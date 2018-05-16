Who Is Kasey Dexter? New Details About The Mistress Who Stole Christie Brinkley *And* Ramona Singer's Husbands

She has a history of splitting up marriages.

Anyone who watches the Real Housewives of New York knows Ramona Singer — and definitely remembers when she divorced her husband of 22 years, Mario Singer, in 2014. Why? Because Singer was cheating with his mistress, Kasey Dexter.

Who is Kasey Dexter?

Dexter and Singer started dating in 2013 and lived together in West Palm Beach... up until things fell apart. In 2018, Singer caught her cheating on him after setting up cameras on their property.

Hmmm, a cheater being cheated on? Fascinating.

But who is Kasey Dexter? Is she more than just a homewrecker? Well, don’t get your hopes up. Here's what we know about the woman who came between Bravo royalty and her husband.

She has a degree from LSU.

Dexter got her Bachelor’s Degree in Kinesiology, but decided to pursue a career in modeling and acting, instead. She eventually moved to New York City where she found a job as a personal trainer at La Palestra.

She had an affair with her La Palestra boss.

The relationship ended after she was accused of being obsessed with the manager, George Peters, and checked herself into a mental health facility. Even juicier? She later filed a lawsuit against the gym and Peters.

She has a history of being the other woman.

Oh yeah, did we mention that Peters was married when the affair started? Talk about patterns.

According to her complaint against him, Peters “would ask [Dexter] to have sex with him on various pieces of equipment and training tables at La Palestra. Even though the sexual relationship was consensual, [Dexter] still hesitated and/or protested having sex on the equipment” though Peters “would convince [her] to have sex on the equipment because he was the manager and could make [Dexter] a great trainer.”

Other than being a mistress, she’s also a cheater.

Though she was with Singer for almost four years, he had set up hidden cameras in their home, eventually catching her having sex with another man. Well, what would you expect when you’re dating someone who is 28 years younger than you and is also your mistress?

Singer confronted her and told her she had 30 days to leave, which led to a massive blowout on their property. The police were called, with Dexter alleging that Singer had emotionally abused her and offered her thousands of dollars to move out.

She then moved on to date Christie Brinkley’s ex.

In 2018, Peter Cook, 61, apparently flew Dexter from Florida to the Hamptons for a week-long vacation. Cook and Brinkley divorced in 2008 after — you guessed it — he was caught cheating on her with an 18-year-old!

Cook’s most recent ex-wife, Suzanne Shaw, revealed that he has a “pathological” desire for young women. What is it with these old dudes wanting to be with women more than half their age?

Editor's Note: This article was originally posted on May 16, 2018 and was updated with the latest information.