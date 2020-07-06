10 Best Love Quotes That Perfectly Describe The Gemini Zodiac Sign

Inside them, there's a heart of gold.

If you've ever heard about the indecisiveness of Gemini, you can only imagine how they can be in love and romance.

Symbolized by the Twins, Geminis are truly two people in one. When they want something, or someone, the "other" little voice in their head debates the reasons why they'd want it in the first place, which usually leads them to making no decision and getting nowhere on the topic.

Gemini adores the idea of love, passion, and romance, but every so often their fear of commitment not only gets in the way, it prohibits them from making the real connections their soul's crave. They are also very misunderstood; what reads as coldness or lack of compassion is really only Gemini trying to decide what to do.

Unfortunately, many people can't read through this and end up walking away from the poor, confused Gemini.

Inside them, there's a heart of gold, and they really do mean well, but they undercut themselves so much that they rarely allow that golden hearted person out. So self-protective are they, that they tend to miss out on the things that require risk or chance.

They can come across as pushy or even cruel at times, when they are simply being indecisive. They do not compromise, which can be both a great thing and a terrible one.

How to define the undefinable Gemini? It's impossible, but we can look to certain quotes for inspiration.

Here are 10 Gemini love quotes that suit the Twins quite well.

1. "Gemini won't ask twice. They will ask someone else." —Unknown

If Gemini takes an interest in you, you'll have one chance to let them know if you're game. If they detect even the slightest hesitance in your reaction, they will kick you to the curb and move on.

2. "All I can do is be me, whoever that is." —Bob Dylan

Original and honest, Gemini may be hard to deal with, but they are always completely themselves. They believe in themselves, no matter what anyone else thinks of them.

3. "Forgive your enemies but never forget their names." —John F. Kennedy

Intelligent and sensible, they're not looking to argue with anyone, and they detest confrontation of any kind. But if they feel you've wrong them, they will keep you in mind only for the sake of avoiding you in the future.

4. "I'm a Gemini, so I change my mind every day." —Natalie Portman

The moods are fast and furious with Gemini, and they expect those who love them to deal with it. They don't like agreeing with people because it locks them in. They would rather have the freedom to change their mind with regularity.

5. "What other people think about me is not my business." —Michael J. Fox

One of Gemini's great strengths is in the idea that they really don't care who judges them for their faults. They are unconcerned with the opinions of others, which leads to a great sense of self-esteem.

6. "The biggest coward is a man who awakens a woman's love with no intention of loving her." —Bob Marley

Gemini likes the idea of love, but has no idea what it takes to be in love or remain in love. They'll take the intimacy if they can get it, but you're on your own if you mistake that lust for love.

7. "I think the worst thing you can do about a situation is nothing." —Ice Cube

Emotionally torn in two, Gemini is a rebel at heart, but rarely do they put action behind their words. They believe heavily in their cause, and when they finally decide to do something about it, they go full force.

8. "Geminis don't have an attitude, they just have a personality you can't handle." —Unknown

Loving a Gemini isn't easy. If you're looking for something specific, understand that expectation causes disappointment. Love a Gemini for who they are, not for who they are not.

9. "True Geminis seldom reveal their loneliness." —Linda Goodman

Geminis are troubled right from the start. Their personalities get them in trouble so often that they feel deprived of a normal life, sometimes. All they really want is for someone who has nerve enough to climb their walls and show them the love they so desperate wish for.

10. "There's fire in her. If loved correctly, she will warm your entire home. If abused, she will burn it down." —Unknown

Always focused on the opposites, Gemini sees no middle ground; they are either all in — signed, sealed and delivered — or, they are cloaked in invisibility where you can never reach them again.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Ruby Miranda is a New Yorker who learned astrology, I Ching and all types of cartomancy and numerology from her crazy, gypsy mother. She currently writes for a wide range of esoteric publications.