4 Zodiac Signs Who Date When On The Rebound, Per Astrology

This is how these zodiac signs handle a broken heart.

Breakups aren’t easy for everyone involved. Sometimes when a zodiac sign loses a bond with someone, you feel an urge to rebound and to restart a relationship with someone else.

This is what we call the rebound phase.

After a breakup, it’s important to take time for yourself to heal and understand why it didn’t work out.

Why do some zodiac signs date while on the rebound?

Certain zodiac signs need people in their life to remind them why things didn't work out with someone else.

A likely reason why many people fall into the rebound trap is to avoid the painful emotions that you have to face when ending a relationship.

The sad part about this is when you finally face those emotions, you will be able to address why things didn’t work out the way you wanted it to.

Thinking about the role you and your partner played in the relationship is a great way to learn and grow when you finally decide to date again.

Anger, jealousy, and resentment can all be reasons why people feel the urge to immediately meet someone else.

Rebound dating is usually associated with trying to get an ex jealous. The sad part about this is that it never works.

If you want to truly be free, you must address your feelings for the person and be honest with yourself.

Rebound dating is known to hinder the healing process and make people fall into the same situation until it becomes a vicious cycle.

Many people have been in this position and have learned from it by spending enough time alone to do some introspection.

Learning from mistakes and being mature enough to understand that not everything is going to work in your favor is the only way to heal.

There is no point in being consumed with emotions over something that can’t be fixed.

Your energy is way better spent finding yourself and building yourself into the person you want to be and then eventually the right person will come along.

Unfortunately, certain signs can overlook this process due to your personality flaws and views on relationships.

Here are 4 zodiac signs that date when on the rebound, according to astrology:

Rebound relationships for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries immediately know when you are attracted to someone because you are known for being passionate and emotional.

If things don’t work out with a partner, you are likely to jump into new relationships quickly.

Rebound relationships for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Geminis LOVE excitement. Anything new that sparks a fluttering feeling causes you to go crazy.

you are way more likely to fall into this trap after a heartbreak, so it’s not surprising to catch you in a new relationship after a breakup especially if you broke up because of boredom or lack of sparks)

Rebound relationships for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libras HATE being single. you love being in relationships 24/7 because it gives you a sense of stability and companionship.

After a breakup, we can almost guarantee that a Libra has found something new.

Rebound relationships for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, you are what we like to call hopeless romantics.

You give a lot of love and affection no matter how it is reciprocated.

If you are in a situation where you are hurt or rejected, you will quickly find someone else to give your love to until you find someone who will appreciate it (or treat you the way you want to be treated).

Because this restricts you from learning your mistakes, you are quick to repeat this with someone else.

Maatie Kalokoh is a writer who covers astrology, spirituality, and relationship topics.