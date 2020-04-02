9 Celebrities Disobeying Stay-At-Home Orders Amid The Coronavirus (Covid-19) Pandemic

This isn't setting a very good example!

With about two weeks of social distancing under our belts, self-isolating is getting pretty hard, but when it comes to coronavirus, it's the only thing we can do to help slow down the spread.

In light of the pandemic, many states have put stay at home orders into place, but still, certain celebrities aren't taking those stay at home orders very seriously and are still living life as if everything is normal, including Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez.

But no matter what our favorite stars are doing, staying at home is still so important right now ... even if there are celebrities ignoring social distancing right now.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez went to the gym.

Paparazzi caught Lopez and Rodriguez leaving the gym this week in Miami, despite the fact that they're living under stay at home orders in the state of Florida right now. The gym itself was closed, according to a sign outside, but it apparently opened back up just for A-Rod and J.Lo — though it's still pretty surprising that they left the house even if they did have the place to themselves.

Still, Rodriguez has spoken out about the importance of social distancing.

Even though his actions may not match up to his words, Rodriguez has been outspoken about hanging out at home and spending time with his family instead of going places — though he didn't mention his trip out to the gym.

"This time off has reminded me how important it is to slow down and spend time with family," he wrote. "In my case, that means playing board games, embarrassing yourself at TikTok, trying to cook, and dressing up."

Bachelor star Peter Weber has been seen out and about, too.

Weber has been seen out in public with one of his contestants from last season, Kelley Flanagan. Although the fact that Weber and Flanagan are seeing each other and were out and about in Chicago has been what's making headlines, it's hard to ignore that they're both seemingly ignoring the best practices to avoid coronavirus by being in public places right now. The good news is that it seems like they're sticking together inside now, and have even been seen in the same TikTok video.

Other celebs have been seen in their neighborhoods.

Shaun White and Nina Dobrev have been seen riding bikes together, despite California's pleas to shelter in place, and since it doesn't seem like they're quarantined together, we can chalk them up to breaking some social distancing rules. Then, there's also Shawn Mendes and Camilla Cabello, who have been seen taking to the streets in California themselves, though as far as we can tell, they actually are quarantining together — at least, we hope so.

Jaden Smith went surfing.

Smith was seen with a mystery blonde woman last week, surfing at the beach in Malibu — not quite what we think about when we think of social distancing. No word on who this lady might be or if she and Smith are currently keeping themselves quarantined together, though. Could this be his new girlfriend?

Many, many more celebrities are emphasizing the importance of staying home.

Though it seems like some of these celebrities are disobeying the stay at home orders, many aren't — in fact, most celebrities are using their platforms to promote staying at home and using safe habits in the face of the ongoing pandemic. Even Kylie Jenner has been telling her followers to stay at home until this is over, so hopefully, people are listening to these voices of reason more than anything else.

Regardless of what the stars are doing, staying put is safest right now.

There's still so much we don't know about the coronavirus pandemic or what the future holds, but what we do know is that the safest thing we can do right now as individuals is to stay at home as much as we are able, limit trips to the grocery store, wash our hands like it's going out of style, and practice social distancing until we're through the worst of this. It's hard to say when all these extra precautions will end, but it'll happen much faster if everyone does their part.

Nicole Pomarico is an entertainment and lifestyle writer whose work has appeared in Cosmo, Us Weekly, Refinery29, and more.