50 Songs About Missing Someone You Love

I'm missing you ... from a distance.

Life has as we know it drastically changed in 2020 with the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic, and with most of the world in quarantine and practicing social distancing, being away from the people we love can feel pretty lonely. Using music can help us get through — so these songs about missing someone you love help us express exactly what we've been feeling.

As a nation, we've been working hard to flatten the curve by limiting our social interactions as a preventative measure since COVID-19 spreads from person to person.

Social distancing is an effective method of reducing the spread of the virus, but it can leave you lonely and feeling both physically and emotionally distant from the people you love most. Social interactions in person are greatly reduced due to the pandemic — restaurants are only doing take out orders and delivery, schools have switched to online instruction, essential workers are continuing to work, but others do so remotely — or not at all. You can’t even go hang out with your friends, extended family, or even your significant other.

These trying times are unfortunately our new normal, so it’s completely natural to be missing the people you're so used to being around. We used to be able to leave our homes whenever we wanted and go wherever we desired, so thinking about all the life changes we’ve had to make to stop the spread of COVID-19 can be depressing — but we can’t forget why we’re doing this. We are shifting our way of life to flatten the curve to benefit the greater good.

As you continue your social distancing measures, I know you’ll continue to miss that special someone or group of loved ones. Just remember you aren’t the only one going through this, the whole world is too. You won’t be missing them forever because this pandemic won’t last forever (even if it feels like it). You’ll get to see them again.

So in the meantime, listen to our collection of the best songs about missing someone, so you feel a little less alone in these lonely moments.

1. “I Miss You ” by Adele

Song lyric about missing someone: “ I miss you when the lights go out.“

2. "Homesick" by MercyMe

Song lyric about missing someone:” If home's where my heart is then I'm out of place.”

3. "See You Again” by Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth

Song lyric about missing someone: “It's been a long day without you, my friend. And I'll tell you all about it when I see you again.”

4. "Thinking ‘Bout You" by Ariana Grande

Song lyric about missing someone: “ I don't have you here with me. But at least I have the memory.”

5. “A Thousand Years“ by Christina Perri

Song lyric about missing someone:” I have died every day, waiting for you.”

6. "Somewhere Out There" by Linda Ronstadt and James Ingram

Song lyric about missing someone: “And even though I know how very far apart we are. It helps to think we might be wishin' on the same bright star.”

7. "Missing" by Everything But The Girl

Song lyric about missing someone: “And I miss you. Like the deserts miss the rain.”

8. “Miss You Much ” by Janet Jackson

Song lyric about missing someone: “I'm rushing Home to see your smiling face. And feel your warm embrace.”

9. “Ain’t No Sunshine” by Bill Withers

Song lyric about missing someone: “And this house just ain't no home. Anytime she goes away.”

10. “Baby I’ve Been Missing You” by The Independents

Song lyric about missing someone: “Since you've been gone, my whole world is just one big drag.”

11. “Kiss Me Thru the Phone ” by Soulja Boy

Song lyric about missing someone: “ I wanna get with you tonight but I cannot baby girl. And that's the issue, girl you know I miss you.”

12. "Goodbye’s the Saddest Word" by Celine Dion

Song lyric about missing someone: “Goodbye's the saddest word I'll ever hear.”

13. “How Can I Help You Say Goodbye” by Patty Loveless

Song lyric about missing someone: ”Life's about changing nothing ever stays the same.”

14. “The Promise” by Tracy Chapman

Song lyric about missing someone: “If you miss me once in a while. Then I'll return to you.”

15. “Lost in Japan” by Shawn Mendes

Song lyric about missing someone: “I can't seem to get you off my mind.”

16. “I Miss You” by Beyoncé

Song lyric about missing someone: “I miss you, like every day. Wanna be with you, but you're away.”

17. “It’s a Lonesome Old Town” by Frank Sinatra

Song lyric about missing someone: “I never knew how much I missed you.”

18. “Always Remember Us This Way” by Lady Gaga

Song lyric about missing someone: “ Every time we say goodbye, baby, it hurts.”

19. Like They Used To,” Joshua Radin

Song lyric about missing someone: “And I want my clothes to smell like you do. Like they used to.”

20. “Make Me (Cry)” by Noah Cyrus feat. Labrinth

Song lyric about missing someone: “I never needed you like I do right now.”

21. “I Miss You So,” Etta Jones

Song lyric about missing someone: “Most of all I miss you so.”

22. “Back To December” by Taylor Swift

Song lyric about missing someone: “It turns out freedom ain't nothing but missing you.”

23. “Gosh, I Miss You All the Time” by Jim & Jesse

Song lyric about missing someone: “When I’m feeling lonely, thinking of you only. That’s when I miss you most.”

24. "Ghost” by Halsey

Song lyric about missing someone: “Where'd you go? I can't find you in the body sleeping next to me.”

25. "Missing You" by John Waite

Song lyric about missing someone: “I spend my time. Thinking about you.”

26. "Always Something There to Remind Me" by Naked Eyes

Song lyric about missing someone: “Well, how can I forget you, girl?”

27. “How I Miss You Baby” by Bobby Womack

Song lyric about missing someone: “It's only been a week ago, but it seems like years.”

28. "I’m Already There" by Lonestar

Song lyric about missing someone: “A little voice came on the phone said, "Daddy when you coming home?"

29. "Missing You" by Steve Perry

Song lyric about missing someone: “Memories surround me.”

30. “Memories of You,” Rosemary Clooney

Song lyric about missing someone: “Everything, seems to bring memories of you.”

31. “Since I Fell For You” by Nina Simone

Song lyric about missing someone: “I get the blues 'bout every night.”

32. "The Man Who Can't Be Moved" by The Script

Song lyric about missing someone: “Thinkin' maybe you'll come back here to the place that we'd meet.”

33. “Far Away” by Nickelback

Song lyric about missing someone: “I have loved you all along and I miss you.”

34. "Always" by Bon Jovi

Song lyric about missing someone: “Now your picture's that you left behind are just memories of a different life.”

35. “Miss You” by Aaliyah

Song lyric about missing someone: “Wondering if your the same and who's been with you, I miss you.”

36. “The Scientist” by Coldplay

Song lyric about missing someone: “I had to find you. Tell you I need you.”

37. "I Will Remember You" by Sarah McLachlan

Song lyric about missing someone: “Weep not for the memories.”

38. “I Miss You” by 5 Seconds of Summer

Song lyric about missing someone: “Will you come home and stop this pain tonight?”

39. “When I Was Your Man” by Bruno Mars

Song lyric about missing someone: “Should have gave you all my hours when I had the chance.”

40. "Missing You" by Diana Ross

Song lyric about missing someone: “Since you've been away I've been down and lonely.”

41. “Miss You More” by Katy Perry

Song lyric about missing someone: “I miss you more than I loved you.”

42. “Someone Like You” by Adele

Song lyric about missing someone: “I had hoped you'd see my face and that you'd be reminded that for me, it isn't over.”

43. “Patience” by Guns 'N Roses

Song lyric about missing someone: “Shed a tear 'cause I'm missin' you.”

44. “Here Without You” by 3 Doors Down

Song lyric about missing someone: “But you're still on my lonely mind.”

45. “Lay Me Down” by Sam Smith

Song lyric about missing someone: “No words can explain, the way I’m missing you.”

46. “Downtown's Dead” by Sam Hunt

Song lyric about missing someone: “Can't get you out of my head, I'm calling it a night.”

47. “Missing My Baby” by Selena

Song lyric about missing someone: “You're always on my mind.”

48. “Officially Missing You” by Tamia

Song lyric about missing someone: “Well, I wish that you would call me right now.”

49. “I Never Told You” by Colbie Caillat

Song lyric about missing someone: “I miss everything about you.”

50. “Missing You” by Trey Songz

Song lyric about missing someone: “Wish I was there with you.”

