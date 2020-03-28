Who Is Jaden Smith's Girlfriend? Star Spotted Surfing With Mystery Woman

So much for social distancing!

So much for social distancing! Despite the rules about social distancing being in effect thanks to COVID-19, aka coronavirus, young Hollywood superstar Jaden Smith doesn't seem to know what that means. As a result, an intrepid paparazzi caught him on the beach surfing on March 27, 2020, and what's more — he wasn't alone! He was caught with a mystery woman who's yet to be identified, sparking rumors that Smith has a new boo-thang.

In the initial paparazzi photos featuring Smith and the "mystery woman," her name wasn't released to the public. However, it was clear that both were surfing, because they were both carrying surfboards and wearing surfing outfits.

Previously, Smith was reportedly practicing social distancing out of respect for his grandmother.

On a recent episode of Red Table Talk, Smith's mother, Jada Pinkett-Smith, claimed that her son was practicing social distancing out of respect for his grandmother — the actress's mother, Adrienne Banfield-Jones. "Just like other families around the world, we are trying to navigate through all the information out there about COVID-19. Speaking of families, you will see that Jaden is not here with us today because he is actually being a responsible young person! He is practicing social distancing, he's been doing a lot of traveling and his main concern has been about Gammy. So, he has decided to stay indoors and he's actually following orders,” she said.

Prior to being involved with this mystery woman, Smith was linked to film actress Odessa Adlon, who's best known for her work on Ladyworld and is the daughter of acclaimed actress Pamela Adlon. Smith was also linked to Sarah Snyder, with whom he was in a relationship for two years.

Is Jaden Smith gay? He was also rumored to be in a relationship with Tyler, The Creator.

The ever-persistent rumor surrounding Smith is that he's gay, and more specifically, that he was involved with rapper Tyler, The Creator. He even recorded a video calling Tyler, The Creator his "boyfriend." However, it was later revealed that Smith was just "trolling" when he referred to Tyler, The Creator as his boyfriend.

Smith's father, Will Smith, said he felt "responsible" for coronavirus misinformation.

On the same episode of Red Table Talk where Jada Pinkett-Smith said that Jaden Smith was practicing social distancing, Smith's father Will Smith said that he felt partly responsible for misinformation surrounding coronavirus because of his role in I Am Legend.

"When I was preparing for I Am Legend, my character was a virologist so I had the opportunity in the preparation of the role to CDC and there was a basic foundational comprehension of viruses and viral pathogens that I developed and it really changed my life and how I looked at the world," he said. "[But] there are basic concepts that people do not understand."

Smith hasn't commented about the mystery woman.

Needless to say, Smith hasn't commented about the photos featuring himself and the mystery woman, nor about why he was out surfing when he was supposed to be practicing social distancing. However, we'll keep you apprised of any updates as they come out.

Bernadette Giacomazzo is an editor, writer, publicist, and photographer whose work has appeared in Teen Vogue, People, Us Weekly, The Source, XXL, HipHopDX, The Los Angeles Times, The New York Post, BET.com, and more.