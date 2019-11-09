Who Is Allison Dunbar? Everything To Know About Ron Perlman's Girlfriend At Center Of His Divorce

They were co-stars on 'Startup.'

Actor Ron Perlman filed for divorce from his wife, Opal Stone Perlman, in November 2019 after he was caught kissing his co-star Allison Dunbar. The Perlmans have been married for 38 years.

The dissolution of marriage petition was filed on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 in Los Angeles. They married on Valentine's Day in 1981 and have two adult children: Blake, 36, and Brandon, 30.

Paparazzi spotted Perlman kissing his Startup co-star Allison Dunbar outside of Pasadena's Alexander Steakhouse on May 15, 2019. A week later, photographers caught Dunbar and Perlman walking dogs together!

But who is Allison Dunbar, Ron Perlman's girlfriend?

Perlman is 70 years old and Dunbar is believed to be in her 40s. Lately, she's been wearing a large diamond ring on the ring finger of her left hand.

Perlman and Dunbar have been spotted out together a number of times dating back to May 2019. What do we know about Ron Perlman's girlfriend?

She's an actress.

Allison Dunbar is an actress who stars in Crackle's Startup alongside Ron Perlman. She's known for her roles in 1999's Body Shots and has been in a number of television shows over the last 20 years. She has had recurring roles on The Sopranos, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and Quick Draw.

She's also appeared on Two Broke Girls, Rizzoli and Isles, Yellowstone, Castle, The Mentalist, Modern Family, and many others. Her very first acting credit was on a 1994 episode of Law and Order.

She's a burlesque dancer.

Dunbar is also a burlesque dancer who created the burlesque show Smokeshow. She dances at Santa Monica's Harvelles when she's not acting.

She has a degree from Fordham University.

Not much is known about Dunbar outside of her IMDB profile and the videos of her burlesque dancing. One fact that we were able to find is that she graduated Magna Cum Laude from Fordham University in New York City with a degree in Theater and Psychology. She's also a member of The Groundlings.

Perlman and his ex-wife were married for almost 40 years.

Perlman was interviewed about his long marriage in December 2018. He was asked what the secret to the success of his marriage was.

He said, "The mastering of the phrase, 'You know darling, you are so right!' If you can master that phrase, and you're a dude, you got a shot. I'm just a really lucky dude. The way my life worked out. In spite of a lot of my own stupidities and weaknesses, I'm still a lucky dude."

He's been liking her Instagram photos.

Dunbar posts a lot of photos of herself in a bikini and in lingerie. Perlman has been liking her sexy posts since September 2019. The couple also posted photos of their dogs dressed up for Halloween.

They've been spotted out together a lot.

On November 3, 2019, Perlman was spotted with Dunbar at Los Angeles' Soho House. He was not wearing his wedding ring. He also wasn't hiding his affection for Dunbar and, at one point, he had his hand in her lap.

In fact, an eyewitness to their PDA said, "They definitely seemed like an item. [They were] very touchy-feely.”

They spent Perlman's birthday together.

Well, sort of. The couple wasn't able to do too much due to the current coronavirus quarantine. However, they did get some fresh air while taking their dog on a walk. Perlman turned 70 on April 13.

