5 Independent Zodiac Signs Who Never Let Anyone Tell Them What To Do, According To Astrology

Taking direction doesn't sit well with them.

One of the things that shape our personality and actions is being told what to do. When someone tells you how to act or respond, it can seem like they are trying to control you. And many people can’t handle that feeling of being directed or instructed.

There are all kinds of reactions people have to being bossed around. You can refuse, ignore the orders, do the opposite out of spite, be passive-aggressive, or you can suck it up and complete the task, even if you don’t appreciate someone trying to influence your actions.

But for the independent zodiac signs in astrology, following orders and being told what to do simply isn't in their nature.

One type of person may appreciate having that kind of guidance and need an outside push to get them to do anything. But for those who hate being told what to do, they react negatively.

It’s especially annoying if someone who doesn’t know what they’re talking about or has no authority over you is the person telling you what to do. It’s helpful if you respect the person giving instructions, but if there’s no respect, why should you feel compelled to do what they ask?

If you can’t stand being told what to do, you probably don’t do well in a business where there’s a hierarchy. If you can’t handle a supervisor checking your work and giving you orders, it’s best that you work at a job where there isn’t constant supervision.

1. Aries (March 21 - April 19)

It never goes well when someone tries to tell Aries what to do. These individuals need to do their own thing on their own time. They're impulsive and they like to be spontaneous.

One of the main traits of Aries is that they make the most of their time. You have to trust that whatever they need to do, they'll do it without someone trying to control their methods or timetable. Aries aren't slackers, they're just better when they're their own bosses.

2. Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

It's a lesson in frustration when you try to tell a Taurus what to do. They're not only independent, they're stubborn. They are clear about where they stand in regard to doing something that somebody tells them to do: Taurus will refuse outright.

No amount of getting them to see the benefit for doing what you want is going to work on them. Taureans don't have the time or desire to listen or act on what somebody instructs them to do.

3. Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leos are upfront about where they stand regarding doing something they're told to do — and they don't do it. It shouldn't come as any surprise that Leos don't like to be ordered around, managed, or directed to do something a certain way.

Leos are the leaders, and they're the ones who should be telling people what to do. They aren't jerks about it — they're still kind and helpful — it's just better to let Leo decide what they're going to do.

4. Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

It may look as if Sagittarius is open to suggestion, but the truth is, they're not. They're as independent as it gets, and they believe they know best in every situation. Sagittarius is confident that if they don't know how to do something, they can find out on their own.

Sagittarians are the epitome of self-directed and almost see it as disrespect when someone tries to tell them what to do. They have their boundaries in place, so don't try to cross them or boss them around.

5. Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarians are super-independent, and they don't take kindly to people telling them what to do. Their reaction to someone giving them an order or instruction is to get agitated and do the opposite. Aquarians enjoy being contrary and doing the unexpected on a good day.

If they're annoyed or put out because someone tried to boss them around, there's no way of knowing how they'll react, but it won't be following a command. Aquarians do much better at working for themselves or participating in self-directed learning.

Christine Schoenwald is a writer, performer, and astrology lover. She has written over 500 articles on the zodiac signs and how the stars influence us. She's had articles in The Los Angeles Times, Salon, and Woman's Day. Visit her website or and her Instagram.