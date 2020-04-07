3 Full Supermoon In Libra Rituals To Do On April 8 For Positivity & Balance, According To Astrology

Allow yourself to shine like the Moon herself!

We are now living during perhaps the most stressful times of our lives. But here we are, and if we are to get through it with our heads on our shoulders, we need to compartmentalize our stress.

We are now experiencing the Full Supermoon in Libra, meaning it's important for us to remember the beauty of the Moon, and to know that nature is, at present, beckoning us to pay attention to it.

It is our duty as residents of the planet to heed to that call, and to honor what is good, pure and true; it is on us now to do the best for ourselves by doing the best for our natural environment.

April 8, 2020 is the night where our zodiac signs honor the delicate balance between harmony and chaos. Because the Libra full moon is here to help us now.

We may be feeling insecure about our future, or worried about all the things we believe might go wrong. This is fine, as long as we remember that our path is the one of balance. If we remain steady and even-keeled, we will rise above our panic.

Allow the beautiful full moon to help you find your way. And with these full moon rituals, we can work with this day.

1. Cleanse your body with water.

This is the perfect day to start a body cleanse. We are particularly vulnerable now, and on this day, it is wise to take care of our kidneys, bladder, veins, pancreas and skin. To honor the Moon and our precious bodies, let us drink a goblet of fresh, room-tempered water.

Find yourself a pretty goblet — make it your grail, your sacred chalice. You will be filling this goblet not with wine, but with water.

Water is not only the ultimate cleanser, but its clarity represents our own clear thinking. As we sip beneath the light of the Super Full Moon, we must think clear-headed thoughts.

Affirm this as you sip from your goblet:

I am clear-minded and confident.

I welcome the healing benefit of water.

My body is clean and my mind is strong.

I am complete as I am.

Repeat this as many times as it takes, until you finish up your lovely goblet of crystal clean water.

2. Become the best version of yourself.

Libra's influence on this particular Full Moon can really bring out your good side. When times are hard, as they are these days, it's healthy for us to actually feel we're being a part of the solution.

The best way to do good is by practicing kindness and going that extra mile for those we care about.

As a ritual, you can get yourself started by sitting for contemplation. Much like sitting for meditation, you'll want a nice, clean space and a relatively quiet area for this. Close your eyes, but don't fall asleep.

Take this quiet time to contemplate what you can do to help others, and how your presence in the world matters. Allow yourself a moment of gratitude, for just being alive and here to witness this crazy world in action.

Spend about 15 minutes devoted to thoughts of how you can be kind to others and helpful to all.

3. Practice gratitude and cut out negative thinking.

Once again, when the Moon is full, so is your capability to feel gratitude. In times of pain and woe, it may feel inappropriate to feel gratitude. What is there to be grateful for, after all? Well, that is exactly what this ritual is about.

There's a good chance you'll be indoors, sheltering in place. That's a good thing. Start to enumerate the ways in which you've lucked out. You're alive, after all, and that is the number one blessing of them all.

Make a written list of all the things you can see as blessings right now — enough concentration on the negative. This Full Moon is there to manifest your good thoughts, so don't give that power away!

Write down what makes you happy, today. Name the people who make you happy, the activities that you can still do that bring you joy. Fill your list up and then seal it with a kiss. That kiss is your contract with the universe; it's your prayer and your hope.

Ruby Miranda is a New Yorker who learned astrology, I Ching and all types of cartomancy and numerology from her crazy, gypsy mother. She currently writes for a wide range of esoteric publications.