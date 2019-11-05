Who Is Joanna Krupa's Husband? Everything To Know About Douglas Nunes

They are now a family of 3.

Many of us know Joanna Krupa as the beautiful Polish model and actress who was featured on the reality television shows Dancing with the Stars and The Real Housewives of Miami. Since then, she’s made a name for herself and had a successful career, eventually landing as host and head judge of Top Model, a Polish spin-off of America’s Next Top Model.

But what do we know about her personal life?

Who is Joanna Krupa's husband, Douglas Nunes?

On August 4, 2018, Krupa married her new husband, Douglas Nunes. Though she likes to keep her personal life private, as most celebrities do, there are a few things you may not know about Nunes, as well as his relationship with Krupa.

In November 2019, the couple welcomed their first child into the world, a little girl named Asha-Leigh.

So, who is Douglas Nunes? Read on for more details about Krupa's husband and their life together.

He’s a media mogul.

Nunes is the CEO and partner of property development for the company 451 Media Group. His bio says that he's had more than 20 years of experience in executive management. There’s nothing more attractive than a successful businessman, right?

He's her second husband.

A post shared by Joanna Krupa (@joannakrupa) on Aug 4, 2018 at 8:19am PDT

Krupa was married to her first husband Romain Zago from 2013 to 2017, and their divorce was finalized in August 2017. According to Krupa, Zago asked for a divorce in December 2016 and she was caught off-guard.

“I spent many nights crying. It was the worst Christmas imaginable. I felt like my life had been turned upside down and I couldn’t see the light at the end of the tunnel. I cried. I couldn’t eat. I probably lost about 7 pounds... I was heartbroken. He had wanted a family, but I was always traveling and made work my priority. As time has gone on, I’ve realized we were both unhappy,” she revealed.

Despite the divorce, the two remain on good terms.

They were only engaged for five months.

Nunes proposed in March 2018, just eight months after Krupa finalized her divorce from Zago. Talk about a fast walk down the aisle!

Her engagement ring was huge.

That’s really all a girl could ever ask for: a gorgeous cushion cut diamond ring. We can only wonder what her wedding ring looks like.

Their wedding was small and simple.

Back in June 2018, Krupa revealed that she wanted to keep things simple. “No big crazy wedding like I did the first time,” she said. And she kept her word because her wedding to Nunes was much more low-key.

“It was a very private and small family gathering. Wish I could have shared it with all the people that I love,” Krupa wrote on Instagram.

They have three dogs.

Krupa is an animal advocate, so it’s no wonder they have at least a few pets in their family. Krupa has been one of PETA’s most successful models, appearing in many of their ads and created her own non-profit called Angels for Animal Rescue, which she started after seeing a video about the fur trade.

They started trying for kids soon after getting married.

In 2014, Krupa revealed that she froze her eggs since she and Zago weren’t quite ready for children yet. But upon her marriage to Nunes, the topic of conversation obviously came up.

In an interview, Krupa said, “Thank goodness I froze my eggs. I would honestly be freaking out right now if I didn’t. You never know what life will bring. What if that moment comes when you can’t have kids? You don’t want to wake up one day and be like, ‘My God, what was I thinking?’ I decided a few years ago to freeze them so I would be safe.”

She also hinted that she and Nunes want to have children in the near future: “God willing we will start planning this year.”

Krupa had a baby in November 2019.

On Saturday, November 2, 2019, Joanna Krupa and Douglas Nunes welcomed their first child, a baby girl, to the world.

Krupa took to Instagram to share the news, writing, “One of the most amazing emotional and hardest days of my life. Little baby girl Asha-Leigh Presley Nunes born on 11/02/19 at 550pm. All I can say is women are true warriors.” Little Asha-Leigh weighed in at 6 lbs., 15 oz., and was 20 inches long.

In March 2020, Krupa shared bikini photos.

Just a few months after giving birth, the model posted some photos and a video of herself in a bikini, and gave her followers an update on her fitness journey.

In the video's caption, she wrote, “Good morning! 4 months post pregnancy and I'm finally feeling like there is light at the end of the tunnel and will eventually get my pre pregnancy body back. I will admit It’s been 5 weeks of some major struggles to get rid of my pregnancy pooch and now thanks to 5 weeks of intense workouts @orangetheory @tracyandersonmethod and lympathic drainage massages by @avilabraziliancontour it’s looking possible and I'm back in my Pre pregnancy bikini. I will be honest and say exercise and eating right is a major key but I can’t believe the huge difference I am seeing from just 2 Brazillian lympathic massage sessions this week . It’s been a true blessing!"

She continued, “This is not an AD but a post to help motivate other mothers out there that are struggling that sometimes we just need extra help to get our bodies to a healthy state and feeling good about ourselves after carrying a baby for 9 months. I will post before and after photos soon and it is shocking! 8 pounds to go ! #nofilter thank you @julialescova for sharing your massage experience on social media and that how I found @avilabraziliancontour.”

Needless to say, she looks amazing!

Editor's Note: This article was originally posted on August 6, 2018 and was updated with the latest information.