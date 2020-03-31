Who Is Presley Gerber's Girlfriend, Sydney Brooke?

She posts a lot of bikini pics.

Cindy Crawford and her husband Rande Gerber have been working hard to make sure the public knows that their restaurant Cafe Habana in Malibu is still open during the coronavirus pandemic. The supermodel even drafted her kids to help make signs letting customers know the state of the business.

Btut her son Presley Gerber didn't come to work alone. He was spotted leaving the family business with Syndey Brooke, a model who looked awfully happy to be hanging out with the 21 years old Gerber.

Gerber has had a few episodes that got fans and his parents worried about in over the past couple fo years. Seeing him with a new woman in his life and working alongside his family may be coming as a relief to those closest to his.

Who is Presley Gerber's new girlfriend, Sydney Brooke?

Read on for the details.

Presley Gerber is Cindy Crawford's son.

Gerber, who is 20 years old, is the elder child of 90s era supermodel Cindy Crawford and entrepreneur Rande Gerber. The couple married in 1998 and Presely arrived just a year later. The couple welcomed daughter Kaia in 2001. Though Crawford retired from modeling in 2000, both of the kids have spent time in the industry. Presley Gerber hasn't done any modeling work in quite a while, however.

Presley Gerber has had some trouble with the law.

In early 2019, Gerber was pulled over by cops in Beverly Hills. He was allegedly reeking of alcohol during the stop and was eventually slapped with DUI charges. A few months later, he cut a deal on the charges and agreed to 3 years probation. He also had to complete a DUI program and perform 2 days of community service.

This year he got a face tattoo.

Earlier this year, Gerber showed up on Instagram sporting a tattoo that said "Misunderstood" along his cheekbone. Followers questioned his judgment but he stood firm in his decision, saying in a now-deleted video "If I thought this was going to ruin my face or I didn’t want this, I wouldn’t have done it. I think that’s a pretty obvious thing. It says misunderstood, because that’s how I felt my entire life.”

In the same video, fellow model Cameron Rorrison added, “His parents love it, by the way.”

Do his parents actually love it?

Saying Crawford and Rande Gerber are into the tattoo might be an overstatement. A source close to the family told reporters, "It's tough for them to see and has caused great concern. They know these statements are some kind of cry for attention or help. But Presley is an adult and is finding his place."

"In a perfect world, this is not the way that they would choose for him to express himself. But they feel they have to be there for him and to support him as much as possible as he figures things out," the insider continued. "They want him to be happy and to be who he is. It's a painful process and hard time, but they love him and are always there for him."

The tattoos and the prior DUI allegedly had Gerber's family worried about his future, according to the insider. "He has just fallen off the beaten path. He has been in treatment before but they are pushing for something more serious. They want to make sure he's in a good mental state and are closely watching him."

Sydney Brooke apparently doesn't mind the tattoo.

However the family may feel about Gerber's facial ink, it's clear that he is sticking close to home during the pandemic and helping his parents out with their restaurant. Mom Cindy Crawford posted now-expired Instagram stories of Gerber painting signs for the cafe. And it turns out that he brought an extra pair of hands to help: he was spotted leaving Cafe Habana with model Sydney Brooke. He shared the photo of the two of them with the caption "We work together. Literally."

Who is Sydney Brooke?

Brooke appears to be a 23-year-old one-time model and she's but beyond that we don't know much about her. Her Instagram account has a lot of selfies these days but if you go back to her older posts, there are some professional shots. We can say for certain that in the post with Gerber, she has a huge smile on her face, as if he's making her incredibly happy.

