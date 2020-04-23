25 Bible Verses About Overcoming Fear

I'm afraid of the dark.

What are you afraid of? Me? I'm afraid of the dark. Yes, I said it! I'm afraid to go downstairs to get water in the middle of the night cause if you can't see what's down there how do you know if it's not a burglar or a monster.

Why is overcoming fear so difficult?

We all have fears and we all allow these fears to overtake us in some way.

When I tell people my fear they can't believe it. I've had the same fear for as long as I can remember, approximately 7years old.

I'm in my 20's now. I don't think it's going away anytime soon.

I'm not telling you to be embarrassed by your fears, but don't let it control your life.

Don't allow it to be the one thing keeping you from your goal. Like if you're afraid of heights but want to fly planes, we can't allow things like this to hold us back.

We need to conquer our fears, even if they're still our fears when we conquer them, you can easily look back on them and say, "It's not holding me back".

That's what we need to live by or of course, you can choose an inspiring bible verse down below to live by.

It sucks cause fear is something none of us can avoid.

We pray for an anecdote and hope for the courage to one day be sprinkled upon us.

What we don't realize is that God is there for us. If you feel you need some words of wisdom, you're in luck.

I don't know what your situation may be that has you so afraid. All I can say is that it will get better I can assure you.

Down below are 15 bible verses on overcoming fear.

1. Overcome fear with prayer.

Have faith your prayers will be answered.

"Be strong, do not fear; your God will come, he will come with vengeance; with divine retribution, he will come to save you." — Isaiah 35:4

2. Faith can help conquer fear.

Never lose faith, just hold on.

“I sought the Lord, and he answered me and delivered me from all my fears. Those who look to him are radiant, and their faces shall never be ashamed.” — Psalm 34:4-5

3. Fear and trust can't coexist.

Don't be afraid to ask God for guidance.

“And they went and woke him, saying, ‘Save us, Lord; we are perishing.’

And he said to them, ‘Why are you afraid, O you of little faith?’ Then he rose and rebuked the winds and the sea, and there was a great calm.

And the men marveled, saying, ‘What sort of man is this, that even winds and sea obey him?’” — Matthew 8:25-7

4. You aren't alone even when in fear.

God is with you always!

“Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil, for you are with me; your rod and your staff, they comfort me.” — Psalm 23:4

5. Fear means look forward.

In life, we worry and don't give ourselves a chance to just take a breathe and realize that we will be helped.

“And Zechariah was troubled when he saw him, and fear fell upon him.

But the angel said to him, ‘Do not be afraid, Zechariah, for your prayer has been heard, and your wife Elizabeth will bear you a son, and you shall call his name John.

And you will have joy and gladness, and many will rejoice at his birth.’” — Luke 1:12- 14

6. Your fear can be overcome with faith.

Your faith is all you need sometimes.

“The Lord is my light and my salvation; whom shall I fear?

The Lord is the stronghold of my life; of whom shall I be afraid?" — Psalm 27:1

7. Understand why you feel afraid.

God can do incredible things for you if you let him.

“But she was greatly troubled at the saying and tried to discern what sort of greeting this might be.

And the angel said to her, ‘Do not be afraid, Mary, for you have found favor with God.

And behold, you will conceive in your womb and bear a son, and you shall call his name Jesus.’” — Luke 1:29-31

8. People who trust in a power greater than themselves combat fear every day.

We are all strong and we all have courage!

“God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble.

Therefore we will not fear though the earth gives way, though the mountains are moved into the heart of the sea, though its waters roar and foam, though the mountains tremble at its swelling.” — Psalm 46:1- 3

9. Overcome your fear and relieve stress.

Stop over stressing and focus on your happiness.

“Peace I leave with you; my peace I give to you. Not as the world gives do I give to you.

Let not your hearts be troubled, neither let them be afraid.” — Luke 14:27

10. Overcoming fear is a process.

God can show you the path to righteousness.

“He will cover you with his pinions, and under his wings, you will find refuge; his faithfulness is a shield and buckler.

You will not fear the terror of the night, nor the arrow that flies by day.” — Psalm 91:4-5

11. Fear is an emotion.

People can't hurt you, only you can hurt you.

“When I am afraid, I put my trust in you.

In God, whose word I praise, in God I trust; I shall not be afraid. What can flesh do to me?” — Psalm 56:3-4

12. Overcome fear a little each day.

“For God gave us a spirit not of fear but of power and love and self-control.” — 2 Timothy 1:7

13. Fear makes no room for judging others.

God won't judge the decisions you made, only guide you.

“For the righteous will never be moved; he will be remembered forever.

He is not afraid of bad news; his heart is firm, trusting in the Lord.

His heart is steady; he will not be afraid until he looks in triumph on his adversaries.” — Psalm 112:6-8

14. Fear can be overcome by moving forward.

You will regain strength and will be able to go through the darkness which is your fear without hesitation.

“Then you will walk on your way securely, and your foot will not stumble.

If you lie down, you will not be afraid; when you lie down, your sleep will be sweet.” —Proverbs 3:23-24

15. Fear means you can still choose happiness.

This is the last quote because I feel it expresses basically how a man feels they need more things to be happy, when really what you need is to have more faith you'll be happy with what you have.

“Keep your life free from love of money, and be content with what you have, for he has said, ‘I will never leave you nor forsake you.’

So we can confidently say, ‘The Lord is my helper; I will not fear; what can man do to me?’” — Hebrew 13:5-6

Essence Lopez is a writer who covers astrology, spirituality, and relationship topics.