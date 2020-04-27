Best Mother's Day Gift Guide A-Z: 52 Gift Ideas For Mom 2020

All available to order online via contactless delivery.

Even amid uncertain times, as we all navigate the new normal that is COVID-19 pandemic, we can still celebrate those dearest to us — yes, we're talking about our dear ole moms — even if we won't be able to see them in person. This Mother's Day will certainly go down as one we'll never forget; for many, it will be our first Mother's Day in quarantine lockdown, far from those love (or in theory: so close, yet so far...) No matter your circumstance, you can still find something special for Mom online to let her know how much we love her, miss her, and cherish her — perhaps she can open it while on a Mother's Day Zoom celebration? Either way, she'll certainly appreciate the thoughtfulness amid a Mom's Day unlike any other. Next year, may we all be together.

1. Anti-theft Backpack

Give mom something to look forward to in 2021. Once we have the greenlight to travel again, this backpack is clutch for exploring foreign cities and local gems while protecting your essentials. Featuring proven anti-theft security to keep you confident in new environments, it has 25 generous liters of space with smart internal compartments for a laptop, notebook and more.

(Amazon, $82.48)

2. Apartment Pants

We're all spending a lot of time in our apartments and houses these days, so why not give the gift of the world's comfiest lounging pants? This apartment pant has been reviewed as 'the softest, most comfortable trousers in the world.' Made with beautifully soft Organic Cotton, they have a wide leg, comfortable fit with a touch of stretch. They're smarter than jeans and softer than leggings — perfect for weekends and let's face it: amid current circumstances, everyday.

(Saint + Sofia, $45)

3. Body Cream

The luxurious body creme extends the hope fragrance and fusion of magnificent white flowers from head to toe and the emollient and moisturizing ingredients help soften, smooth and rejuvenate the skin.

(Hope Fragrances, $50)

4. Buff and Blend Duo

Designed for beauty loving-moms, the Yubi — designed by a mother herself — slides onto your fingers to become an extension of your hand, making for the perfect makeup applicator and gives you a smoother finish better than your favorite brush ever could.

(Amazon, $39)

5. CBD Blowout

Give mom a gift of pampering to look forward to post-pandemic and help support a local business? Win/win. The first of its kind, the CBD blowout service offers the natural benefits of CBD combined with an indulgent experience and includes a CBD shampoo wash, CBD head massage, CBD molecular treatment, CBD charged blowout and styling. Founded by James Rosko, Neon Avenue is located in the heart of Chicago's Loop on the 18th floor of the Garland Building with stunning views of the city.

(Neon Avenue, $75)

6. Online Cooking Class

The next best thing to an in-person cooking class, Mom won’t need to leave home with Cozymeal’s new interactive online cooking classes. She can take a class in the comfort of her own kitchen through an interactive, live-streaming virtual platform taught by a world-class expert chef.

(Cozy Meal, prices vary)

7. Down Jacket

The Backcountry Silver Fork 750 Down Jacket is filled with premium goose down for packable warmth, and includes an incorporated stuff sack for compact storage when you're on the move. The down-proof ripstop shell prevents insulation from poking out, and it's treated with a water-resistant finish, but the regular fit will easily layer beneath a shell if the weather gets too wet and stormy.

(Backcountry, $99)

8. Pencil Dress

Perfect for Mom's work and weekend wardrobe — but casual and comfy enough for her to lounge around in if she's tired of her sweats. Made from Ponte Di Roma fabric from Italy that's wrinkle and crease-free, a ribbed mock neck and a front pintuck detail that makes this the smart, easy choice for any occasion.

(Saint + Sofia, $70)

9. Earrings

Handmade in Los Angeles, these gold-filled endless hoop earrings with a pink resin acetate circle look good on anyone.

(Stella and Bow, $50)

10. Everyday Pant

Made from luxurious slub cotton fabric, the everyday pant comes complete with a high-waisted fit (so flattering) and a wide leg. The fully-elastic waistband (a sartorial feature we can all get onboard with, given the current circumstances) offers comfort for all-day wear. It's chic, so you can wear it out — and you won't feel like a schlub all day — but it's comfortable enough to wear on the couch while watching TV, too.

(Tribe Alive, $158)

11. Face Kit

This superfood mask is better than any juice you’ve had to drink. Face Kit's products boast all kinds of good-for-you-ingredients — from leafy greens, superfood algae, clay from Costa Rica, amino acids to Vitamin A C, and B (and any other letter that exists) .

(Face-Kit, $85)

12. Bath Fizz

Let mom refresh and revive with a couple scoops of the eucalyptus bath fizz -bath bombs in powder form. Scented with 100% natural pure essential oils and rich in moisturizing apricot oil.

(ESYM, $36)

13. Gel Pens

These gels pens have top quality ink and long-lasting and super-smooth tips. Pairs well with gift #28.

(Amazon, check for prices)

14. Globe

While we can't travel right now, that doesn't prohibit us from dreaming about travel, right? For the wanderlust mom, this Hamilton globe stands on a Rustic charcoal stand and shows over 3,500 place names. This globe reinvents a classic design with a touch of modernity, serving as a sophisticated addition to any living or office space.

(Amazon, check for prices)

15. Handbag

This quality clear handbag feature shoulder straps custom-designed and made in Italy, offering a stylish option for sporting events, concerts and festivals that require a clear bag for entry.

(Gloss Game, $158)

16. Hand-painted Custom Portrait

A truly unique gift idea: a portrait of mom, her children or grandchildren, or pet! Each Paint Your Life portrait is custom-made and hand-painted. No computers and fancy printers — the art is original and meticulously painted.

(Paint Your Life, prices vary)

17. iPhone Case

How funky and fun is this iPhone case? Refined metallic buttons and precise cutouts, enlarged ports with raised edges and responsive button cover provide extra protection, plus Mom can use wireless charging without taking off the case.

(Amazon, check for prices)

18. iRobot Roomba

For moms who love practical gifts, let her experience cleaner floors, all at the push of a button with the Roomba 614 robot vacuum. The 3-Stage Cleaning System is specially engineered to loosen, lift, and suction everything from small particles to large debris from carpets and hard floors.

(Amazon, check for prices)

19. Jewelry

These Fallyn hoop earrings in silver are an everyday, wearable pair with a little something extra. Macrame detail making them the perfect lightweight statement set. If Mom is a fan of versatile jewelry, she definitely needs these.

(Kendra Scott, $68)

20. Jigsaw Puzzle

There's no better time for puzzle gifting. These Jiggy ones are works of frame-able works art upon completion.

(Jiggy Puzzles, prices vary)

21. Steak Knives

Let Mom impress her dinner guests with these straight-edged, ultra-sharp steak knives. Made from the same Japanese Damascus VG-10 steel as the company's larger knives, these beauties will make a wonderful addition to her table.

(F.N. Sharp, prices vary)

22. Keepsake Book

A truly special, one-of-a-kind Mother's Day gift. Fill the Artkive Box with her children's or grandchildren's art and send it back to them. They'll professionally photograph it and turn it into a stunning, keepsake book or framed mosaic.

(Artkive, prices vary)

23. Lip Treatment

Bring Mom's lips to full bloom! Míage’s multi-functional waterless gloss works double-time as a high-glow daily conditioning lip gloss and as an overnight lip treatment.

(Miage Skincare, $30)

24. Linen Sleep Shirt

A chic, versatile piece that can be worn on its own, tucked in, layered with our separates or over bathers.

(Cultiver, $100)

25. Mixer

For the mom who loves baking (and there's plenty of time to do that right now!), this stand mixer is designed of brushed stainless steel with a professional-grade 7-qt. mixing bowl. It features a patent-pending bowl lift for effortless adjustment and stability and a variable infinite speed dial to accommodate most recipe techniques, from mixing and folding to kneading whipping.

(Williams Sonoma, check for prices)

26. Microneedler

This patented, award-winning microneedling tool will be Mom's skin's newest bestie and helps trigger skin's natural rejuvenation response for firmer, smoother skin in just 60 seconds a day.

(Beauty Bio, $199)

27. Nightie Pajamas

These ultra-soft, ultra-luxurious stretchy bamboo pajamas top and bottom will make Mom feel comfortable in any temperature.

(Nest Bedding, $70)

28. Notebook

Never a better time for Mom to pick up a journaling hobby.

(Amazon, check for prices)

29. One piece swimsuit

How fun is this toucan suit for summer? Stay fly in paradise with this neotropical cutie by your side. There's even a matching one you can buy Dad for Father's Day!

(Kenny Flowers, $135)

30. Oil Diffuser

This essential oil diffuser is an amazing aromatherapy device unlike any other Mom's ever used. It features a huge and easy to clean 1000 ML water tank, 7 different LED light colors, multiple mist modes, as well as a safety auto-switch that prevents it from overheating in case it runs out of water.

(Amazon, check for prices)

31. Pajamas

This unisex PJ set is specifically designed with a unique cut and versatile style that complements all forms, irrespective of gender. Let mom feel effortlessly relaxed in style.

(Sleeper, prices vary)

32. Photo Book

Chatbooks is a fast and affordable way to get photos off of your phone and into your hands. Easily add, edit, and rearrange your favorite photos to create a beautiful Mother's Day photo book.

(Chatbooks, prices vary)

33. Queen/King Mattress

There's never been a better time to gift mom the gift of a good night's sleep. Since we're all spending a ton more time at home, this is truly a luxurious gift she'll thank you for for years to come. The Brooklyn Aurora is designed with a second 2” layer of hyper-elastic foam, providing cloud-like comfort that adjusts to your body each time you move and the mattress Surface is infused with TitanCool, a patented phase change molecule that maintains skin temperature at an ideal 88 degrees. SNOOZE button not included ;)

(Brooklyn Bedding, prices vary)

34. Quiplash

Perfect for a Zoom family game night, Quiplash is the gut-busting digital battle of wits and wittiness! Just use your phone or tablet (no controllers needed) to answer simple prompts like these:

Something you’d be surprised to see a donkey do

A double rainbow doesn’t have gold at the end of it. Instead, it has ______.

A better name for France

(Jackbox TV, $4.99)

35. Resurfacing Mask

Bright is a phyto-active resurfacing, brightening and clarifying mask, with a rich synergy of ingredients that help plump and enhance Mom's skin's glow. Nutrient-rich and highly active ingredients make this tingly mask effective for cleansing and exfoliation.

(Good Face Stuff, $28)

36. Recycled 'Mother Earth' Bundle

With all the nvironmental problems fast fashion and new clothing causes, why not get mom an environmentally-friendly gift of an upcycled clothing bundle? This Mother Earth bundle comes with three printed tees, 3 blank tees, two flannels, and one sweatshirt. Do good by Mom — and our world, too.

(GoodFair, $35)

37. Sunglasses

Let Mom stay classy in this seaside-inspired frame crafted from wire and handmade acetate. This timeless design will last for years and fits in seamlessly with styles from the beach to the big city.

(Spy, $97.50)

38. Sneakers

Mom will adore these ultra-soft digital knitted High Top sneaker smade for going anywhere and doing anything. They can be dressed up like boots, worn like sneakers, and feel like comfy socks.

(Suavs, $110)

39. Tights

Opaque burgundy tights get an edgy and trendy update thanks to this diamond pattern that will modernize all of Mom's spring looks.

(Rachel, $12)

40. Tea Sampler

From the traditional spiced goodness of Chai tea, to the boldness of Himalayan black teas, to a rejuvenating experience of our green and herbal teas, this gift packs the very best for your favorite tea-loving mom.

(Amazon, check for prices)

You can never go wrong with the gift of practicality. Parade undies are soft, breathable, and made from recycled fabrics that are good for your body and the environment.



(Parade, $64)

42. Unicorn Coloring Book



Coloring is such great stress relief, no matter the age! Get mom through the rest of quarantine with this whimsical adult coloring book. Pairs well with #48.

(Amazon, check for prices)

43. Vanity Mirror

Ideal for the beauty-loving mom, the Vera vanity mirror is designed with a heavy, non-slip base, 30-min auto shutoff, cordless power and vertically tilts to accommodate different heights and angles. It also has a built-in rechargeable battery meaning less waste and happier planet.

(Fancii, $119)

44. Vase

Of course, buy mom flowers for Mother's Day — and then make sure that her flowers have a safe and cozy home.

(Amazon, check for prices)

45. Weighted Blanket

A cool and cozy, the Napper (how great is that name?) is a highly breathable blanket made heavy with nothing but layer upon layer of natural, organic cotton. Ideal for all sleepers.

(Bearaby, $249)

46. Wallet

This sturdy, magnntic card case is embossed with a 'Best Self' logo, meaning Mom's everyday carry will become a constant reminder to stay true to herself and her goals.

(Amazon, check for prices)

47. XOXO Watch

XOXO watches are designed with elegant cases, special plating, and sporty leather, rubber or metal bands to offer a fresh look.

(Amazon, check for prices)

48. Xonex Big Art Set

This deluxe art set — which pairs very well with #42 — includes 18 colored pencils, 16 fine-point markers, 18 crayons, 14 oil pastels, eight watercolor cakes, 2 paintbrushes, 2 drawing pencils, and one each; sharpener and eraser.

(Amazon, check for prices)

49. Yarn Llama

If Mom's looking to take up a new hobby in quarantine, this is the perfect present for the intermediate to advanced crafter. Seriously, how adorable is this yarn-wrapped llama? (P.S. The llama is the toy of 2020!)

(Amazon, check for prices)

50. Yoga Mat

Meditation, stress relief, and exercise are so important given the circumstances right now. Make it easier to do all three at home with this yoga mat.

(Amazon, check for prices)

51. Zentangle Book

Captivating creative minds the world over, the art of the Zentangle evokes meditation practices to create seemingly complicated line drawings that are actually easy to learn. These 101 step-by-step Zentangle patterns will help Mom relax while creating approachable and beautiful works of art.

(Amazon, check for prices)

52. Zak Mixing Bowls

This mixing bowl set contains four different sizes (4 quarts, 2. 5 quarts, 1. 25 quarts, and 18 ounces) and make us happy just looking at them. And we could all use an extra-dose of happiness right now, right?

(Amazon, check for prices)

Andrea Zimmerman is the editor-at-large at Yourtango. She enjoys reading, traveling, and reading while traveling. Follow her on Instagram.