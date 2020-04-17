40 Fun Things You Can Do While In Self-Quarantine

Make the most of your time indoors.

By Mitzi J Hernandez

There are millions of us staying home to contain the spread of COVID-19. It can get boring, but lying low for a little while is a small sacrifice for the safety of all of us.

If self-quarantine doesn’t appeal to you, here are 40 activities that can hopefully make it more tolerable.

1. Read books.

Reading is not only good for your brain, but also for your soul. You can always dive into a good book and forget about the chaos that is happening right now.

2. Do home workouts.

You can still get a good workout at home with little to no equipment. There are a lot of home workouts available online. What’s more, many fitness trainers post free daily workout routines on Instagram and Facebook for everyone to use.

3. Learn new recipes.

No better time than now to sharpen up your cooking skills.

4. Paint.

Unleash your inner Picasso! Grab a canvas, brushes, paint and create your own masterpiece.

5. Virtually visit a zoo, museum, or aquarium.

Luckily, many museums, zoos, and aquariums around the world are offering free virtual tours, exhibits, videos, and performances for people to enjoy from the comforts of their homes.

6. Start a puzzle.

Puzzles can sharpen your memory skills.

7. Try word searches, too.

Expand your vocabulary.

8. Learn a foreign language.

Being able to communicate in another language is a beautiful thing.

9. Do some spring cleaning.

Get rid of anything you no longer need, and put away all your winter clothes so you can make room for spring and summer clothes.

10. Learn to play an instrument.

Playing an instrument is a great way to strengthen your memory and even improve IQ during the quarantine.

11. Draw.

Coloring is not just for kids — adults can have fun doing it, too.

12. Try yoga.

It’s a great form of exercise and a stress reliever.

13. Meditate.

This lowers stress and anxiety.

14. Handwrite letters to loved ones.

They feel more personal and authentic.

15. Learn how to knit or crochet.

If you are a beginner, then watch YouTube videos on how to get started.

16. Watch a live stream performance.

Some artists are still finding ways to entertain their fans from afar by streaming live performances. Here’s a list.

17. Video chat with friends and family.

You may not be able to physically see your loved ones, but you can still keep in touch and check on them.

18. Start a journal, short story, or book.

Writing is therapeutic. I always feel better after writing my thoughts and feelings down.

19. Watch comedy shows.

Because who doesn’t need a good laugh in the midst of chaos?

20. Binge your favorite shows.

Netflix, Hulu, and Tubi have a lot of shows to choose from.

21. Watch Christmas movies.

The Hallmark Channel is having a Christmas movie marathon in April.

22. Watch an opera performance.

The Metropolitan Opera is streaming nightly.

23. Work on your finances.

Now is the chance to check your own finances and credit.

24. Spice up your intimate life.

Sex can release a lot of stress and tension. Even if you are single, then order some new toys and play with yourself.

25. Go outdoors.

Get some much-needed vitamin D — but remember to social distance yourself.

26. Solve a Rubik’s cube.

Challenge yourself!

27. Take care of your skin.

Skin care is important. Make sure to moisturize it, use face masks, and keep your skin glowing.

28. Look at pictures of animals.

Seeing cute pictures of puppies and other animals will surely brighten your day.

29. Take a bubble bath.

Bonus: Bring your favorite drink of choice.

30. Camp indoors.

Build a blanket fort and make some s'mores.

31. Learn how to make new cocktails.

You can try mixing new drinks in the comfort of your home without worrying about getting home safely.

32. Make a vision board.

Make a board of the goals you set for yourself this year. Having a visual reminder is a great way to stay motivated.

33. Do a science experiment.

You can become a scientist for a day, and have fun doing some experiments at home.

34. Make a gratitude list.

Make a list of everything that you have and are grateful for.

35. Make a TikTok account.

You can find a lot of funny videos on TikTok — or you can have fun making them yourself.

36. Take online dance classes.

Anyone can learn.

37. Rearrange your furniture.

Make it seem like your home is a totally different place.

38. DIY various things.

There are a lot of ideas on Pinterest of things you can make for your house. Or, you can order and put together some IKEA furniture.

39. Practice self-care.

Try to get at least 8 hours of sleep at night. Let your body relax and rest. Do something that you enjoy doing. Stay hydrated and eat healthy food.

40. Make a list of things to do when quarantine ends.

Make a list of all the museums, restaurants, sporting events, and concerts you want to go to when they finally reopen after the quarantine is over.

The world outside may be a little scary right now, but luckily, there are plenty of things to do indoors.

Mitzi J Hernandez is a writer who focuses on health and wellness, mental health, and self-care. For more of her health and wellness content, visit her Twitter page.

This article was originally published at Unwritten. Reprinted with permission from the author.