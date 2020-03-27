40 Music Festival Quotes To Get You Excited For Your Next Concert Lineup

Music festivals can serve so many purposes.

Music festivals are such a big deal for this generation. They’re really cool because it’s like a concert for all the bands your love at once, all in the same place. You don’t have to buy a million different concert tickets and run out of money trying to see all your favorite artists separately. You get to buy one ticket and see them all at once with all your friends, and oftentimes you get to see other bands that you wouldn’t normally pay to see — and who knows? You might end up loving them too.

These days many music festivals take place over multiple days, usually a weekend (if not two). Events like Firefly festival and Electric Daisy Carnival can last upwards of 3 days, while the biggest music festivals in the world such as the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and Ultra Music Festival take place two weekends in a row. All music festivals that last multiple days offer hundreds of different bands, singers and DJs throughout the days, and people make it a point to design different outfits to correspond with the themes for each of the days.

It’s funny how all these music festivals are kind of like a modern-day Woodstock (which actually is getting a re-boot itself, with the new Woodstock 2020 taking place in August 2020). The original Woodstock festival took place in 1969 and attracted more than 400,000 attendees. It was infamous for the theme of "peace and music", and is the basis for most of these modern-day festivals, now hosting upwards of 420,000 people in a weekend.

Some festivals have themes to them as well, like country music festivals, rock festivals, electronic music festivals and so on. When it comes to buying tickets, you typically have to purchase them at least few months ahead of time (for the bigger festivals). The pricing can also vary based on the type of concert you’re attending. Larger festivals like Coachella, Firefly and Austin City Limits can charge over two and three hundred dollars per ticket.

If you're a festival-goer and excited for the upcoming festival season, use these music festival quotes to get you pumped up for your next concert lineup.

1. Cheers.

“Here’s to the nights that turned into mornings, and the friends that turned into family” — Unknown

2. Everyone wants to enjoy it.

“There’s nothing like a music festival. People are ready to have a good time. I don’t think anyone comes to a festival going, ‘I’m gonna be a complete bummer today.’” — Gary Clark

3. Music is the best part.

“Festivals are a time to play the songs people know and are looking forward to hearing.” — Scott Hutchinson

4. Fashion is the second most important thing, after music.

“Coachella is a festival fashion show where people dress up like hippies and pretend that Passion Pit is as good as The Rolling Stone.” — Caroline Kepnes, Hidden Bodies

5. You have to go with friends to really enjoy it.

“Festivals are happy places, and you don’t really want to enjoy them on your own.” — Christine and the Queens

6. Festivals have many purposes.

“Festivals promote diversity, they bring neighbors into dialogue, they increase creativity, they offer opportunities for civic pride, they improve our general psychological well-being. In short, they make cities better places to live — David Binder

7. Be celebratory.

“Live every day as if it is a festival. Turn your life into a celebration.” — Shri Radhe Maa

8. Your taste in music can change in an instant.

“I discovered after going to music festival, that I am a rock fan. I love the guitars, the phrasing and the abandon of rock fans.” — Beyoncé Knowles

9. It's a place of freedom and excitement.

“Generally, when I come to festivals, I just wander freely and see what happens.” — St. Lucia

10. The closest thing we have to magic.

“Music is the strongest form of magic.” — Marilyn Manson

11. New bands and types of music around every turn.

“Festivals are great because you get to just walk around the corner and see a new band that you’ve heard but not had the chance to check out.” — Johnny Marr

12. They're good experiences.

“There’s just a completely different vibe at festivals. Everyone gets to hang out and enjoy their favorite music all day. I really do try and play as many festivals as possible!” — KYGO

13. Unlike none other.

“My real fantasy if I was to drop out would be to live in a mobile home and a hippie and drive around festivals and have millions of children – children with dreadlocks and nose rings – and play the flute.” — Rachel Weisz

14. It's not as simple as words to a tune.

“It’s more than music to us.” — Unknown

15. Irreplaceable.

“Music is the poetry of the air.” — Richter

16. They definitely keep you busy. That's for sure.

“I love that there’s always something happening at festivals. It takes some of the pressure away, too, because you’re one person on the bill.” — Sigrid

17. So much excitement.

“I am proud of the fact that we live in a country where all festivals are celebrated with the same energy.” — Hina Khan

18. Sounds simple enough.

“I just want to travel all over the world and go to music festivals.” — Unknown

19. People just live carefree and happily.

“I love festivals in that people seem to let their hair down more. I love that people run from stage to stage. I love going as a performer because you get to see bands that you wouldn’t necessarily go see.” — Imelda May

20. It makes things easier to cope with.

“Music washes away from the soul the dust of everyday life.” — Berthold Auerbach

21. They have big effects.

“At festivals, you can go a lot bigger than a club and have a massive euphoric moment because there are so many people there all feeling the same thing.” — Jamie XX

22. They're addicting in a way.

“If festivals were free, you’d never see me again.” — Unknown

23. They're productive too.

“I’ve found that festivals are a relatively painless way to meet people and make a few points that need making, without having to hit them over the head with too many speeches.” — Pete Seeger

24. A relief.

“It’s a place where we can forget about our problems for a little while.” — Unknown

25. Music is where it's at.

“I listen to all types of different music. I go to different festivals. I’m around music.” — Rico Love

26. Living life in the best way.

“This is where I feel alive.” — Unknown

27. Security in the music.

“I want to be safe in the knowledge that I can tour and play festivals for a long time. The main thing is that I want a good reputation as a live performer. If I have that, I’d be so happy.” — Ellie Goulding

28. That's all there is.

“I love festivals. Period.” — Geoff Dyer

29. It's more invigorating.

“Clapping your hands when you like a band is way better than clicking some ‘like’ button.” -Unknown

30. Music changes everything

“And those who were seen dancing were thought to be insane by those who could not hear the music.” — Neitsche

31. Music has so much power.

“Music cleanses the understanding; inspires it and lifts it into a realm which it would not reach if it were left to itself.” — Henry Ward Beecher

32. There's a type of time for a type of music.

“Environment is very important to me. Sometimes I have to perform during the day for festivals, and my music does not work in the daytime. It is nighttime music.” — The Weeknd

33. Music is so essential and deserves everything.

“If I were to begin life again, I would devote it to music. It if the only cheap and unpunished rapture upon earth.” — Sydney Smith

34. Hard not to feel emotions with music.

“Music is the art which is the most nigh to tears and memory.” — Oscar Wilde

35. The true meaning of music is not easily understood.

“If you know the meaning of music, you are a true music listener and gets what they are trying to say.” — Unknown

36. Music is everything.

“It’s not love for music, it’s a passion and it goes beyond liking and beyond a hobby, it’s about a way of living…music is essential for my life.” — Van Buuren

37. Let music take control and take the edge off.

“When you need a way to beat the pressure down when you need to find a way to breathe, I could be the one to make you feel that way I could be the one to set you free.” — Unknown

38. Not a bad thing.

“There are as many festivals as there are mosquitoes after a rain.” — Kent Jones

39. Sometimes it's all too much.

“I can go to festivals and open spaces, but if I’m in a crammed room with a bunch of people – oh my god.” — Brendon Urie

40. Prayer to a tune.

“There is nothing in the world so much like prayer as music is.” — William P. Merrill

Hayley Small is a writer who focuses on pop culture, religion and relationship topics.