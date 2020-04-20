10 Best Fitness Instagram Accounts To Help You Exercise During Coronavirus Quarantine

Get fit while staying home and safe.

Keeping the body and mind active during quarantine is one of the most beneficial things we can do to keep stress and anxiety at bay, as well as boosting our physical strength. It also helps keep some level of routine and normalcy now that our lives have been turned upside-down.

But without access to gyms and limited opportunities to go outside, many are attempting to figure out how to exercise during quarantine.

It’s hard to stay motivated to workout from home. Luckily, so many influencers are adapting to the current situation and are helping us maintain our physical and mental well-being with home workouts.

Here are 10 fitness Instagram accounts to help you stay in shape and pumped up to work out, no matter what your fitness level or what equipment you have.

1. For full-body sweat sessions: @Natacha.Oceane

Natacha Oceane studied biophysics in college and is an expert in the science behind working out. She shares a lot of full-body workouts so you can work on strength and cardio at the same time without leaving the house.

Her intense high-intensity interval training (HIIT) workouts will spike your heart rate and give you a much-needed energy blast. Natacha also posts snippets of her plyometric training, promoting a wide range of workouts to keep the body and mind active.

2. For flexibility and stretching: @DocJenFit

Dr. Jen Esquer is all about optimizing mobility and preventing injury with her flexibility-focused workouts.

If you’re in need of some stress relief from being cooped up at home all day, she has some amazing routines that require nothing but your body. She’s even started a #QuaranTEAM challenge to encourage connectivity through mobility during this time.

3. For running and motivation: @Adrienne_LDN

Adrienne Herbert is a motivational favorite among runners. Her Instagram account is full of advice on improving and advancing your daily jogs.

If you’re still able to get out for safe, socially-distanced runs, her account will keep you focused and help you maximize your time outside. Lately, she’s also been adapting her workouts so you can stay fit while at home.

4. For advanced workouts: @LauraBiceps

This personal trainer has some of the most killer muscles you’ll ever see! So, if you’re looking to build strength from home, Laura Hoggins will have the workout for you.

A lot of her home routines involve kettlebells and other free weights, so her account is probably more suited to those who prepped for quarantine with a home gym.

5. For beginner and low-intensity routines: @AnnaVictoria

Anna Victoria is 22 weeks pregnant (and counting!), so her workouts are perfect for everyone from expecting mothers, to those looking to ease themselves into fitness, or if you’re recovering from an injury.

While still challenging the body, these home workouts focus on low-impact movements that won’t hurt the joints.

6. For dance cardio: @DaniellePeazer

Whether you’re missing getting your cardio in the club on the weekends, or you just want a workout that’s fun, these routines keep you smiling through the burn.

Danielle Peazer is a dancer-turned-fitness instructor and her home workouts require no equipment other than an upbeat playlist of your choice.

7. For strength training: @GraceBeverley

Grace Beverley is an inspiring entrepreneur with her own workout clothing brand, a line of resistance bands, and an amazing fitness app.

Her Instagram story highlights include home-based workouts that focus on swapping body fat for muscle mass, and are a great way to keep your strength up even without access to a gym.

8. For yoga and body-positivity: @MyNameIsJessamyn

Working out is all about feeling good. Jessamyn’s yoga flows encourage self-love so you can focus on gratitude and positivity while moving through your body.

She regularly does Instagram Live streams so you can take her classes from home. Yoga is an amazing way to ground yourself in the midst of all this craziness.

9. For insane core strength: @ItsChloeTing

One of Chloe Ting’s ab workouts has racked up over 43 million views on YouTube, and you can’t Google her name without seeing people sharing their results after trying her workouts. She's also the trainer behind Chris Hemsworth's abs, so check her out if you want Thor-level core strength.

Her Instagram features lots of killer ab routines that will have your core burning. If you’re spending long days slouching around the house, these workouts will improve your posture and strength.

10. For shredding fat: @AmandaBisk

Amanda Bisk frequently updates her followers with home workouts that require no equipment.

If you’re worried about putting on weight while in quarantine, her quick but killer workouts will help burn fat and tone muscles. Each workout targets a different muscle group to keep things diverse. Shocking your body helps challenge your fitness!

Alice Kelly is a writer with a passion for lifestyle, entertainment and trending topics.