why you're doing it. Later, they'll ask how you did it."

28. Put it into perspective.

"A 30-minute workout is just two percent of your day. No excuses."

29. Think a positive way.

"Sore. The most satisfying pain."

30. Embrace the pain.

"Your mind will quit 100 times before your body ever does. Feel the pain and do it anyway."

31. Just go workout.

"BLABLABLA. Go workout."

32. Look amazing.

"I'm not trying to look perfect. I just want to feel better, look great, know I'm healthy, and rock any outfit I choose."

33. Stay strong.

"Success starts with self-discipline."

34. This is what truly matters.

"Fall in love with taking care of your body."

35. It's all about loving yourself.

"Self confidence is a super power. Once you start to believe in yourself, magic starts happening."

36. Time still flies.

"Because the next few months will go by whether you workout or not. Make them count."

37. The pain is a good sign.

"If it burns, you're getting closer."

38. Don't make it sound like a chore.

"Today, I have to get to workout."

39. Better yourself.

"Look in the mirror ... That's your competition."

40. Heading in the right direction.

"Progress: you might not be where you want to be, but you're not where you used to be."

41. Baby steps can help.

"One workout at a time. One day at a time. One meal at a time." —​ Chalene Johnson

42. Don't let any excuses get in the way.

"Be stronger than your strongest excuse."

43. You got this.

"Hustle for that muscle."

44. Don't let slow progress discourage you.

"Slow progress is better than no progress."

45. Show it off.

"Don't tell people your plans. Show them your results."

46. Keep this in mind.

"My summer body is in progress."

47. This is true.

"Push yourself because no one else is going to do it for you."

48. Keep it going.

"A little progress each day adds up to big results."

49. Think about it.

"It comes down to one simple thing: How bad do you want it?"

50. It all comes down to you.

"Believe in yourself and you will be unstoppable."

Rebekah Ludman is a writer and animal-lover who enjoys traveling.