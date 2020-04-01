6 Celebrities Reveal Their Make-Up Free Faces Amid Coronavirus (Covid-19) Pandemic

These celebs are showing off their bare faces on social media.

During this time of social distancing and stay at home orders to help stop the spread of coronavirus, some of us are using the extra time to practice our makeup skills, and others are using it to give our skin a little chance to breathe.

As it turns out, a lot of celebrities are already falling in that latter category, and not only are they taking a break from getting all glammed up, they're also willing to show off their bare faces on Instagram.

Here are celebrities who are going make-up free while they're staying at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic. We always had a suspicion that celebs were just like us...

Helen Mirren is bare-faced for a good cause.

Mirren took to Instagram earlier this week to show off her bare face just as she'd woken up in the morning (she's even still in bed!) with the hopes of encouraging her followers to donate to help those suffering from the most severe cases of COVID-19.

"In return for this pic of me literally first thing in the morning, please donate to the intensive care support," she wrote, linking her followers to a fund. Way to use this time for good!

Julia Roberts is just as beautiful as ever.

We've always known that Roberts Is beautiful with or without make-up but this photo of her really blows us away. Here's a simple selfie, where Roberts is trying to show off her friend's clothing brands to let her followers know how to help people in need during this crazy time but somehow, everything from her skin to her hair still looks totally flawless.

Drew Barrymore showed off her working from home set-up.

Aside from essential workers, most of us are working from home these days and yep, that applies to Barrymore, too. And on March 20, she shared a black and white photo of herself in a t-shirt with no makeup on, posed in front of her laptop as she was getting ready to write.

"There is only one thing for me to do right now, and that is to write," said her caption, as she shared that she was working on a piece her friend had asked her to do.

Gabrielle Union is happy to hang out with husband Dwyane Wade.

Here's one couple who seems to be happy together whether there's a quarantine going on or not, and on March 17, she shared this photo of her and Wade joking about being tired of each other already. In this pic, Union is totally make-up free and just as beautiful as ever — not that it comes as a shock that she looks this good.

Jenna Dewan is a make-up free mama.

Dewan just welcomed a baby boy into the world less than a month ago, so it would make sense if she's welcoming this social distancing period with open arms. And at the same time, she still looks fab in a t-shirt and sweatpants look she dubbed "quarantine chic" — even though she skipped the make-up an is sporting some messy hair. She knows how to make being a newborn mom look good!

Chrissy Teigen is relaxing with her whole family.

Since social distancing efforts first began, Teigen's been all over social media trying to entertain her followers, whether she's sharing cooking videos, going live on Instagram, or opening up about what her kiddos have been doing. Here, she's bare faced on the couch with husband John Legend and kids Luna and Miles, and she looks perfectly happy to be there.

Wear make-up or dont — this weird time in history is all about doing what makes you feel good. Just be sure to stay home as much as possible and wash those hands!

Nicole Pomarico is an entertainment and lifestyle writer whose work has appeared in Cosmo, Us Weekly, Refinery29, and more.