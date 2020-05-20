3 New Moon In Gemini Rituals To Do On May 22nd For Creating Happiness & Peace

We are here, in the "now" moment, and this moment is pure potential.

What an interesting "coincidence" — the New Moon in Gemini represents new beginnings, plans and hopes.

And here we are, thinking about what it's going to be like when the world re-opens. Will we be renewed? Will we see a new beginning, the future of our plans? Will we become hopeful once again?

Much of what's to come for us will come on a personal level. It's up to the individual (that means you) as to how we perceive the "newness" of the future.

Our mental state has taken a punishing, and we're all going out of our minds on some level. For this reason alone, it's up to us, as individuals, to find the paths that will give us peace.

What's real is that we are here, in the "now" moment, and this moment is pure potential. That's what the New Moon is all about: potential. We can create for ourselves whatever reality we wish for, as reality is all in our own mind.

So, take stock in power of your mind. Drive yourself towards that which will give you the most happiness. Here are 3 Gemini New Moon rituals for you to indulge in.

New Moon Ritual #1. Tend to the seeds and plant new life.

We've all been talking about "what to do during quarantine," and one of the most popular ideas is that this time coincides with a good time to start a garden, or a simple potted plant.

We need not be Green Thumb experts, and we don't need to strive for a magnificent English Garden. But we can plant seeds and grow flowers, herbs or vegetables, depending on our space.

Take each step seriously, and project on to that soil your hopes and dreams. Let each seed you place into the soil act as a dream, something you wish to accomplish.

Being that seeds to do not sprout immediately, you will be forced to experience patience in real time. Know that the seed needs proper care, just as you do. Nourish the seed with the right nutrients, and give it water and love.

We all need water, love and nourishment, so imagine the seed as your potential future. It's all there waiting to grow, just as you are. Envision the beauty of that first sprout, those first tiny leaves. This is you, in potential.

New Moon Ritual #2. Delight in the power of choice.

The New Moon in Gemini is no ordinary moon — it offers choice, duality. You can choose your own perception. You can work with the cosmic forces for the better, or for the worse.

As the new moon rises in the sky — invisible to the eye, but there just the same — imagine that potential works the same way. Start to envision the invisible moon, in the same way that you envision your own future. Bring forth a vision of a positive life for yourself, in the same way that you might imagine what that beautiful moon would look like, if you could see it.

The New Moon is unseeable, but the mind has the ability to see all. Use your mind to "see" the invisible moon. What seems invisible now can be filled with vision if you let your imagination do the work. Choose to fill the void with beauty and hope.

Gemini offers this duality. You can choose to be positive and uplifted, or you can choose darkness. Choose wisely. It's your life.

New Moon Ritual #3. Find a meditation and listen to it.

Something peaceful, something you can put on in the background without having to look at the screen. You can do this with an audiobook as well. Give yourself the time alone to just sit, in peace, so you can listen undisturbed.

You might want to find a meditative music video, or something with spoken word that's meant for the purpose of enjoying the evening, the night sky or the moon itself.

This isn't about hanging out on YouTube, this is about selecting something in advance and listening, not watching. This is about closing your eyes and allowing the sound to take you away.

I suggest the soft and easy meditations of Michael Sealy, whose voice is both soothing and inoffensive. Choose any of the guided meditations that's he created, as they are all helpful and perfect for your New Moon rituals.

Ruby Miranda is a New Yorker who learned astrology, I Ching and all types of cartomancy and numerology from her crazy, gypsy mother. She currently writes for a wide range of esoteric publications.