Where is Aspyn Brown Now? What The Oldest 'Sister Wives' Daughter Is Up To Today

Is she a polygamist like her parents and in-laws?

TLC audiences first met Kody Brown, his wives Meri, Janelle, and Christine, and their twelve kids — soon to be thirteen when baby Truely was born — when Sister Wives premiered in 2010.

Now it's ten years later and family has added Robyn, the fourth wife, her three kids from a previous marriage, and two more babies, bringing the grand total up to five adults and 18 children. Audiences stuck with the family as they moved from Utah to Nevada to now to Flagstaff, Arizona. We have seen the kids grow up, move out, and even get married and have babies of their own.

Aspyn Brown is the second child in the family and the first child for Kody and wife number three, Christine. She has had by far the most eye-catching wedding of any of the adult Brown kids.

Where is Aspyn Brown now?

Here are all the details on her life these days.

Dad Kody Brown first married Meri. They had been a couple for three years when Janelle joined them. A year later, they added Christine to the family. Kody and Janelle already had a child together, eldest son Logan, when Christine became wife number three. First wife Meri was struggling to get pregnant when Christine came along. Christine had no issues and conceived Aspyn shortly after joining the family. Meri learned she was pregnant with her only daughter Mariah soon after and Mariah and Aspyn were born only three months apart.

Brown managed to fly under the TLC radar.

The Brown family has never been shy about letting the cameras zoom on the lives of any of their kids. Audiences got to watch closely as Hunter struggled with depression after moving to Las Vegas. Maddie's angry teen years were fodder for many episodes. Ysabel's scoliosis has drawn significant air time. And we all got to watch as the youngest children, Truley, Soloman and Ariella were born. Aspyn, however, was never featured as a solo story arc when she was younger. Whether this was because she was a low-dama kid or because shd preferred not to have the cameras show that much of her life is not entirely clear.

Her engagement became a major plot point in 2018.

The whole time the rest of the family was on camera, Brown was living her life as a student at UNLV and starting a relationship with a man named Mitch Thomspon. She explained that they had actually met years before and reconnected more recently. “We were raised in the same church group, and I had a little crush on him,” she shared. “We went different directions until a rally some of my family attended in Utah, where we both happened to be. My dad’s brother asked what ever happened between us, which was nothing, because neither of us did anything about it. So I decided to call him.”

They don't say exactly when they started dating but Thompson had photos of Brown on his Instagram that go back to 2017. By 2018, Thompson knew he wanted to propose to Brown. They were in Seattle on a visit to his mother and he popped the question. “We got dressed up and took a walk to the waterfront before dinner, where he got down on one knee and asked me to marry him,” says Brown. "I was so happy, I said yes immediately and pulled him up to kiss me before he could even put on the ring.”

Their wedding was unusual in a lot of respects.

Thompson feels very connected to his family's Scottish heritage so the couple wanted to incorporate a lot of that into their wedding plans. The most obvious nod to the Scots was the formalwear that Thompson and Brown's dad Kody wore: they were in kilts. They also opted for a traditional hand-fasting as part of the ceremony, a Celtic tradition where the couple's hands are bound with a cord to show their connection.

The other nod to Thompson's side of the family was less Scottish than stylish. His mother is a hat maker in Seattle and offered the make custom hats for each of Aspyn's moms the results were definitely eye-catching.

Hats and kilts were the style of the day.

Sister Wives isn't the only connection Thompson has to TLC programming.

Thompson himself actually grew up in the polygamist lifestyle — that's how the families knew each other in Utah when they were in the same church group. One of Thompson's sisters is in a plural marriage; she was featured on a TLC show of her own called Seeking Sister Wife. Vanessa Alldredge and her husband Jeff and sister wife Sharis were on two seasons of the show, looking for another wife to add to their already large family. Alldredge shared a photo of herself and Jeff and the wedding and she, too, was in a striking hat.

Where is Aspyn Brown now? Are she and her husband considering polygamy?

Considering they both come from polygamist families, it's not unreasonable to wonder if they might construct a family that way themselves. However, Thompson's mother ended up splitting from his dad and now lives the divorceé lifestyle in Seattle. And his sister's life hasn't been exactly drama-free — they have twice attempted to add another wife and had the women bail on them. One even tried to fake her own death to get out of seeing them again. There's also an ex-Alldredge who left Jeff and took her eight kids with her. That doesn't make polygamy seem all that romantic.

For now, the couple is living in Salt Lake City and Brown works for a Kendra Scott outlet store while Thompson is a carpenter. They don't have kids yet and Brown took down her social media so for now, these two prefer to keep it private.

Rebekah Kuschmider has been writing about celebrities, pop culture, entertainment, and politics since 2010. She is the creator of the blog FeminXer and she is a cohost of the weekly podcast The More Perfect Union.