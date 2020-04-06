25 Gratitude Quotes To Help You Appreciate Your Partner

Don't shy away from how appreciative you are.

When you’ve been in a relationship for a while, it's easy to start taking your partner for granted. The little things they do for us on a daily basis start to seem routine; they are no longer special.

Sometimes we don’t even acknowledge the things they do because we figure they know we already love them. We think: Why do I need to show my partner inspiring quotes to express my gratitude? Don't they realize I love them?

They may know we love them, but the problem starts when we lose sight of how much effort our partners put into doing something nice for us.

It’s safe to assume that the majority of people like to be complimented and like for their efforts to be acknowledged. Why? Because it makes them feel good. Everyone likes being praised.

Expressing gratitude is not only beneficial for your partner, but it also helps you. Saying what you’re thankful for allows you to notice all the good things about your relationship. It puts the negative aspects of the relationship into perspective as well.

No relationship is perfect, and the honeymoon stage doesn't last forever, so having those moments of gratitude makes you realize how great your relationship is. For a relationship to be at its best, both partners need to share the responsibility of making the other person feel loved.

Relationships are reciprocal and thrive when an effort is coming from both sides. And before you make any hasty decisions regarding the future of your partner, perhaps these gratitude quotes can offer a reminder to appreciate what you have.

1. People who make you happy allow you to grow.

“Let us be grateful to the people who make us happy; they are the charming gardeners who make our souls blossom.” ― Marcel Proust

2. Appreciate what you have.

“Be grateful for what you already have while you pursue your goals. If you aren’t grateful for what you already have, what makes you think you would be happy with more?” ― Roy T. Bennett

3. Don’t forget how much you want this relationship.

“Do not spoil what you have by desiring what you have not; remember that what you now have was once among the things you only hoped for.” ― Epicurus

4. Notice the good things.

“Acknowledging the good that you already have in your life is the foundation for all abundance.” ― Eckhart Tolle

5. Have a grateful heart.

“Nothing is more honorable than a grateful heart.” — Lucius Annaeus Seneca

6. Gratitude improves our perception.

“Gratitude unlocks the fullness of life. It turns what we have into enough, and more. It turns denial into acceptance, chaos to order, confusion to clarity. It can turn a meal into a feast, a house into a home, a stranger into a friend.” — Melody Beattie

7. Thank your partner for all they’ve done.

“We must find time to stop and thank the people who make a difference in our lives.” ― John F. Kennedy

8. Gratitude makes you appreciate everything.

“Through the eyes of gratitude, everything is a miracle.” — Mary Davis

9. Practice thankfulness,

"A basic law: the more you practice the art of thankfulness, the more you have to be thankful for. " ― Norman Vincent Peale

10. Increase joyfulness.

"I've found in my life that the easiest way to increase my joy is to religiously practice gratitude until I'm a gratitude machine!" ― Rhonda Byrne

11. The more grateful you are, the more you will receive.

"Gratitude is like a magnet: the more grateful you are, the more you will receive to be grateful for. " ― Iyanla Vanzant

12. Appreciate the little things.

“Enjoy the little things, for one day you may look back and realize they were the big things.” — Robert Brault

13. Give the gift of gratefulness.

“Feeling gratitude and not expressing it is like wrapping a present and not giving it.” — William Arthur Ward

14. It knows no bounds.

“My gratitude to him is as boundless as the Pacific ocean.” ― Yann Martel

15. It's transformational.

"Gratitude is the most passionate transformative force in the cosmos. When we offer thanks to God or to another human being, gratitude gifts us with renewal, reflection, reconnection." ― Sarah Ban Breathnach

16. Enjoy the present.

“True happiness is to enjoy the present, without anxious dependence upon the future, not to amuse ourselves with either hopes or fears but to rest satisfied with what we have, which is sufficient, for he that is so wants nothing.” — Seneca

17. Gratitude defines you as a person.

"Gratitude is a mark of a noble soul and a refined character. We like to be around those who are grateful. They tend to brighten all around them. They make others feel better about themselves. They tend to be more humble, more joyful, more likable." ― Joseph B. Wirthlin

18. Actions speak louder.

“Thankfulness is the beginning of gratitude. Gratitude is the completion of thankfulness. Thankfulness may consist merely of words. Gratitude is shown in acts.” — Henri Frederic Amiel

19. Find the good in all situations.

"If you concentrate on finding whatever is good in every situation, you will discover that your life will suddenly be filled with gratitude, a feeling that nurtures the soul." ― Harold S. Kushner

20. But still be thankful for the bad.

"Be in a state of gratitude for everything that shows up in your life. Be thankful for the storms as well as the smooth sailing." ― Wayne Dyer

21. The best you is a lot of things.

"Be kind. Be thoughtful. Be genuine. But most of all, be thankful." — Unknown

22. Appreciate your relationship.

"I'm just grateful to know that the first time I fell in love wasn't the last time." ― Niecy Nash

23. Cherish the love in your life.

“I have an abundant amount of love in my life, and I'm grateful for that.” ― SZA

24. Love is a gift.

"I am grateful, you know. I have to be grateful in the sense that I feel that what I have is a gift." ― Derek Walcott

25. Say "thank you" often.

"If the only prayer you said in your whole life was, 'thank you,' that would suffice." — Meister Eckhart

Tamara Sanon is a writer with a passion for covering topics about health and wellness, lifestyle, astrology, and relationships.