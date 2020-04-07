Best Time Tonight To See The Super Pink Full Moon 2020

The closest, most beautiful Supermoon of 2020!

Moon lovers get ready. The second and final supermoon of 2020 brightens the night sky, and it's a rare celestial event you don't want to miss.

April's Pink Moon is the largest supermoon of 2020, and there won't be one again until April 26, 2021.

When is the best time to see the Moon tonight?

Depending on your location, the time that Moon watchers can catch the Super Pink Moon of 2020 when it reaches full perigee varies.

If you are located in the United States, the Super Pink Moon will reach full perigee on April 7, 2020 at 10:35 p.m. EST.

To take a picture of the last Super Pink Full Moon of the year, be sure to turn your flash off on your camera to avoid glare in your photograph.

The Super Pink Moon will take place in the zodiac sign of Libra, and it is the last supermoon of the entire year.

The first supermoon took place in the zodiac sign of Virgo on March 9-10, 2020 just two weeks before the Spring Equinox.

Even though this April's Full Moon is called a Pink Moon, it's not always a supermoon. A supermoon is a rare phenomenon that only takes place once or twice a year.

The Full Moon is a great time for clearing energy in your home, deciding to finalize spring cleaning projects, and preparing for the end of spring and the beginning of summertime.

Why is the April 2020 Full Moon called a Supermoon?

When a Moon is closest to the Earth, at the time it enters the Full lunar cycle phase, it is considered to be a supermoon.

It is called Pink Moon because it occurs during the Spring Equinox and was named after the floral blossoms that often bloomed with pink flowers.

Alternative names for the Pink Moon highlight the spring season and time of planting.

Sprouting Grass Moon

Fish Moon

Hare Moon

Egg Moon

Paschal Moon

People across North America refer to the Moon prior to Easter as the Pink Moon, and it marks the week of Good Friday and Easter Sunday.

There are typically 12 Full Moons each year, and April's Full Moon is always called Pink, even though the color of the Moon is not.

What causes a Full Moon?

A Full Moon takes place when the Sun and Moon are opposing one another and the sunlight is not inhibited by a shadow.

The average lunar cycle is 29.5 days, and a Full Moon is the midpoint between one New Moon and the next.

A New Moon will arrive 14.5 days after a Full Moon. The next Full Moon after the Pink Moon.

What is the meaning of the Pink Moon?

Pink is the color of spring, but it also is the color of spirituality.

The Pink Moon holds spiritual, astrological, and seasonal meanings, and each one varies depending on the faith or worldview of the person being asked.

Pink represents pure love, motherhood, feminine energy. Pink is a combination of red, which means passion, and white, which is the color of purity.

According to the Lunar calendar, the Pink Full Moon means winter is finally over.

Flowers bloomed, new grass would begin to sprout and farmers could start to prepare for a new harvest.

According to Judeo-Christian faiths, the Pink Full Moon marks the celebration of new life through Christ.

The Pink Full Moon has a spiritual meaning as well. For Catholic and non-Catholic Judeo-Christian religions, Good Friday and the last week of Lent is determined by the Pink Full Moon.

According astrology, the Pink Full Moon marks a time to balance out your life.

The Pink Full Moon in astrology takes place during Aries season. Aries season is a time of new starts, and the Full Pink Moon takes place in Libra, the sign of the scales.

The Pink Full Moon in Libra is a signal to all zodiac signs to let go of stressful areas in life and to create new structures that fit in with the goals of that astrological year.

According to numerology, the Pink Supermoon comes with the energy of a Life Path Number 6, the Mother.

The Pink Supermoon reaches full power on April 7, so it has the karmic energy of the Seeker.

Per numerology, this is a time for all life path numbers to let go of routines that cause stress and to quietly contemplate spiritual matters.

Like the Sun, the Full Moon is said to 'rise' and you can see it from anywhere in the world, depending on your particular time zone.

The Moon will begin to wane and will lose full illumination when it enters the zodiac sign of Scorpio on April 8, 2020 at 4:18 p.m. EST.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.