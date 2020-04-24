Who Is Hope Solo's Husband? Everything To Know About Jerramy Stevens And Their New Twin Babies

They welcomed twins!

Hope Solo is considered to be one of the greatest soccer goalkeepers of all time. The former pro player has two Olympic gold medals in the sport and one World Cup Championship. She was named the US Soccer Female Athlete of the Year in 2009. She was even a semi-finalist on Dancing With The Stars in 2011.

She has been an outspoken advocate for equality between men and women's soccer, and she was a commentator at the 2019 Women's World Cup. And last December, she announced that she would be adding "mom" to her resume.

Who is Hope Solo's husband, Jerramy Stevens?

Solo and Stevens had been trying to start a family for a while. After suffering a miscarriage in 2018, Solo and her husband began IVF to try again. Then, in December, they confirmed they were expecting twins.

In April 2020, Solo revealed that she had welcomed her new babies into the world and gave birth to a daughter and a son!

The couple lives in North Carolina and will bring her babies home to their sprawling farm, which they share with chickens, pigs, a turkey named Zeus, and their five dogs.

But who is Jerramy Stevens? Read on to learn all the details of their relationship and their newborn twins.

Jerramy Stevens is also an athlete.

Solo is married to Jerramy Stevens, a former NFL player. He played college football at the University of Washington and was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in round one of the 2002 NFL Draft. He stayed with Seattle until 2007 when he went to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He left the league in 2010 after the Buccaneers waived his contract, due to an arrest for marijuana possession.

Stevens has been through some rough times.

Throughout his athletic career, Stevens made reckless choices that got him in trouble with the law.

In 1998, when he was still a high school student, Stevens faced a felony assault charge. It was ultimately downgraded to a misdemeanor, so he was still able to keep his football scholarship to the University of Washington.

During college, he was investigated for sexual assault, though he was never charged. He was also charged with reckless driving after crashing into a retirement home. He has three additional arrests for DUI as well as the drug arrest that ended his football career.

How long have Solo and Stevens been married?

Although the couple went to the same college at the same time, that's not where they started dating. They got together in 2012 when they were both living in Seattle, not long after Solo returned from the 2012 Olympics in London.

They got married only two months after they started dating and only one day after Stevens was cleared of assaulting Solo.

On August 12, 2012, Stevens was arrested in connection with an altercation that left Solo injured. Allegedly, they had been arguing about whether to stay in Seattle or move to Florida and things got heated.

Years later, she explained that “our two a*****e brothers, basically, get into this argument” at the party the night before their wedding. When cops came to break the fight up, they found that Solo had been injured in the scuffle and arrested Stevens, thinking he had hurt his fiancé.

The following day, the judge released Stevens due to lack of evidence and the two of them got married as planned.

Solo has had her share of trouble as well.

While her soccer career is the main thing people remember about Solo, her life hasn't been free of controversy.

She was famously fired from US Soccer in 2016 due to "conduct that is counter to the organization’s principles.” The move came after she called the Swedish Olympic soccer team "a bunch of cowards" during the Rio Games.

At the time, she drew criticism from many in the sport including her own teammate, Megan Rapinoe. Earlier that year, she and Rapinoe were featured in a docu-series called Keeping Score that showed them preparing for the Olympics. The final episode was the reaction to her firing.

She also had brushes with the law. In 2014, she was arrested for assault against her half-sister and nephew. After four years of legal actions, the charges were ultimately dropped and she told the judge she had been defending herself.

She had a dangerous miscarriage in 2018.

Solo and Stevens have wanted to start a family for a while, and they had been trying to conceive in 2018. Solo was running for president of United States Soccer Federation (USSF) at the time, but she lost the election. To compound the sadness, she also lost a pregnancy to miscarriage at the same time.

A week after the miscarriage, she was still in a great deal of pain so she went back to the doctor to see if something was wrong. It turned out that she had been carrying twins and one of the pregnancies was ectopic; the pregnancy was developing on her fallopian tube instead of in her uterus.

The condition can be dangerous or even life-threatening if not treated quickly. “The doctor said I was hours from dying,” she said in an interview. “They ended up having to remove my fallopian tube.” Undeterred, she and Stevens began IVF to try and conceive again after that tragedy.

She and Stevens announced they were expecting twins last December.

In December 2019, Solo was co-hosting beIN SPORTS Weekend Winners and she shared the news that she and Stevens will be welcoming twins in the near future.

A long-time advocate for equal treatment of women in sports, she cracked that, "Yes, my husband and I get to practice equality from the very beginning with one boy and one girl.” She went on to smile and quip, "Miniature soccer team right here."

She didn't say when the babies will be due, nor did she hint what names she's considering for the twins. ​

Fans were delighted about the news.

As soon as beIN SPORTS tweeted out a clip of the announcement, congratulations from fans started to stream across social media.

One fan tweeted, "Hope to see as exciting, ambitious, determined and passionate soccer players as she used to be!!! Congratulations!!!"

Another Twitter user said, "Congratulations!! you were the first player I was ever a fan of in women’s soccer & now seeing this chapter of your life makes me so happy! endlessly proud of you."

Another fan wrote, "Hope has and always will be my favourite player, she has been through so much in the last few years and deserves nothing more but love and support."

In April 2020, Solo and Stevens welcomed twins.

Solo recently took to her Instagram page to let her followers know that she had given birth to a baby boy and a baby girl in March. The photo showed the twins with their birth date and their names. Their names are Vittorio Genghis Stevens and Lozen Orianna Judith Stevens.

Congrats to Hope Solo and Jerramy Stevens on their newwest additions to the family!

Rebekah Kuschmider has been writing about celebrities, pop culture, entertainment, and politics since 2010. She is the creator of the blog FeminXer and she is a cohost of the weekly podcast The More Perfect Union.